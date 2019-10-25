BLOOMSBURG — Warrior Run’s Lauren Trapani continued her dominance Thursday.
Trapani claimed her third consecutive District 4 Class 2A cross-country crown at Bloomsburg University.
Trapani finished the race in 18:58, 51 seconds ahead of Shikellamy’s Alyssa Keeley, who was the runner-up.
“That’s really what I want to do. The hard work I put in I want the results to show,” Trapani said. “For my team, it’s really a motivator.”
Trapani will make a third straight trip to the state meet, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 2.
“It’s important to think of it as just another meet,” Trapani said. “I still have to run hard. It’s more important than other ones, but you just have to stay relaxed and not think too much about it.”
Trapani led Warrior Run to the District 4 team title, as the Defenders snapped Danville’s 10-year hold on the team title. Warrior Run, which put five runners in top 15 finished with 44 points. Emma Miller was third, Alyssa Hoffman placed 11th, Mikaela Majcher was 14th and Alanna Ranck placed 15th for the Defenders.
Keeley was pleased with her second-place finish.
“The goals were just to push mental barriers today. Even when you start to feel fatigued during the race, you just have to push through it,” Keeley said. “It was important to do today, and it turned out well.”
The top two teams and the top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to states out of Class 2A.
Lewisburg placed second as a team with 64 points, led by Delaney Humphrey’s sixth-place finish. Olivia Beattie (eighth), Hannah Mirshahi (ninth), Maggie Daly (17th) and Anna Batkowski (24th) also scored for the Green Dragons.
The Ironmen placed third as a team with 119 points, and had a pair of individual state qualifiers in Coyla Bartholomew (16th) and Emma Mikita (19th). Mikita grabbed the final qualification spot.
“My team and I were nervous coming in the here, but then we got here and felt the weather and got so excited,” Bartholomew said. “It was perfect weather to run. Perfect. We were just so excited.”
Bartholomew, who runs a difficult course with a hill at Danville’s home meets, paced herself for the final push.
“The start was fast, but I got through it well,” Bartholomew said. “Just running through the whole race and powering myself up the hill was tough, but I’ve been doing it all season. I used it like a practice and used the surges on the hill. Having everyone around the course cheering us on really helped me out.”
Selinsgrove’s Mikayla Carnathan and Ade Leason, Shikellamy’s Macy Carper and Milton’s Leah Walter and Ariane Raymond also advanced as individuals.
In the Class A girls race, Mount Carmel’s Caroline Fletcher won the district title in 21:19. Southern Columbia’s Annabell Reck placed third to reach states.
“I’m pretty happy with my performance,” Reck said. “I was really scared, but that’s sometimes helpful with all of the adrenaline. I always set a goal to stay with a certain girl. I knew which girl was seeded first, and I ran with her before and close with her. My goal was to stay close with her and the adrenaline really helped with that.”
Reck finished well, quickly climbing the hill that is near the finish line.
“I was really ecstatic honestly,” Reck said. “It’s pretty great. Obviously, you’re really tired at that point and you just want to finish. In my mind I’m thinking why not finish as fast as I can then.”
Lewisburg won the Class 2A boys title, behind an individual victory by Jacob Hess in 16:12. Peter Lantz was right behind him as he took third (16:44). Calvin Bailey (17:05, seventh) and Evan Hart (17:14, ninth) and Thomas Hess (17:15, 10th) gave the Green Dragons five runners in the top 10.
Lewisburg finished with 30 points, well ahead of the rest of the field. Milton took the second team qualification spot with 99 points.
Tanner Walter placed fourth to lead the Black Panthers. Brody Bender, Colton Loreman, Timothy Marvin and Chase Bilodeau finished between 17th and 31st for Milton.
Warrior Run’s Damein Moser, Caden Dufrene and Andrew Adams; Danville’s Rory Leiberman and Eli Zakarian; Mount Carmel’s Krystof Lapotsky; and Shamokin’s Conner Anascavage all advanced as individuals.
District 4 Cross-Country Championships
Girls
Class A
Team state qualifier: 1. Wyalusing 56 (4. Catherine Brown, 21:35; 7. Kayla Beebe, 21:55; 10. Carina Beebe, 22:21; 14. Maddie Patton, 22:26; 20. Sierra Allen, 23:20; 72. Joannie Nedley, 33:20).
Individual state qualifiers
1. Caroline Fletcher (Mount Carmel), 21:43; 2. Erica Locke (Towanda), 21:22; 3. Annabell Reck (Southern Columbia), 21:23; 5. Kayla Hughey (Sayre), 21:37; 6. Sydney Taylor (Troy), 21:40.
Class 2A
Team state qualifiers: 1. Warrior Run 44 (1. Lauren Trapani, 18:58; 3. Emma Miller, 20:05; 11. Alyssa Hoffman, 20:40; 14. Mikaela Majcher, 20:41; 15. Alanna Ranck, 20:41; 20. Sage Dunkleberger, 21:01; 44. Cameron Trapani, 23:21); 2. Lewisburg 64 (6. Delaney Humphrey, 20:30; 8. Olivia Beattie, 20:32; 9. Hannah Mirshahi, 20:33; 17. Maggie Daly, 20:50; 24. Anna Batkowski, 21:34; 26. Samantha Wakeman, 21:41).
Individual state qualifiers
2. Alyssa Keeley (Shikellamy), 19:49; 4. Jules Jones (Cowanesque Valley), 20:14; 5. Mikayla Carnathan (Selinsgrove), 20:28; 7. Macy Carper (Shikellamy), 20:30; 10. Raya Pauling (Montoursville), 20:39; 12. Leah Walter (Milton), 20:40; 13. Ariane Raymond (Milton), 20:41; 16. Coyla Bartholomew (Danville), 20:48; 18. Ade Leason (Selinsgrove), 20:53; 19. Emma Mikita (Danville), 21:00.
Boys
Class A
Team state qualifier: 1. Wyalusing 36 (1. Alex Patton, 16:40; 2. Kemuel Laudermilch, 16:49; 4. Logan Newton, 17:13; 8. Zion Laudermilch, 17:29; 21. Caleb Stoddard, 18:54; 35. Travis Bahl, 19:43; 39. Clayton Petlock, 20:02).
Individual state qualifiers
3. Hunter Foust (Hughesville), 16:58; 5. Ryan Bahr (Hughesville), 17:18; 6. Evan Laudenslager (South Williamsport), 17:23; 7. Port Habalar (South Williamsport), 17:28; 9. Ethan Laudenslager (South Williamsport), 17:38.
Class 2A
Team state qualifiers: 1. Lewisburg 30 (1. Jacob Hess, 16:12; 2. Peter Lantz, 16:44; 7. Calvin Bailey, 17:05; 9. Evan Hart, 17:14; 10. Thomas Hess, 17:15; 18. Gianluca Perrone, 17:39; 28. Connor Murray, 17:58). 2. Milton 99 (4. Tanner Walter, 16:48; 17. Brody Bender, 17:28; 22. Colton Loreman, 17:47; 25. Timothy Marvin, 17:54; 31. Chase Bilodeau, 18:04).
Individual state qualifiers
2. Alejandro Quintana (Loyalsock), 16:29; 5. Krystof Lapotsky (Mount Carmel), 16:48; 6. Damein Moser (Warrior Run), 16:52; 8. Rory Leiberman (Danville), 17:10; 11. Eli Zakarian (Danville), 17:15; 12. Conner Anascavage (Shamokin), 17:16; 13. Caden Dufrene (Warrior Run), 17:19; 14. Tyler Davies (Central Columbia), 17:23; 15. Andrew Adams (Warrior Run), 17:24; 16. Sam Sheddan (Mansfield), 17:27.