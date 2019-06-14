UNIVERSITY PARK — Greenwood coach Mark Sherman has said a hundred times during the playoffs that baseball is a funny game.
Thursday afternoon, though, nobody on the Greenwood bench was laughing.
The Wildcats fell 2-1 to West Middlesex in the PIAA Class A Baseball Championship at Penn State’s Medlar Field.
“Baseball is a funny game,” said Sherman. “The game came down to a matter of inches.
“Sometimes you are on the upper end of things, and sometimes you end up on the other end.”
The game was delayed for 72 minutes because of rain.
The Big Reds (23-1) got things started with a leadoff walk, but Greenwood’s Luke Myers got a strikeout and two groundouts to end the threat.
“I wasn’t nervous that much,” said Myers. “Usually when it is a team that I never face I am much looser and I was today.”
For the fourth straight game in the state playoffs, Bryce Dalpiaz got on base to start the game for the Wildcats by drawing a walk. Luke Myers laid down a sacrifice bunt, and reached on a throwing error to put runners on first and second. Dalpiaz was thrown out trying to steal third. Aaron Bollinger hit a bad-hop single up the middle to put runners back on first and second, but the Big Reds escaped the threat with a strikeout and a caught stealing.
“The first inning we always try to be aggressive, and I always turn this older guys loose,” said Sherman. “They made some reads and it was a matter of inches here and there.”
Myers put the Big Reds down in order in the second and Garrett Howell, who was batting when Myers was caught stealing, reached on an error to start the bottom half of the inning.
Howell moved to third on a ground out and a wild pitch, and scored with two outs when Kolby Seibert hit a single up the middle.
Myers struck out the side in the top of the third, and at that point had retired nine straight.
“Luke has been carrying this team all postseason,” said Sherman. “He has given it all he has got and there is nothing left in his tank.”
Greenwood put the leadoff man on for the third straight inning in the bottom of the third as Dalpiaz reached on an error. Two outs later, Aaron Morder singled and it put runners on second and third, but the Wildcats could not cash in again.
In the first three innings, Greenwood was 1-for-8 on bunt attempts and left four runners on base.
“We had our chances,” said Sherman.
West Middlesex broke through in the top of the fourth in a crazy inning which featured two singles, a suicide squeeze and an attempted double steal that ended up in a rundown between third and home.
“I tried to remain calm during all that,” said West Middlesex coach Kevin Hoffman, “and I think the kids just feed off that.
“We have a lot of seniors on this team that have been through a lot and that also helps.”
Myers and West Middlesex starting pitcher Jake Bowen, only the second lefty the Wildcats have seen all season, settled down from that point and the game remained 1-1 until the top of the sixth.
Kaz Hoffman delivered a one-out triple to right-center field, and Chase Tomko lifted a sacrifice fly to left to make it 2-1.
That was all Bowen, who wasn’t supposed to be the starter, needed as he shut down the Wildcats to give the Big Reds their first state title in baseball in school history.
“Logan Hurley, who is 10-0, was going to start this game but after we lost our starting shortstop in the last game, Logan sacrificed and played short for us,” said Hoffman. “Both Logan and Jake really stepped up for us today.”
Myers gave up three hits and struck out five and even got praise from Hoffman.
“We are used to scoring five, six runs a game,” he said. “Hat’s off to (Myers).
“He threw a great game.”
It was a disappointing end for the Wildcats.
“We come in with the mindset that we can win every game,” said Dalpiaz. “We are shocked when we don’t win, but sometimes that is just how it falls.
“We knew it was going to be a fight, and I am telling you right now: ‘We did not go down without a fight.’”
For Greenwood (18-9), the memories made in the spring and summer of 2019 will remain.
“It has been just amazing,” said Myers. “To be able to go on this run with this group of guys is something I will never forget.”
PIAA Class A Championship
at Penn State University’s Medlar Field
West Middlesex 2, Greenwood 1
West Middlesex’000`101`0` — 2-3-4
Greenwood`010`000`0 — 1-3-0
Jake Bowen and Chase Tomko. Luke Myers and Bryce Dalpiaz.
WP: Bowen. LP: Myers.
West Middlesex: Kaz Hoffman, triple, run; Alex Kachulis, single, run; Tomko, single, RBI.
Greenwood: Kolby Seibert, single, RBI; Aaron Bollinger, single; Aaron Morder, single.