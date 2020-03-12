Warriors pull away in dominant second half

BELLEFONTE — Emily Garvin is the undeniable heartbeat of Northumberland Christian girls basketball, routinely giving every bit of her 5-foot-6 self to the Warriors’ cause.
Wednesday was no different, as the sophomore dynamo scored 28 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and made six steals in a stirring 59-40 win over Bishop Carroll in the PIAA Class A Tournament.
However, during a second half that will keep Warriors fans in stories for decades, Kaitlyn Bookwalter was Emily Garvin. Maddy Snyder was Emily Garvin. So was Anna Ulmer. Rebekah Hayner, too.
Northumberland Christian dominated the District 6 champion Huskies in a spectacular third quarter, then continued an attack that turned the second-round state playoff game into a rout.
“I feel we just all worked really well together as a team,” said Bookwalter, “and we knew that, ‘All right, these girls are putting up a good fight so we’ve got to keep the intensity up.’”
The Warriors (25-4), only five days removed from the first state playoff win in program history, advanced to the Class A Elite 8. They’ll face District 2 runner-up Susquehanna Community (19-8) — a 35-25 winner over District 3 champion Lancaster Country Day — in the state quarterfinals Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
After an uneven first half that saw Northumberland commit 14 turnovers and Bishop Carroll shoot 10-for-22 (including 6-of-13 from 3-point range), the District 4 champions put on a third-quarter clinic. They outscored the Huskies 16-5, holding them without a field goal until seven seconds remaining; they dominated on the boards, 18-4; and they forced six turnovers.
The Warriors flipped a 26-24 halftime deficit into a 40-31 lead after three periods.
“We asked the girls what they saw and what they thought would work, and they suggested an adjustment to our 3-2 (defense) that really worked well,” said Northumberland coach Dan Severn. “So they were doing some switching, and they were able then to really put pressure on the ball. That actually came from the team.”
While the Huskies we’re shooting 1-for-11 in the third, the Warriors were cleaning the glass on both ends. Bookwalter pulled seven boards in the period; Garvin grabbed five; and Emma Ulmer had three. Anna Ulmer, Emma’s 6-foot-1 twin, blocked two shots in the quarter while her sister sat for a spell with four fouls.
“I feel like we picked up the intensity a lot,” Anna Ulmer said, “and our coach really motivates us to do much better on rebounding. He says rebounding is the key to the game.”
Bookwalter’s bucket off a Garvin inbound pass tied the score at 26 early in the third. Bookwalter then put back a miss before Garvin followed up her own missed free throw. After another Garvin-to-Bookwalter hookup, Hayner made a steal and pushed through the lane for a layup and 35-28 lead.
By the time Snyder stepped into a 3-pointer in front of her bench on the right wing, the Warriors led 40-28 with nine minutes left in the game.
“I was really fired up when we started making some (baskets),” said Garvin, “so that made me play even harder on defense.”
Northumberland’s roll continued in the opening three minutes of the fourth, with Garvin hitting a baseline jumper, Bookwalter following a miss, and Hayner scoring a putback. Garvin then dropped a 3-pointer from the right wing for the Warriors’ largest lead, 49-36.
“Just because we’re up, doesn’t mean we should lay off the intensity,” said Bookwalter, who had 10 points and 12 boards in the second half. “We should always keep going at it.”
Bishop Carroll never reclaimed the momentum it had after starting the game 5-of-9 from 3-point range for a 21-16 lead early in the second quarter. The Warriors poured it on late with a Bookwalter putback; a Garvin dish to Emma Ulmer; and four straight Garvin free throws. It continued right down to the final seconds when freshman Emily McCahan worked free on the left block for a deuce.
“We talked about using the clock but still being aggressive,” said Severn. “We were rebounding really well and playing great defense. So, you know, it just helps keep that aggressiveness level up.”
PIAA CLASS A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
SECOND ROUND
At Bellefonte High School
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 59, BISHOP CARROLL 40
Bishop Carroll (15-11) 40
Mara Yahner 6 3-6 16, Savannah Smorto 3 3-4 12, Emma Becquet 2 0-0 4, Madison Ostinowsky 3 0-0 8. Totals 14 6-10 40.
3-point goals: Smorto 3, M. Ostinowsky 2, Yahner.
Did not score: Molly Krumenacker, Faith McMullen, Ellie Long, Makaylah Koscho, Lexi Popma, Taylor Ostinowsky, Mia Wyland.
Northumberland Christian (25-4) 59
Rebekah Hayner 2 0-0 4, Maddy Snyder 3 0-0 7, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 7 0-0 14, Emily Garvin 10 7-10 28, Emma Ulmer 2 0-0 4, Anna Ulmer 0 0-1 0, Emily McCahan 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-11 59.
3-point goals: Garvin, Snyder.
Did not score: Bethany Dressler, Emma Treas, Kendra Schoeppner, Jenika Krum, Allison Miller, Ellianna Zwatty.
Score by quarters
Bishop Carroll`18`8`5`9 — 40
Northumberland Christian`14`10`16`19 — 59