WILLIAMSPORT — Anna Ulmer nearly talked herself out of shooting an open 3-pointer late in Friday’s district final.
There were fewer than two minutes to play, and Northumberland Christian certainly didn’t need any more buckets to repeat as Class A champion.
However, Ulmer devoted much time in the offseason specifically to that part of her game — developing a 3-point shot, not improving it. So after studying the rim for a few beats, she let the ball fly just before Lourdes Regional’s Emma Shimko could get a hand on it ... and she capped an exceptional game with a swish.
“I didn’t really think that I should shoot it,” Ulmer admitted, “but I just shot it because I was open.”
Ulmer scored a career-high 14 points and collected 12 rebounds, seven steals and three blocked shots to back Emily Garvin’s season-best 27 points, and the Warriors rode a huge opening quarter to a 58-40 win over the Red Raiders at Williamsport High’s Magic Dome.
“Anna’s been the most improved player this year,” said Northumberland Christian coach Dan Severn. “She’s worked the hardest on her game, I think, and I’ve seen it coming. This is something that’s been developing. Every game she’s getting a little bit better.”
Ulmer was the Warriors’ only new starter this season, replacing guard Maddy Snyder from last year’s 25-4 state quarterfinal team. A 6-foot-1 junior with zero 3-point attempts in her career, Ulmer wasn’t expected to provide perimeter scoring to rival Snyder’s 21 treys of a season ago but she did. The two she sank Friday gave her 22 for the season — one off Rebekah Hayner’s team-high total and one ahead of Garvin.
“I knew that Katie (Bookwalter) and (twin sister Emma Ulmer) would be our bigs inside because they’re really big threats in there, and I wanted to help our team in any way I could,” Anna Ulmer said. “So I decided I should shoot 3s because that would help.”
Northumberland Christian (21-3) won its second district crown in as many tries, and earned a berth in the Class A state quarterfinals for the second consecutive season. The Warriors host Nativity BVM, a 43-28 winner over Marian Catholic for the District 11 championship, next Saturday. Northumberland Christian beat the Golden Girls, 62-42, in a regular-season game on Feb. 6.
Lourdes, which had won eight of the previous 12 district crowns, including two in a row prior to last season, finished 16-9. The Red Raiders played the Warriors fairly even over the final three quarters, but the early deficit was too much to overcome.
Garvin drilled a pair of 3-pointers while scoring 12 in the first quarter, Hayner and Anna Ulmer each hit one trey, and every starter scored as the Warriors bolted to a 23-6 lead.
“That’s what we were hoping for, just coming out right from the start and giving it all we got, super-intense, and giving them one shot to the gut,” said Hayner, a senior guard. “That’s what we needed to do, right from the start.”
Garvin had three steals in the period as Lourdes committed eight turnovers, and she scored the first six points in a 12-4 run. Hayner and Garvin dropped three consecutive 3-pointers in an 11-0 spree that closed the first.
“That was awesome,” said Garvin, an all-state guard. “We hit a stretch, like midseason, where we played so bad at the beginning. So then it snapped, that we actually have to get going, and we started games better.
“That helped the rest of the game, definitely.”
Lourdes shot just 3-for-11 in the first quarter and made only two second-quarter buckets. The Warriors had a scoreless stretch of 5:14 after going ahead 30-6, but their lead never dropped to fewer than 18 points. Garvin assisted Bookwalter with 58 seconds left in the half to end the drought. Anna Ulmer then made a steal, and dished to Garvin for a 34-12 halftime lead.
The Red Raiders outscored Northumberland 28-24 in the second half as Shimko, Katie Sandri and Leah Kosmer all scored six points. Shimko finished with a team-best 12 points and eight rebounds, while senior classmate Peyton Kehler matched Sandri and Kosmer with six points and added seven boards.
“Give a lot of credit to Lourdes; their girls never gave up,” said Severn. “I thought there was a stretch in the second quarter when they played harder than we did. We talked about that halftime, and the girls did what they needed to do.”
Bookwalter and Hayner, the Warriors’ only starting seniors, each scored eight points in the win. Garvin grabbed 10 rebounds, and Bookwalter pulled eight.
“We knew we were bringing back a really strong team, and that our team was very capable of winning this,” said Hayner, “but nothing’s ever certain, and it wasn’t just going to be handed back to us. Now we have a target on our back; this is the team that people want to stop. So we have to just keep bringing it hard.
“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, you have to play at that high level to be able to win.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Williamsport High School
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 58,
LOURDES REGIONAL 40
Lourdes Regional (16-9) 40
Masie Reed 2 0-2 4, Katie Sandri 2 0-0 6, Peyton Kehler 3 0-1 6, Emma Shimko 5 2-2 12, Meryl Czeponis 0 2-3 2, Leah Kosmer 2 2-2 6, Victoria Lindemuth 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 6-10 40.
3-point goals: Sandri 2.
Did not score: Paityn Moyer, Emily Shaffer, Chloe Rishel, Abby Yancoskie, Gabriella Coleman, Kaiden Chikotas.
Northumberland Christian (21-3) 58
Rebekah Hayner 3 0-0 8, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 4 0-2 8, Emily Garvin 9 7-14 27, Anna Ulmer 4 4-4 14, Emma Ulmer 0 1-2 1, Emma Daku-Treas 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 12-24 58.
3-point goals: Garvin 2, Hayner 2, A. Ulmer 2.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Jenika Krum, Eden Daku-Treas, Allison Miller, Emily McCahan, Kara Wilhelm, Caryssa Ressler.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional`6`6`14`14 — 40
Northumberland Chr.`23`11``14`10 — 58