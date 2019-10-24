WILLIAMSPORT — Warrior Run didn’t waste much time Wednesday night in a District 4 Class 2A boys soccer first-round playoff game.
Luke Mattox scored just 3:19 into the game with an assist from Alex Hazzoum to get the seventh-seeded Defenders off to a good start.
Warrior Run (11-7-1) parlayed that good start into a dominant 9-0 win over Troy. With the win, the Defenders advance to Saturday’s 6 p.m. quarterfinal against No. 2 Loyalsock at Danville.
Brendan Geiger scored a hat trick, and Kaden Majcher and Alex Brown each scored a pair of goals.
Geiger tapped the ball into the goal after a nice pass from Ryan Singer to double the Defenders’ lead 13:20 into the goal. Geiger scored again 11 minutes later.
Logan Confer gave Warrior Run a 4-0 with six minutes left in the first half, putting the ball in the net after receiving a through pass from Mattox.
The Defenders had a 9-0 advantage on shots in both half, leading to a slow night for Warrior Run’s goalkeepers Keegan Jenkins and Jacob Yoder.
Owen Williams finished with nine saves for Troy (8-11). Two of Williams’ stops came on second-half penalty kicks.
Geiger scored less than five minutes into the second half as Warrior Run opened the floodgates. Majcher then scored both of his goals in a six-minute span to up the lead to 7-0.
Brown’s two goals less than five minutes apart finished off the rout. Brown scored his first goal with an assist by Confer, and headed in a free kick by Hayden Durussell to cap the scoring.
Warrior Run 9, Troy 0
First half
WR-Luke Mattox (Alex Hazzoum), 3:19; WR-Brendan Geiger (Ryan Singer), 13:20; WR-Geiger, 24:34; WR-Logan Confer (Mattox), 33:52.
Second half
WR-Geiger (Confer), 44:38; WR-Kaden Majcher (Mattox), 45:25; WR-Majcher (J.T. Emmert), 51:23; WR-Alex Brown (Confer), 61:51; WR-Brown (Hayden Durussell), 66:18.
Shots: WR, 18-0. Corners: WR, 3-1. Saves: Troy 9 (Owen Williams); Warrior Run 0 (Keegan Jenkins, Jacob Yoder).