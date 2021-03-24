JENKINTOWN — Kaitlyn Bookwalter laughed at the mention of Murphy’s Law on a night when very little was humorous for the Northumberland Christian girls.
Consider that the Warriors were flustered by Jenkintown’s defense throughout the first half of Tuesday’s PIAA Class A semifinal game and fell behind by double digits. Then, when they played offense with confidence after halftime, very few of their shots dropped into the net.
Oh, and Emily Garvin? Northumberland Christian’s all-state junior guard? She sat out more than 10 minutes of the first half with foul trouble, then injured her right ankle 13 seconds into the second half and was unable to return.
“Murphy’s Law?” Bookwalter said with a chuckle. “That was tonight.”
The two-time defending District 4 champion Warriors couldn’t overcome so many challenges and bowed out of the state tournament with a 48-26 loss to the host Drakes.
“We might not have won,” Bookwalter added, “but we know that we did work our butts off and tried our very best.”
Jenkintown (18-1), the District 1 champion, won its 16th consecutive game and earned a berth in Friday’s state final opposite District 6 winner Bishop Guilfoyle, a 55-50 winner over District 7 Rochester in the other Class A semi.
Northumberland had a nine-game winning streak snapped — as well as a 23-game postseason string that dated to 2018 — and finished 22-4.
“We just came out flat, not at the high level that we normally do,” said Warriors coach Dan Severn, “and we just weren’t able to dig out of it.”
The Drakes jumped on Northumberland in the way the Warriors have rattled opponents over the last two district championship seasons. Jenkintown raced to a 15-4 lead while the Warriors shot 2-of-9 and committed eight turnovers in the first quarter.
Cady Westkaemper, a senior guard, was Jenkintown coach Jim Romano’s choice to shadow Garvin, who carried a 17.0 points per game scoring average into the contest.
“We knew she was a really good player. I needed to keep as close as possible,” said Westkaemper, who was near when Garvin rode piggy-back out of the gym. “It’s a shame that happened. We know how good she is.”
Garvin scored the Warriors’ first points off a Rebekah Hayner feed at the 6:13 mark of the first. However, she was hit with two fouls about a minute apart and went to the bench for a minute breather. Just 24 seconds after her return, Garvin was whistled for an offensive foul on a drive through the lane. She sat the final 9:22 of the half, and Jenkintown pulled away to a 29-14 lead.
“I watched the film, and (Garvin is) all over the place. She is that good,” said Romano, who recently topped 700 career wins. “It’s a shame what happened.”
Northumberland was just 7-of-22 shooting with 11 turnovers in the first half. Drakes senior Carly Mulvaney nearly matched the Warriors with 12 first-half points. She finished with 19. Katie McGrath added 14 points and 14 rebounds in the win.
“That’s a great basketball team. The most patient offense I think I’ve ever seen, but certainly the most patient offense I remember playing against,” said Severn. “I think we were reacting on defense and just a step behind. When you have a team that rotates the ball like they do — really passes the ball well and are patient — when you’re behind on defense that’s a tough recipe.”
Warriors junior Anna Ulmer scored six of her team-high 12 points in the second quarter, but otherwise only Garvin has as many as four in the half for Northumberland.
“Sadly we fell behind by quite a bit in the first quarter, and I think it was kind of a mental thing where we had doubt,” said Bookwalter, a senior who finished with six points, six rebounds and three steals.
Northumberland’s confidence on offense was evident in the second half, despite Garvin’s injury, but the results were similar. The Warriors went 3-of-16 from the field in the third quarter (including a 1-for-12 start), and their deficit grew to 20 points (36-16).
“When you’re this far, you have to keep pushing,” said Hayner, who had a team-high eight boards. “It doesn’t matter what the score is, you have to keep pushing. Defensive stop and then go try to score on offense. You don’t score? You get it back on defense.”
Emma Daku-Treas, a guard who joined Bookwalter and Hayner in the Warriors’ senior class, had six rebounds and two steals, and she helped Hayner run the second-half offense.
“I challenged their heart at halftime,” said Severn. “I said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to show that we have heart.’ I thought they did. I was so proud of the way the girls played in the second half.
“They were doing the right things and the shots just weren’t falling. That’s going to happen sometimes.”
PIAA CLASS A SEMIFINAL
JENKINTOWN 48, NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 26
Northumberland Christian (22-4) 26
Rebekah Hayner 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 3 0-1 6, Emily Garvin 2 0-0 4, Anna Ulmer 5 2-3 12, Emma Ulmer 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 2-4 26.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Emma Daku-Treas, Eden Daku-Treas, Jenika Krum, Allison Miller, Kara Wilhelm, Emily McCahan, Caryssa Ressler, Kendra Schoeppner.
JENKINTOWN (18-1) 48
Cady Westkaemper 2 0-0 5, Katie McGrath 4 4-6 14, Lauren Brockwell 2 0-0 6, Molly Walsh 1 0-0 2, Carly Mulvaney 6 7-8 19, Sarah Cummings 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 13-16 48.
3-point goals: Brockwell 2, McGrath 2, Westkaemper.
Did not score: Lily O’Brien, Savanna Morrin, Mirei Gabrielsen.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr.`4`10`6`6 — 26
Jenkintown`15`14`10`9 — 48