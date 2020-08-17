Kate Walker figured she was done with basketball after graduating from Bucknell in 2019 as a member of the winningest women’s basketball class in program and Patriot League history.
However, after spending the last year studying the Bible at The Kanakuk Institute in Branson, Missouri, Walker rethought her situation.
“It was probably the best year of my life,” Walker said of her time at Kanakuk. “There was a lot of reflection. I realized I still loved basketball, and I had great opportunities in the basketball world.”
So Walker reached out to her college coach at Bucknell, Aaron Roussell, currently head coach at the University of Richmond.
“I wanted to be a graduate assistant,” Walker said. “I was looking at different schools, and coach Roussell was helping me out.”
Richmond, however, didn’t have a spot for a graduate assistant, so Roussell and Walker came up with an idea.
Walker starts classes in a graduate program at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center for Sport Leadership today. As part of that program, she will serve as a graduate assistant with Roussell at Richmond.
“I said, ‘Hey, Kate, look at VCU,’” Roussell said. “I tried to help her find a more traditional grad assistant job across the country, but I think (being a graduate assistant at Richmond) combined with the VCU experience will be tremendous for her.”
“I’m excited about the relationship part,” Walker said. “I feel I thrive with a team.”
The opportunity to reunite with Roussell and the rest of his staff — four of whom coached Walker at Bucknell — was too good to pass up.
“In my head, it’s kind of like coming home,” Walker said. “The more I heard about VCU, the more I realized it was a pretty cool deal. I kind of lucked out.
“I feel like that’s my life. I didn’t know much about Bucknell, committed and loved it. So when this came up, I said, ‘What the heck? I might as well.’”
Roussell said he thought having Walker on staff this year would benefit both her and this year’s Spiders.
“Our players are incredibly lucky,” Roussell said. “I said that when she got here (July 24), and our players have all said that back to me. She knows the ups and downs of being a college basketball player.”
Plus, Roussell said Walker — who scored 1,130 career points for the Bison — knows his offense as well as anyone.
“I just want to be able to relate to the players,” Walker said. “I’m closer in age to them, and I know coach Roussell well. ... I want to be someone who can talk them through any problems they might face.
“I think one of my strengths is forming relationships with people. I want to use that in this facet of my life. Also, I’ve been learning from the players, and I’m excited for that.”
For Walker, this year is serving as an introduction to coaching.
“Honestly, I’m looking for some clarity on what I want to do with my life,” Walker said. “I have a new appreciation for the coaches. I’m learning what exactly a coaching life looks like.”
Roussell said his aim was to throw Walker completely into the life of a coach.
“As her college coach, I know she would be a tremendous college coach,” Roussell said. “I want her to see if she truly wants this as a career. ... I can already see she’s got the gift to be a great college basketball coach.”
There are new challenges to overcome in the relationship, such as Walker viewing Roussell as a colleague rather than her coach.
“I was at coach Roussell’s house, and I was in the kitchen with Molly (Roussell’s wife),” Walker said. “He said ‘hustle’ to his son, Riley, and I started jogging.”