MANDATA — Line Mountain spent a lot of time working out this summer, staying busy until the team would be able play a meaningful football game.
That meant Eagles coach Brandon Carson had to find creative ways to keep his team engaged since June 29 when teams were first allowed to get together.
So as September rolled around and the season began to draw near — Line Mountain travels to Camp Hill tonight to open its season two weeks later than the rest of the Central Susquehanna Valley — Carson had a warning for his team.
Summer coach Carson wouldn’t be around.
“I told them it was time to buckle down, because we had something to focus on now,” Carson said. “From June until about two or three weeks ago, I had to let some things slide that normally I would have been more of a tyrant about. Now that it’s time for the season, I’ve been on them a little more to maintain their focus and things like that.
“I told them on a Friday, ‘Next week, you’re going to see a little bit different me.’”
“We’ve been at this a while,” Eagles senior offensive lineman and first-year starter Seth Wolf said. “It really kind of sucked, but we always kept working hard.”
It being 2020, Carson refuses to get too excited for tonight’s game, knowing there could be an unforeseen issue right up until the game kicks off at 7 p.m.
“You hate to be optimistic because all of a sudden something pops up,” Carson said.
With the switch to a new conference — the Eagles now play in the Mid-Penn Conference-Liberty Division — Carson had hoped to expand the Eagles’ exposure in the Harrisburg area, and have a chance to play some different teams, while preparing Line Mountain for the District 4 playoffs.
The conference’s only District 4 school — situated nearly 50 miles from the Mid-Penn’s Harrisburg-area epicenter — Line Mountain had to abide the conference’s decision to not start football season until this week. The Eagles were left with one scrimmage after scheduling two and then going through several opponents before having to cancel the second. They are still trying to fill an Oct. 16 open date left vacant by North Penn-Mansfield, which they lost when the Northern Tier League opted to play only league games.
Needless to say Carson isn’t breathing a sigh of relief until the Eagles’ game actually gets underway.
“You keep hating to be optimistic because it keeps biting you in the butt this year, so ...,” Carson chuckled. “You don’t know — something could happen here in the next 48 hours, or something could happen at Camp Hill.
“But the countdown is getting closer to zero, and we are getting excited.”
All the Line Mountain football players want to do is get back on the field. The Eagles scrimmaged last week, but to play for real would be the payoff three full months plus a week since they started working out.
“We’ve been waiting all year to knock some heads,” Line Mountain senior receiver Garrett Laudenslager said. “We’re going to have a lot of fun when we get on the field.”