Nothing shouted from the Northumberland Christian girls’ bench approaches the measure of coach Dan Severn’s encouragement.
Not his calls for substitutions, tweaks to the Warriors’ on-court strategy, nor the rare officiating critique.
From his seat alongside assistants Jeff Ulmer and Jimmy Bouder, Severn offers an intermittent stream of reassurance.
Say a Northumberland Christian girl dribbles the ball off her leg and out of bounds on the way to the basket.
Way to be aggressive!
If a Warriors player misses the first of two foul shots?
You’re going to make this one!
Severn will even holler “good shot!” when the ball is in the air, letting his shooter know that no matter what happens in the next few seconds she made the right decision.
That unwavering optimism and faith in his team extends well beyond the 32 minutes of each game.
Northumberland Christian’s girls participated in a national tournament the past two years, and rewarded the program’s chutzpah with a 2019 division crown.
This season, Severn shifted the Warriors’ attention to the opportunities afforded by District 4 and the PIAA. In addition to pursuing a fourth consecutive Allegheny Christian Athletic Association title, he loaded their nonleague schedule with the aim of qualifying for districts and, perhaps, the state tournament.
“It’s just the opportunity to play better teams and try to show that, even though we’re a small Christian school, we can still play (at a high level),” said Maddy Snyder, one of the team’s two seniors.
Northumberland Christian closed each of the previous two seasons with a trip to Mount Vernon, Ohio, for the National Christian School Athletic Association Championship. The Warriors placed second in their division in 2018, then won an NCSAA national title last March by beating Calvary Christian of Maryland, 63-61, in the final to cap a 25-3 season.
This season, they’ve already lost four times in 14 games — and as recently as Thursday at Bloomsburg — which wouldn’t seem a positive trend for a team with Norry Christian’s clear postseason aspirations. However, each loss has been to a strong public school team (Williams Valley, Warrior Run and Bloomsburg) or high-profile private school program (Nativity BVM) — teams that currently average 9.5 wins — with more of their kind to come on the Warriors’ schedule.
“We’re just trying to fill our schedule with tough games. That’s intentional,” said Severn. “Iron sharpens iron, right? So if you want to play with really competitive teams, you’ve got to play competitive teams to get there. We realize we’re not going to win all our games, but when we go out and get challenged — like we did (at the Warrior Run Booster Club Tournament) — it’s great for our team.”
In addition to the balance of their ACAA slate, the Warriors have games remaining against perennial state power Steel-High (on Monday); Weatherly, a 2019 Class A state quarterfinalist (Feb. 1); and St. John Neumann Regional Academy (Feb. 13). The nonleague games they’ve played — beating the likes of Lourdes Regional, Millville and Montoursville — and those still to come should only enhance Norry Christian’s district power ranking, which currently slots third in District 4 Class A behind Sullivan County and Northeast Bradford.
“I don’t think you can ever set your goals too high or play up too much,” said Montoursville coach Jon Weaver, who spent nine seasons at Warrior Run. “You’re only going to get better by playing the better competition. I will say, I don’t think in that Christian league they’re going to see that — but you can tell that they’ve played outside that by the way they’re playing.”
Northumberland should sit comfortably among the (minimum) eight teams seeded in the District 4-A tournament, needing only a quarterfinal win to play in states as the four semifinal teams qualify.
“It’ll be really hard, I think, for us because we’re so used to playing small Christian schools,” said Warriors sophomore guard Emily Garvin, who was selected to the 2019 NCSAA all-tournament team, along with teammates Snyder and then-senior Peggy Ulmer.
“I definitely like (the idea of) playing all the public schools that we know of and have heard of before.”
Severn’s longing to test his team within the PIAA postseason framework forced him to be far more creative with the Warriors’ schedule than simply finding top-flight nonleague competition.
The team slated 26 games for the 2019-20 season (14 outside the ACAA Eastern Division), which is four over the maximum of 22 permitted by the PIAA. To adhere to the PIAA mandate, Severn designated Northumberland Christian’s ACAA East games against Columbia County Christian School and Grace Prep of State College — home and away — as “junior varsity” games. Severn does not coach in those games, and the Warriors’ starters do not participate in them.
“We want to be loyal to our league, and we want to fulfill our commitment to the league games,” Severn said, “but we also want to have that (district) opportunity.”
There is nothing in the ACAA constitution that prohibits Northumberland Christian’s plan, though Article X, Section 2 states: Each member school will play every other divisional League member two times during the season, once at home and once away.
As far as District 4 is concerned, the Warriors are eligible for postseason play.
“To my knowledge, they are following the rules,” District 4 girls basketball chairman and Shamokin Area School District Superintendent Chris Venna responded via email.
Another potential conflict is the ACAA bylaw that allows junior high students (seventh and eighth grade) to compete on the varsity level. That runs contrary to PIAA rules, and would disqualify the participating team.
There are only high school students on the Warriors roster, with the youngest players being freshmen Emily McCahan and Ellianna Zwatty.
Severn is convinced the program has dotted its I’s and crossed the T’s for this foray into PIAA play.
“We really believe so,” he said. “We’re not playing our varsity team (against Columbia County and Grace Prep), though some of the girls on varsity are on that team. There are no eighth-graders — it’s all ninth-through-12th — and it truly is our JV team that plays when we play JV games against the public schools.”
Fair or not, Christian school teams that appear on the district bracket are often scrutinized by who among their players could start for the title contenders.
In the Warriors’ case, that’s more a question of who couldn’t.
They have enviable size with the 6-foot-1 (and then some) Ulmer twins, sophomores Anna and Emma, who are virtually interchangeable in the post. Though Emma is the “starter,” Anna is never long for the bench, whether that means spelling her sister, providing some early foul insurance, or giving Norry a “Twin Towers” look.
Kaitlyn Bookwalter is a 5-11 junior power forward who can hit an elbow jumper and a short hook in traffic, as well as put the ball on the floor. Rebekah Hayner is a 5-10 junior point guard with a smooth handle and pass-first approach who sees the floor well and has also showed range.
Interestingly, Norry’s shortest starters — the 5-3 Snyder and 5-6 Garvin — are its leading scorers. Snyder’s 8.6 ppg. clip through 11 games was bolstered by a team-high 13 3-pointers. Garvin can score loudly (she had a trio of eight-point quarters in a win over Montoursville) or quietly over the course of a game, but she usually approaches 20 points.
Junior guard Emma Treas and senior forward Bethany Dressler allow Severn to go eight deep with no concern over production or chemistry.
“These girls have played together,” he said. “All but one girl on the team has played elementary all the way up through high school together. So they have faith in each other.”
The Warriors draw on their bond, such as when trailing Bloomsburg 19-8 after one quarter Thursday. They got within three after just 2 1/2 minutes of the second quarter, then completely erased another 11-point deficit in the second half.
“(A tough nonleague game) helps us to work under pressure and see what it’s like to work as a team, and not to give up — even if we are down 11 or whatever,” said Bookwalter. “We can do anything as long as we stick together as a team.”
Severn didn’t schedule the likes of Nativity BVM, Steel-High and Weatherly seeking regular-season wins; he did it hoping for postseason success against teams of a similar ilk.
“They give us lots of experience of what we’ll face later on,” said Hayner. “If we get to districts, or even states, it gives us experience of what to expect and then we’re ready to go.”
However, every time the Warriors confidently pass a nonleague test — be it three-time defending district champion Lourdes Regional or a big school program such as Montoursville — they risk losing Cinderella status.
That’s one loss they’ll happily take.
“They’re a very good team,” said Weaver. “They are probably the best I’ve seen as far as playing a small school like that. I think they’re going to give a lot of people trouble.”