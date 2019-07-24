HUGHESVILLE — Michael Warren had thoughts of running through a dugout fence in pursuit of a foul pop to help his no-hit bid late Tuesday.
You’d be anxious too if your coaches nearly pulled you off the mound an inning shy of the accomplishment.
“They were actually going to take me out of the game because of how big a lead we had,” said Warren. “So I kinda had to tell them.”
“I felt like such a dingbat, too,” said Mifflinburg manager Shawn Cooper. “I said, ‘Hey, you did great! We’re up by nine runs, and I want to get a younger kid in.’ He said, ‘Coach, I got a no-hitter going.’ I felt about this big, and I said, ‘Well, then obviously you’re not coming out of the game!’”
Emboldened by Josh Foster’s first-inning grand slam, Warren punctuated Mifflinburg Post 410’s third consecutive Region 5 Division 2 championship with a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over host Hughesville.
Last year’s state runner-up, which allowed just one run in three region victories, will return to the Pennsylvania American Legion Division 2 Tournament on Aug. 3 in Hershey.
Warren struck out seven, including the game’s final two batters, and walked three, throwing 56 of his 88 pitches for strikes. Only one Hughesville player reached second base — when a walk followed a fourth-inning error — and Warren threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of 24 batters.
“I think he was pretty confident coming in with a good defense behind him,” said Foster, Warren’s catcher. “He did what he had to do to get it done.”
Mifflinburg pounded 11 hits against two left-handers, including Foster’s staggering early homer and a three-run shot by Eric Zimmerman in the fifth.
“That meant a lot,” Hughesville manager Gary Gordner said of the grand slam. “That’s too much momentum to give up to a good team like that. You’re digging yourself a big hole.”
Zimmerman reached base to start the game when a throw from third base pulled the first baseman off the bag. Reed Wagner took a four-pitch walk, and, after a flyout, Garrett Becker walked to fill the bases. Foster quickly fell behind in the count 0-2 before turning on Devon Swank’s next pitch and sending it into the brush beyond Bodine Park’s high left-field wall.
“I was just trying to single, put the ball in play and get one or two (runs) in,” Foster said. “Down 0-2 — I don’t know why I took the second fastball; I should’ve swung at that — I was looking for a curveball or high fastball. I saw his release was up a little high, and I figured, If it’s not too high, put a swing on it if it’s close.”
Foster, who caught both of his team’s games in the weekend heat, gave Mifflinburg a surge of energy on top of the rest afforded by Monday’s rainout.
“That was hitting the lottery, right off the bat,” said Cooper. “We did not really hit the ball well our first two games ... and I told these guys, ‘If we can go out tonight and put up a crooked number, it’s going to mean a lot.’
“For Josh to hit a bomb, that was awesome. You could almost feel the air come out of Hughesville right there.”
Warren went to the bump armed with a four-run cushion and mowed down the first eight batters he faced. He lost nine-hole hitter Chance Webb to a walk, but ended the third inning with a fly to left.
“It does a lot to pitch with a lead like that,” Warren said. “It takes the pressure off, all the weight off your shoulders. You can go out there loose and just throw strikes.”
Warren got out of the fourth-inning jam created by a leadoff error and walk by retiring the meat of Hughesville’s lineup on seven pitches. In the home fifth, Mifflinburg second baseman Ethan Hoy started a slick, inning-ending double play by fielding a grounder and getting a tag on the runner from first base before completing the throw. Warren sat down the final six batters in order, three on strikes, to send Mifflinburg back to states in style.
“I was very impressed with Michael,” said Cooper. “He did what any good pitcher should do: You get a four-run lead in the first inning, your job now is go out and pound that strike zone.
“Good for him. Couldn’t happen to a nicer kid.”
PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN LEGION
REGION 5 DIVISION 2 TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
At Bodine Park, Hughesville
MIFFLINBURG 10, HUGHESVILLE 0
Mifflinburg`411`030`1 — 10-11-1
Hughesville`000`000`0 — 0-0-2
Michael Warren and Josh Foster. Devon Swank, Chance Webb (5) and Jacob Corson, Jared Snyder (2).
WP: Warren. LP: Swank.
Mifflinburg: Eric Zimmerman 2-for-5, home run (5th, 2 on), 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Reed Wagner 1-for-4, 2 runs; Garrett Becker 2-for-3, run; Foster 3-for-5, home run (1st, 3 on), double, run, 5 RBIs; Denzel Sampsell 1-for-2, run; Colin Miller run; Ethan Hoy 1-for-4, run; Gavin Enders 1-for-3.