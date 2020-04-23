Hadley Wiktor had a feeling her senior field hockey season at Kutztown University could be a special one.
The Danville graduate was right as the Golden Bears reached the NCAA Division II Final Four after winning their first NCAA tournament game since 1988.
“A lot of my first three years were about growing and growing the program,” Wiktor said. “We had a very strong class. Going into our senior year, we were are veterans and we felt like it was our year.”
Wiktor was the starting center back and a team captain for Kutztown, which also reached its first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship game since 1988.
“We built toward this,” Kutztown coach Marci Scheuing said. “At the beginning, the goal was to reach the playoffs. By their senior year, the goal was to win a national title because we knew they were capable. We came up a little short.
“When I brought them in as freshmen — you know when you have a special class — and this was a special class.”
The Golden Bears (15-7) were also the only team to defeat eventual national champion West Chester (20-1).
“For us to be in the Final Four was really amazing,” Wiktor said. “It was a nice way to wrap up senior year after all of our hard work.”
“I’m extremely thankful for that. I’m glad I stuck out all four years. A lot of times it would have been easier to quit.”
Witkor is a double major in art history and crafts, with a double concentration in ceramics and textile arts. So her coursework presented challenges of its own throughout her career.
“Being an art major while you play a sport is different from other majors,” Wiktor said. “You can’t take a pottery wheel on bus trips with you. I learned I had to put in extra time after class.”
There were also those who questioned whether Wiktor would be able to pull it off.
“It was very difficult for her,” Scheuing said. “Some of her professors told her they didn’t think it would work with her being an artist and an athlete. She said, ‘I’m going to prove you wrong.’ I think she has a 3.96 GPA, and she played in the Final Four. So not only did she prove them wrong, but she did both at a high level.”
As a senior, Wiktor was the anchor of one of the best defenses in the country.
“She’s a very smart defender and makes good decisions,” Scheuing said. “Forwards can be fast and tricky. She always stayed composed. She knew she couldn’t run with some of the forwards, but she did a good job of keeping them at bay in her sphere.”
Scheuing said Wiktor’s intangibles may have been even more beneficial on the field.
“Hadley is one of the smartest kids I’ve ever coached,” Scheuing said. “She’s mature beyond her years. She helped so much from a leadership standpoint, especially in some of the biggest games.
“Her leadership qualities are second-to-none. She’s a calm leader ... and she kept everybody even-keeled.”
Wiktor said she had been working toward that role since she arrived on campus.
“It was a challenge, but I was ready,” Wiktor said. “It was something I had my eye set on since my freshman year. I wanted to be the voice in the back and take control.
“It was a lot of communication. You have to talk to all the people around you, and you have to trust the girls to your side and the goalie behind you.”
Being in that position is something Wiktor couldn’t have imagined a few years earlier. Wiktor said she was burnt out from field hockey during her junior year of high school, and her mom convinced her to go to a tournament at Kutztown the summer before her senior year at Danville.
“I totally fell in love with the campus and with the stadium,” Wiktor said. “I was on a team that was coached by an assistant coach at Kutztown, and she was like, ‘Where are you going to play next year?’”
Wiktor learned about the art program at Kutztown and committed about a week later. As a freshman for the Golden Bears, she came off the bench as a substitute right back.
“I came in and I thought I was going to play midfield, and I was so excited,” Wiktor said. “I went to do a drill with the midfielders, and Marci was like, ‘Where are you going? You’re going to be a defender for me.’”
Scheuing said Wiktor’s work ethic was apparent that first season.
“She got better every day at practice,” Scheuing said. “She came in as a freshman and wasn’t starting. She worked to earn a starting spot as a sophomore. By her senior year, she was our starting center back.”
As a sophomore, Wiktor moved into the starting line-up, but as the left back.
“I never played it before, and it was rough,” Wiktor said. “The right side is the easier side because it’s my strong side and the other team’s weak side.”
Wiktor said her sophomore year was the most challenging of her time at Kutztown. Not only was she playing a new position, but she changed her major and added a second concentration in crafts. She also picked up two on-campus jobs, as a tutor and as a studio monitor, where she helped other students with the tools in the studio.
“There were a lot of tears that year,” Wiktor said. “I think I grew the most that year. I really challenged myself with juggling classes and field hockey.”
Wiktor said she was happy that she stuck with everything.
“I didn’t want to settle,” Wiktor said. “I wanted to do all the things that I was passionate about.”
“I wouldn’t be the same person I am now if it wasn’t for sports. I love doing everything and pushing myself to my limits. I do that in my art, too. I take the materials I’m working with and push them to their limits. Everything worth doing is worth overdoing.”