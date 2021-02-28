WILLIAMSPORT — Kaiden Wagner and Cade Wirnsberger have been friends and workout partners since third or fourth grade.
Saturday, it was time for the two Lewisburg wrestling buddies to square off in the spotlight.
Wagner, a Lewisburg junior, made a first-period takedown stand up for a 4-3 win over Wirnsberger, a Meadowbrook Christian sophomore, in the 132-pound final of the Northeast Regional Class 2A Tournament.
Four other Valley wrestlers won titles, as 16 from the Valley took the next step toward a state tournament berth.
The other champions were Southern Columbia freshman Mason Barvitskie (120), Midd-West senior Avery Bassett (160), Southern Columbia junior Gavin Garcia (172) and Mifflinburg sophomore Emmanuel Ulrich (285).
Two Southern Columbia wrestlers advanced as runners-up, senior Patrick Edmondson (145) and sophomore Wes Barnes (189).
The stakes were higher than usual in the consolation finals as only the winners advanced to next weekend’s first-ever East Super Regional in Pottsville. The top four from each of two Super Regionals will go to the state tournament in Hershey the following weekend.
Those who punched that final ticket to Pottsville: Danville senior Andrew Johnson (120), Mifflinburg senior Gabe Gramly (126), Midd-West sophomore Conner Heckman (132), Southern Columbia senior Ian Yoder (138), Milton senior Kyler Crawford (145), Southern Columbia freshman Garrett Garcia (160), Line Mountain senior Jacob Feese (189) and Mount Carmel junior Damon Backes (215).
Feese clinched his berth in the super regional on his 18th birthday.
Southern Columbia won another postseason championship — earning its fourth straight regional title — taking first among the 38 teams with 111.5 points and six wrestlers advancing.
Wagner said he’s known Wirnsberger since they were kids. However, last year — with most of the clubs closed — Wirnsberger came to his house, and they worked out in his basement three or four days a week.
“We both know each other very well; we know our strengths and our weaknesses, so that’s probably a big reason why it was so close,” Wagner said, adding he was intent on getting the first takedown. “That was a huge part of (the win) and that’s what our goal was, to get to the attack early, but we definitely wanted to get out of that first period with a lead.”
Wirnsberger nearly reversed him in the second period, but Wagner fought it off.
“That was a little risky. I definitely didn’t want to be there,” Wagner said, “but I fought through it and got a stalemate. I was able to ride him a little more before I gave one up.”
Bassett avenged his only defeat of the season — in last week’s District 4 final — with a 3-2 overtime win over Benton junior Nolan Lear. Neither could take the other down, and all of the points came on escapes until the ultimate tiebreak. The winning point came on a rideout by Bassett in the final 30-second overtime period.
Bassett said last week’s match was fun, just like this one, but he was bummed by taking his first loss of the season.
“I like to think that that I train hard, and I was just trying to trust my training. I knew I had the physical tools to do it, and it worked out,” Bassett said.
Gavin Garcia entered his 172-pound final — a rematch from districts — seconds after he and the entire team celebrated a dramatic win by his freshman brother, Garrett, in the consolation final to earn another week of wrestling. Garrett hit a slide-by to beat the buzzer for a 4-3 win over Muncy’s Ty Nixon.
“His victory for third-and-fourth that he squeaked out really hit the team. It was almost a feeling like you just won states,” Gavin Garcia said. “It was a pretty good feeling, and I was really nervous, probably more for his match than mine. After his win, all the nerves went away, and I just went out there and let it fly.”
He gradually tacked on points for an 11-0 major decision win over Muncy’s Ethan Gush, getting three takedowns and a three-point nearfall.
Barvitskie picked up a 2-0 win over Benton’s Muncy’s Ethan Kolb, his second over him in as many weeks.
For the second week in a row, Barvitskie got a first-period takedown but was unable to turn Kolb for points.
“I just couldn’t get anything to work. I would get (a bar) in and he was pretty strong. We work out together in the summer and he knows what I do,” Barvitskie said. “I knew I’d be able to ride him pretty good and I knew when I got on the bottom. I couldn’t give up dumb points.
Ulrich, who said he loves long matches, took Hughesville’s Caleb Burkhart to his back and pinned him in 1:49, a week after eking out a 3-1 win.
“It was just a move that was there,” Ulrich said. “He came in and went upper body, pressured in, and, just at the right moment, I felt my hips go and put him on his back and finished it.”
Gramly found himself locked in a do-or-die battle for the final super regional berth with a familiar face, fellow former state medalist Kole Biscoe.
Familiarity kept either from mounting much offense, until Biscoe came close to getting a winning takedown near the edge just before the end of regulation.
With that reprieve, Gramly made one move count, and hit the Tiger with a duck-under for the winning takedown.
He admitted he thought that Biscoe might get that takedown.
“I’ve been in that situation a lot during the year,” Gramly said. “I just had to fight it off. I have a good Whizzer (a defensive move), and I saw the opening (for the duck-under).”
Backes returned a week after defaulting because of a shoulder injury. He said he was determined to come back and advance.
He did just that with a pin in 4:51 in the third-place match.
“It feels pretty good to advance again,” he said.
He said he got his shoulder checked at the hospital and was glad he was medically cleared.
“I don’t want to be done yet,” Backes added.
Five other Valley wrestlers lost in the consolation semifinals: Line Mountain freshman Nolan Baumert (106) and four juniors, Shamokin’s Wade Alleman (113), Southern Columbia’s Brady Feese (113), Line Mountain’s Mason Leshock (132) and Milton’s Nathan Rauch (215).
In addition, Meadowbrook Christian sophomore Gunner Treibley (285), lost both his quarterfinal and first-round consolation and was eliminated.
CLASS 2A NORTHEAST REGIONAL
WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
Team standings
1. Southern Columbia, 111.5; 2. Montoursville, 84; 3. Benton, 75; 4. Muncy, 54.5; 5. Mifflinburg, 42.5; 6. Montgomery, 42; 7. Lewisburg, 36.5; t-8. Midd-West, 30; t-8. Wyoming Area, 30; t-8. Jersey Shore, 30; 11. Lackawanna Trail, 24; t-12. Athens, 21.5; t-12. Sullivan County, 21.5; 14. Warrior Run, 20; 15. Line Mountain, 19; 16. Hughesville, 18; 17. South Williamsport, 15.5; t-18. Milton, 15; t-18. Scranton Prep, 15; 20. Meadowbrook Christian, 14; t-21. North Penn-Liberty, 12; t-21. Mount Carmel, 12; t-23. Towanda, 10; t-23. Central Columbia, 10; 25. Danville, 9; 26. Bloomsburg, 8.5; 27. Lake-Lehman, 5.5; 28. Williamson, 4; t-29. Berwick, 3; t-29. Shamokin, 3; t-29. Western Wayne, 3; t-29. Canton, 3; t-29. Honesdale, 3; 34. Blue Ridge, 2; 35. Montrose, 1; t-36, Wyalusing, 0; t-36. Mountain View, 0; t-36. Troy, 0; t-36. Hanover Area, 0.
Team key: Athens, At; Benton, Be; Berwick, Bw; Bloomsburg, Bl; Blue Ridge, BR; Canton, Ca; Central Columbia, CC; Danville, Da; Hanover Area, HA; Honesdale, Ho; Hughesville, Hu; Jersey Shore, JS; Lackawanna Trail, LT; Lake-Lehman, LL: Lewisburg, Le; Line Mountain, LM; Meadowbrook Christian, MC; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Mf; Milton, Mi; Montgomery, Mg; Montoursville, Mt; Montrose, Mo; Mountain View, MV; Mount Carmel, MC; Muncy, Mu; North Penn-Liberty, NP; Scranton Prep, SP; Shamokin, Sh; South Williamsport, SW; Southern Columbia, SC; Sullivan County, Su; Towanda, To; Troy, Tr; Warrior Run, WR; Western Wayne, WW; Williamson, Wi; Wyalusing, Wy; Wyoming Area, WA.
Quarterfinals
106: Branden Wentzel, Mt, pinned Jace Gessner, Le, 3:08; Chase Burke, Be, tech. fall Lexi Schechterly, LL, 16-0, 2:35; Brock Weiss, JS, pinned Vinny Tomasetti, WW, 2:51; Nolan Baumert, LM, dec. Cole Henry, LT, 8-2.
113: Jaden Pepe, WA, dec. Wade Alleman, Sh, 8-1; Bobby Gardner, SW, tech. fall Liam Farley, WW, 19-2, 4:00; Kaden Milheim, WR, pinned Tristyn Bodie, Ho, 5:00; Gavin Bradley, At, tech. fall Brady Feese, SC, 21-6, 5:25.
120: Mason Barvitskie, SC, dec. Andrew Johnson, Da, 4-0; Kaden Majcher, WR, maj. dec. Jackson Maby, BR, 8-0; Ethan Kolb, Be, maj. dec. Drew Howell, Ho, 9-1; Caden Finck, Mg, dec. Max Bluhm, LT, 7-0.
126: Gable Strickland, Be, tech. fall Seth Seymour, Tr, 18-2, 3:32; Gabe Gramly, Mf, dec. Ethan Lee, LT, 3-0; Scott Johnson, Mu, tech. fall Cael Davis, HA, 17-2, 2:45; Kole Biscoe, SC, dec. Dylan Geertgens, Mo, 6-2.
132: Conner Heckman, MW, dec. Deegan Ross, LT, 7-5, sv; Kaiden Wagner, Le, pinned Nicolas Arcadipane, WW, 1:03; Bryce Vollman, Mu, pinned Mason Konigus, LL, 2:41; Cade Wirnsberger, MC, dec. Mason Leshock, LM, 2-1.
138: Kaden Setzer, At, dec. Antonio D’Apollonio, SP, 11-5; Robbie Schneider, LT, maj. dec. Hayden Ward, Ca, 11-2; Ian Yoder, SC, dec. Hunter Burke, LL, 7-3; Conner Harer, Mg, maj. dec. Logan Bartlett, Le, 16-3.
145: Nate Higley, Su, pinned Gabe Andrus, JS, 3:28; Kyler Crawford, Mi, pinned Michael Bluhm, LT, 1:26; Patrick Edmondson, SC, pinned Jake Leslie, WW, 1:24; Troy Bingaman, Mf, dec. Zach Stuart, LL, 5-0.
152: Devon Deem, Mg, pinned Nick Woodruff, Wy, 5:14; Josh Bonomo, LL, dec. Troy Johnson, CC, 9-4; Isaac Cory, Mt, tech. fall Nathan Ofalt, MV, 16-0, 3:31; Brandon Gedman, SC, dec. Cooper Price, WA, 4-3.
160: Nolan Lear, Be, maj. dec. Kaide Drick, Mg, 12-0; Ty Nixon, Mu, maj. dec. Seth Ross, LT, 12-4; Avery Bassett, MW, pinned Trystan English, Bw, 1:29; Garrett Garcia, SC, dec. Nick Zaboski, LL, 4-1.
172: Gavin Garcia, SC, pinned Colby Springman, Mg, 1:03; Stephen Roeder, Bl, tech. fall Jordan Williams, BR, 15-0, 4:55; Ethan Gush, Mu, pinned Paul Renner, Ho, :41; Kohen Lehman, NP, pinned Kody Cresswell, LT, 4:00.
189: Cael Crebs, Mt, pinned Ryan Casella, SW, :27; Jacob Feese, LM, pinned Mason Zajac, LT, 2:42; Wes Barnes, SC, pinned Zach Consla, BR, :14; Hayden Packer, JS, pinned Tim Dailey, Ho, 3:09.
215: Dylan Bennett, Mt, pinned Clay Watkins, To, 1:33; Damon Backes, MC, dec. Jonah Houser, LT, 3-2; Zach Poust, Be, tech. fall Derrick DeMann, Mo, 19-4, 4:44; Connor Wrobleski, WA, dec. Nathan Rauch, Mi, 5-3.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, pinned Gunner Treibley, MC, 4:35; Kade Sottolano, Wi, pinned Bruce Hartman, Bw, 2:28; Caleb Burkhart, Hu, pinned Max Shnipes, SP, :35; Logan McWilliams, CC, dec. Thomas Flood, Western Wayne, 4-1.
Semifinals
106: Branden Wentzel, Mt, dec. Chase Burke, Be, 5-3; Brock Weiss, JS, pinned Nolan Baumert, LM, 2:41.
113: Jaden Pepe, WA, maj. dec. Bobby Gardner, SW, 12-4; Gavin Bradley, At, dec. Kaden Milheim, WR, 10-7.
120: Mason Barvitskie, SC, dec. Kaden Majcher, WR, 8-2; Ethan Kolb. Be, dec. Caden Finck, Mg, 3-1.
126: Gable Strickland, Be, dec. Gabe Gramly, Mf, 7-1; Scott Johnson, Mu, dec. Kole Biscoe, SC, 6-3.
132: Kaiden Wagner, Le, dec. Conner Heckman, MW, 4-2; Cade Wirnsberger, MC, dec. Bryce Vollman, Mu, 1-0.
138: Robbie Schneider, LT, pinned Kaden Setzer, At, :41; Conner Harer, Mg, tech. fall Ian Yoder, SC, 16-1, 5:39.
145: Nate Higley, Su, tech. fall Kyler Crawford, Mi, 17-2, 5:49; Patrick Edmondson, SC, tech. fall Troy Bingaman, Mf, 16-0, 5:10.
152: Devon Deem, Mg, pinned Josh Bonomo, LL, 5:14; Isaac Cory, Mt, dec. Brandon Gedman, SC, 4-2, sv.
160: Nolan Lear, Be, dec. Ty Nixon, Mu, 6-0; Avery Bassett, MW, dec. Garrett Garcia, SC, 7-2.
172: Gavin Garcia, SC, pinned Stephen Roeder, Bl, 3:34; Ethan Gush, Mu, dec. Kohen Lehman, NP, 8-1.
189: Cael Crebs, Mt, dec. Jacob Feese, LM, 9-2; Wes Barner, SC, dec. Hayden Packer, JS, 7-4.
215: Dylan Bennett, Mt, tech. fall Damon Backes, MC, 15-0, 3:44; Zach Poust, Be, dec. Connor Wrobleski, WA, 4-2, sv.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, inj. def. Kade Sottolano, Wi, 1:34; Caleb Burkhart, Hu, pinned Logan McWilliams, CC, 4:35.
Consolation Quarterfinals
106: Jace Gessner, Le, maj. dec. Lexi Schechterly, LL, 14-2; Cole Henry, LT, pinned Vinny Tomasetti, WW, 4:05.
113: Wade Alleman, Sh, pinned Liam Farley, WW, 4:12; Brady Feese, SC, dec. Tristyn Bodie, Ho, 3-1.
120: Andrew Johnson, Da, dec. Jackson Maby, BR, 7-0; Max Bluhm, LT, dec. Drew Howell, Ho, 3-1.
126: Ethan Lee, LT, dec. Seth Seymour, Tr, 3-1; Dylan Geertgens, Mo, dec. Cael Davis, HA, 3-2.
132: Nicolas Arcadipane, WW, pinned Deegan Ross, LT, 3:26; Mason Leshock, LM, pinned Mason Konigus, LL, 1:22.
138: Hayden Ward, Ca, pinned Antonio D’Apollonio, SP, 4:44; Logan Bartlett, Le, pinned Hunter Burke, LL, 1:40.
145: Gabe Andrus, JS, dec. Michael Bluhm, LT, 3-1, sv; Zach Stuart, LL, dec. Jake Leslie, WW, 3-0.
152: Troy Johnson, CC, pinned Nick Woodruff, Wy, 2:35; Cooper Price, WA, pinned Nathan Ofalt, MV, :55.
160: Seth Ross, LT, dec. Kaide Drick, Mg, 7-5; Nick Zaboski, LL, tech. fall Trystan English, Bw, 18-1, 4:34.
172: Jordan Williams, BR, pinned Colby Springman, Mg, 2:05; Kody Cresswell, LT, dec. Paul Renner, Ho, 3-0.
189: Ryan Casella, SW, pinned Mason Zajac, LT, 2:20; Tim Dailey, Ho, pinned Zach Consla, BR, 2:34.
215: Clay Watkins, To, pinned Jonah Houser, LT, 4:39; Nathan Racuh, Mi, pinned Derrick DeMann, Mo, 3:43.
285: Bruce Hartman, Bw, pinned Gunner Treibley, MC, 3:43; Max Shnipes, SP, pinned Thomas Flood, WW, 3:30.
Consolation semifinals
106: Jace Gessner, Le, dec. Nolan Baumert, LM, 3-1; Chase Burke, Be, tech. fall Cole Henry, LT, 16-1, 4:54.
113: Kaden Milheim, WR, pinned Wade Alleman, Sh, :45; Bobby Gardner, SW, maj. dec. Brady Feese, SC, 14-3.
120: Andrew Johnson, Da, dec. Caden Finck, Mg, 8-2; Kaden Majcher, WR, maj. dec. Max Bluhm, LT, 15-4.
126: Kole Biscoe, SC, dec. Ethan Lee, LT, 5-0; Gabe Gramly, Mf, tech. fall Dylan Geertgens, Mo, 15-0, 1:51.
132: Bryce Vollman, Mu, pinned Nicolas Arcadipane, WW, 1:51; Conner Heckman, MW, dec. Mason Leshock, LM, 8-3.
138: Ian Yoder, SC, pinned Hayden Ward, Ca, 4:36; Logan Bartlett, Le, tech. fall Kaden Setzer, At, 15-0, 4:39.
145: Troy Bingaman, Mf, dec. Gabe Andrus, JS, 5-0; Kyler Crawford, Mi, dec. Zach Stuart, LL, 4-2.
152: Brandon Gedman, SC, dec. Troy Johnson, CC, 5-1, sv; Cooper Price, WA, pinned Josh Bonomo, LL, 2:52.
160: Garrett Garcia, SC, dec. Seth Ross, LT, 6-2; Ty Nixon, Mu, dec. Nick Zaboski, LL, 5-1.
172: Kohen Lehman, NP, dec. Jordan Williams, BR, 11-4; Stephen Roeder, Bl, dec. Kody Cresswell, LT, 7-3.
189: Hayden Packer, JS, pinned Ryan Casella, SW, 1:45; Jacob Feese, LM, pinned Tim Dailey, Ho, 3:24.
215: Clay Watkins, To, inj. def. Connor Wrobleski, WA, 4:41; Damon Backes, MC, dec. Nathan Rauch, Mi, 5-3.
285: Logan McWilliams, CC, dec. Bruce Hartman, Bw, 3-1; Max Shnipes, SP, won by forfeit Kade Sottolano, Wi.
Third-place consolations
(Winner advances to East Super Regional)
106: Chase Burke, Be, maj. dec. Jace Gessner, Le, 9-0.
113: Bobby Gardner, SW, dec. Kaden Milheim, WR, 5-1.
120: Andew Johnson, Da, dec. Kaden Majcher, WR, 6-2.
126: Gabe Gramly, Mf, dec. Kole Biscoe, SC, 3-1, sv.
132: Conner Heckman, MW, dec. Bryce Vollman, Mu, 3-2.
138: Ian Yoder, SC, dec. Logan Bartlett, Le, 5-2, tb.
145: Kyler Crawford, Mi, dec. Troy Bingaman, Mf, 3-2.
152: Cooper Price, WA. Dec. Brandon Gedman, SC, 2-0, sv.
160: Garrett Garcia, SC, dec. Ty Nixon, Mu, 4-3.
172: Kohen Lehman, NP, dec. Stephen Roeder, Bl, 8-4.
189: Jacob Feese, LM, dec. Hayden Packer, JS, 3-2.
215: Damon Backes, MC, pinned Clay Watkins, To, 4:51.
285: Max Shnipes, SP, pinned Logan McWilliams, CC, :33.
Championship final
(Both advance to East Super Regional)
106: Branden Wentzel, Mt, maj. dec. Brock Weiss, JS, 14-5.
113: Gavin Bradley, At, dec. Jaden Pepe, WA, 5-3.
120: Mason Barvitskie, SC, dec. Ethan Kolb, Be, 2-0.
126: Scott Johnson, Mu, dec. Gable Strickland, Be, 9-6.
132: Kaiden Wagner, Le, dec. Cade Wirnsberger, MC, 4-3.
138: Conner Harer, Mg, tech. fall Robbie Schneider, LT, 24-7, 4:59.
145: Nate Higley, Su, dec. Patrick Edmondson, SC, 3-2.
152: Isaac Cory, Mt, dec. Devon Deem, Mg, 7-2.
160: Avery Bassett, MW, dec. Nolan Lear, Be, 2-1, UTB.
172: Gavin Garcia, SC, maj. dec. Ethan Gush, Mu, 11-0.
189: Cael Crebs, Mt, dec. Wes Barnes, SC, 3-1.
215: Dylan Bennett, Mt, pinned Zach Poust, Be, 1:39.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, pinned Caleb Burkhart, Hu, 1:49.