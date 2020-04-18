Bucknell sophomore Marly Walls scored a career-high 13 points in the first half of a Jan. 11 game at Holy Cross.
Then in the third quarter, Walls beat her defender off the dribble, and went in for a layup. On her way up, she tried to jump into a defender, who wasn’t there. Walls landed awkwardly on her right leg, and thought she dislocated her knee.
“I didn’t hear the signature pop that people talk about with an ACL tear,” Walls said.
On the sideline, the trainer thought it was a bad injury, and it turns out the trainer was right. Walls’ ACL snapped in half, and her MCL tore off the bone, chipping the bone in the process.
“It was a mess,” Walls said.
“I thought she played her best game of the season in the game she got injured,” Bucknell first-year women’s basketball coach Trevor Woodruff said. “She was having a really strong game at Holy Cross.”
Walls had surgery and is now a little more than two months into the recovery process.
“Her rehab is going well,” Woodruff said. “She has pretty good range of motion. It’s a process of rebuilding strength in and around the knee until they get to the point they’re confident in the structure and stability that she can get back to full activity.”
Walls is walking fully on her own, and even did a little dribbling for a social media video the team put together.
“I have about 130 degrees bending motion in my knee,” Walls said. “I’m working on the bending motion now. I was in that straight brace for so long, so my leg is so stiff.”
She has started jumping, and next will come running.
The coronavirus pandemic, which caused Bucknell to change to remote-learning from on-campus instruction, changed Walls’ rehab.
“I had to switch from a school therapist to a home therapist,” Walls said. “For ACL recovery, everyone has their own timeline and own routine for doing things. I’m still in contact with the Bucknell staff, and I’m at home doing stuff. ... Having so many opinions — like when one questions what I’m doing with the other — makes me a little nervous, but my recovery is going well.”
While her therapists haven’t given her a timeline, Walls has her own idea of when she’ll be back to full strength.
“My first goal is to get back on the court by our first game,” Walls said. “They’ve told me it’s reasonable, but no one will give me a straight answer because they don’t want me to get my hopes up. I at least want to be able to practice, even if it’s not full contact when the season starts.
“I don’t have an exact timetable. It depends on when I complete each section, and how quickly I can get to the next step of the protocol.”
The timing of the injury was upsetting to Walls. After playing a key role off the bench as a freshman as a back-up to Kyi English, Walls was Bucknell’s starting point guard as a sophomore.
She endured some growing pains with her increased role.
“At the beginning, I felt like I was in a little bit of a rough patch,” Walls said. “I felt like I wasn’t playing my best.”
Walls scored between five and nine points in each of the Bison’s first 14 games, before scoring 13 in the first half against Holy Cross, 11 in the second quarter.
“Against Holy Cross, having that first half that I did, I was felt like, ‘This is the turning point,’” Walls said. “I grew a lot. I was no longer under Kyi, and I was developing into a leadership role. That gave me confidence that I can play to that capability.”
Woodruff saw that same development from his sophomore lead guard.
“Her position requires a lot of leadership because the ball is in her hands so often,” Woodruff said. “She has strong leadership qualities, probably even more than she’s shown. We want to continue to nurture and develop those.”
The coach said he’s anxious for Walls to return, in large part because of her intangibles.
“The thing I appreciate most about her is her toughness,” Woodruff said. “She won’t back down from any opponent or any challenge. The first ingredient for our success is toughness — mental, physical and emotional — and she has that.”
Walls has had to adjust to playing a different role in college. At Nelson County High School in Kentucky, Walls scored more than 2,000 points.
“In high school, any shot I took was a good one because I was one of the more talented players,” Walls said. “In college, I need to be more of a facilitator. I’m on a team where I have people who are just as good as me if not better. So me taking a 3-pointer is not a good shot if Abby Kapp is open for a 3 on the wing.”
She averaged 23.6 points per game as a senior in high school. Through 49 games with the Bison, she’s averaged 4.4 points. Walls did average 7.1 points per game as a sophomore.
“It was something I had to get used to,” Walls said of scoring less. “At first, I was a little upset. Everyone wants to score 20 points per game, but if everyone acted on that mindset it would lead to selfish basketball, and we wouldn’t be as good.
“I don’t want to settle and say that averaging six points is good for me, but I’m not playing badly if I don’t score 20 points. In high school, if I didn’t score 20, it was like, ‘Marly, where are you?’ Now I know I can have a good game if I getting assists, playing good defense, grabbing rebounds.”
Walls said being a college point guard has required her to have greater understanding of the game.
“In high school, we played five-out and we were all guards,” Walls said. “It was a lot of pass-and-cut. We didn’t have a lot of set plays that the point guard needed to facilitate.
“Coming off of AAU, which is run-and-gun with no plays, and high school, I had to learn the game better in college. In high school, we never set up. Where you were at was your spot. Now I have to make sure to set everyone up. There’s more thinking in the game.”
For now, she’s focused on getting healthy. Then, the aim is to get her shot more consistent, before ultimately becoming part of the first class — along with Taylor O’Brien, the only other sophomore on scholarship — in Bucknell history to play in three NCAA Tournaments.
“The biggest goal is to win another championship,” Walls said. “Taylor and I made a goal to go four-for-four. Hopefully, we can pull it out.”