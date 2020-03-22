Valley baseball teams dealing with fallout

Brent Beiler heard the quip often in nearly two decades of managing the Selinsgrove High baseball program.
Forget the groundhog. Nice weather at the start of preseason practice can only mean a spring snowstorm will eventually wreak havoc on the regular-season schedule.
“Sometimes it does actually happen,” Beiler admitted. “You never have a perfect year where you don’t have anything pushed back.
“Certainly no one’s ever thinking in terms of a pandemic.”
The season’s first high school baseball games were scheduled for Friday — coincidentally the first day of spring — including Midd-West hosting Hughesville. It would have opened in earnest Monday, with many teams settling into typical three-game weeks.
However, all spring sports participants were sidelined when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closing of the state’s schools from March 16-27. The directive, intended to “limit people gathering together to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus,” according to the PIAA, suspended all school-related activities, including practices.
“It was a stunner,” said Mifflinburg coach Tom Church. “I just can’t believe everything was shut down ... and more and more things are being shut down. I don’t know what we’re going to do.
“All our kids are antsy. They keep texting me, and it’s tough because I can’t be with them. It has nothing to do with them or not wanting to be there; I can’t be. So I’m telling them to do the individual drills, hit off a tee — anything to keep themselves active and ready to go.”
Optimism was predictably as high as ever when practice opened March 2, for the state championship team at Selinsgrove that returned almost it’s entire lineup, and even those that graduated eight players, like Danville and Mifflinburg. The mild temperatures (10.4 degrees above average over the first 10 days) and dry field conditions that allowed teams to practice on their fields only stoked the positive vibes.
“I look to 2012 as a great spring, one of the only others I remember when we were on the field right away,” said Danville coach Devin Knorr. “Times have changed where you can still get on turf if it’s been rainy, but you can’t replicate practice time on your field. We were able to get some of that in. Our pitchers threw to live hitters on our mound, which you can’t replicate inside no matter how hard you try.
“And with our losses due to graduation, the ability to get outdoors and be on the field was invaluable. Now here we sit.”
Selinsgrove traveled to Juniata for a March 12 scrimmage, the Seals’ first game since a 7-4 win over Beaver in the Class 4A state final on June 14. Sophomores Ryan Reich and Danny Shoch each threw two scoreless innings (Selinsgrove pitchers fanned 13 Indians); junior Nate Schon homered; and senior Wyatt Metzger drove in four runs with three hits in a 12-0 win.
“We played well,” said Beiler. “More than just the runs, we played our game and hit the ball hard. We just did a lot of things well.”
Despite that success, Beiler had an inkling “something was coming down the pike.” He received a message from Selinsgrove Athletics Director Justin Simpson earlier in the day saying the teams should not shake hands after the exhibition due to COVID-19 concerns. Beiler said the players and coaches simply nodded at one another in the post-game handshake line.
“I’m thinking, Whoa! This is getting serious,” Beiler recalled. “And — wow — did it escalate in the next 24 hours.”
The following day’s practice was scuttled by rain, so Beiler planned a team meeting to discuss the season’s expectations. Prior to sitting with the team, news broke of Wolf’s directive.
“During that conversation I told the guys to be prepared (to be sidelined) for two weeks, and that it was probably the best-case scenario,” Beiler said. “You could just see it on their faces: Best case?”
Church, entering his 24th season at Mifflinburg, said he “loved the progress” his team made in two preseason weeks. Though on the young side, the Wildcats’ enthusiasm was high with plenty of competition for starting jobs, and the presence of former Mifflinburg standout Brady Lloyd, an All-American Athletic Conference infielder for East Carolina (2016-19), at workouts.
“Great weather, maybe the best in three or four years, so we were outside getting a lot of things done,” said Church. “We were out the whole second week, making great leaps and bounds, and we even had our first scrimmage against Montgomery. Things were looking good. Now we’re at a standstill.”
Church intended to give the Wildcats a day off following their scrimmage, but that Friday’s overnight rain turned it into a weekend break. With the news later that day, it swiftly became a 16-day hiatus.
“It’s difficult for the student-athlete,” said Knorr, Danville’s 14th-year coach. “You take the normalcy they’ve had since maybe five years old of going to school and coming home or coming to baseball, and now for 10 to 12 hours they’re stuck not knowing what to do. It’s the hand we’ve been dealt. Now is the time to stay healthy and stay safe with families and hope better days are coming.”
Liam Church is a sophomore infielder at Mifflinburg, so his father/coach knew the Wildcats assembled for a pickup game at the community park earlier this week. The PIAA put the kibosh on that with a release that read, in part, “We have been informed that some schools’ sport teams may be organizing captains’ practices or informal workouts offsite. It’s our position this is contrary to the intent of the Governor’s order and these activities are not permitted.”
That left teams and coaches with questions about how to prepare for a season that, theoretically, could start before month’s end.
“We don’t have finite answers for them at this time,” said Knorr. “We’ve told them it’s something unplanned, to look at it that way, and stay positive that we’ll get back to it — and when we get back we’ll probably have a shortened timeline and have to get ready to go.”
“My last message to the team (Tuesday),” Belier said, “was that I can’t encourage them getting together in large groups, but now would be a good time to play catch with your dad. Try to see the positive in this, throw the ball around with dad, and hopefully I’ll see you at the end of two weeks.”
If the season is resumed, though, how would it be staged? The original time frame allowed for regular-season games and district playoffs to be played over 11 weeks beginning March 20. District 4 set a May 16 cut-off date for playoff qualifying, providing an eight-week window for 20 regular-season games. The PIAA deadline to wrap district play is Saturday, May 30, with state tournaments beginning the following week.
The coaches agreed that any delay beyond the season’s first two weeks would necessitate some adjustment to the schedule rather than simply rescheduling games. Pitching rules are such that baseball teams can’t often manage more than four games in an occasional week, let alone weekly.
“The ideas and thoughts that go through my head are from a desire to salvage the season, thinking about what could be possible,” said Beiler. “You wonder if they could extend the season one week, or shorten it by three or four games. I think we’d be perfectly fine with two or even three weeks (of a delay). At four weeks my wish would be to just shorten the season, but if you get into four weeks you have to wonder is the PIAA just going to scrap the season?
“Any season the PIAA put together for us we’ll be ready for. I really, truly would like an opportunity to put these guys on the field.”
Metzger, one of five Selinsgrove seniors, is committed to play catcher at Bloomsburg University. Trey Miller, one of four Danville seniors, will pitch for South Carolina-Upstate. If the season is canceled, though, it would spell the end of dozens of other Valley players’ baseball careers.
“Bottom line is I feel terrible for the kids, not knowing if they’ll have the opportunity to play,” said Knorr. “As a senior, I can’t even fathom it. I would have been beside myself.”
Church, a 1991 state champion player at Central Columbia and state runner-up coach with Mifflinburg in 2002, has been forced to contemplate losing a season of coaching his son.
“I hate it,” he said. “This is my time of year. This is what I like to do: help kids improve, make them ready to perform and get as much out of them as we can.
“I’ve been waiting all this time to see my son play varsity baseball and coach him full-time, and now I can’t. Hopefully we get the season back.”