MANDATA — Emma Rolston sprouted about 5 inches between her freshman and sophomore field hockey seasons.
Towering nearly 6 feet over the ball wouldn't seem like an advantage, but Greenwood's now 5-foot-10 junior midfielder has reaped the benefits of improved strength and field vision.
"I think that really helped with my development in hockey," she said Thursday after scoring a goal and adding two assists in the pivotal second half of a 7-0 win over Line Mountain.
Jordan Stroup scored her team-leading fifth and sixth goals while adding an assist for the Wildcats; Leah Bryner had a goal and an assist; and Hailey Womer had consecutive assists early in the second half as Greenwood broke open what was a 1-0 game at halftime. All three of those players were all-state honorees a season ago, and Rolston could soon have a case for similar recognition.
The Wildcats (4-1 overall, 1-1 Tri-Valley League) won their fourth consecutive game following a season-opening league loss at Newport.
"You wouldn't know it, but we've really struggled to score," said Greenwood coach Kent Houser. "We've tried this and that, changed systems, but it's coming.
"It wasn't that we were playing badly; we just weren't clicking."
There was evidence of that early Thursday in the face of Line Mountain's typical dogged defense. The Eagles (1-1-2, 0-1-1) consistently cleared the ball out the circle, allowing just two first-quarter penalty corners. Stroup converted on the latter, taking a crossing pass from Bryner toward the left side of the circle and flipping a reverse-stick shot into the cage at the 3:14 mark.
That was all for Greenwood in the first half, though, despite an intense sequence of six corners over the final five minutes. Eagles flier Taylor Rothermel smothered a trio of plays in the series; Paige Zerbe made a key clear; and junior goalie Taylor Deiter walled off the cage, finishing the half with 10 saves.
"If you would go off the first half of the game, I thought everybody played really well. We kept very composed," said Line Mountain coach Maggie Fessler. "You have to give it to Greenwood; they came out and played a great second half. And when they're constantly knocking on the door, it's harder to keep your composure."
The Wildcats opened the second half with an immediate threat. Bryner beat a defender on the right baseline and slipped a ball to the goal mouth that was swept away by the Eagles' Brianna Carl. Moments later, Womer crossed a ball from the right side to Abby Taylor near the left post for a 2-0 lead. So began Greenwood's quarter-long attack from the right flank that led to a 4-0 margin.
"It's very much a right-side game, we think," said Houser, "and we did a better job in the second half of getting it over to Hailey and making a lot of good things happen."
With 9:20 left in the third, Womer threaded a pass from the right wing through Line Mountain's defense to Rolston, who finished on a beeline to the cage for a 3-0 lead.
The Eagles rallied, as Zerbe made a defensive save while Deiter and Rothermel added key stops amid a seven-corner barrage. The Wildcats ultimately broke through on their last corner of the period, with Bryner tracking Stroup's pass to the right of the circle for a bullet goal.
"Being a flier, it puts a lot of pressure on myself because I'm the first line of defense, having to stop that ball coming in," said Rothermel. "When they see where I'm going and get a feel for how I fly, then they change up their corners quite a bit. They switch up their plays, so I really have to pay attention to that."
Greenwood sprinted away with three goals in a three-minute span late in the game.
Rolston used her height to see over defenders and her strength to send hard crosses from the right side to senior Alyssa Barner and freshman Naomi Lyter for goals 83 seconds apart. Stroup capped the scoring on the last of Greenwood's 19 corners.
"Greenwood, they're a tough team to play, one of our rivals, and we really put up a show that first half," said Rothermel. "Having stopped all those corners really showed that our defense is strong. Second half, I think we got a little comfortable at 1-0."
"Our saying this year is, 'flip the switch,'" said Rolston, "and we definitely flipped the switch and we got the job done."
Greenwood 7, Line Mountain 0
First quarter
G-Jordan Stroup (Leah Bryner), 3:14.
Third quarter
G-Abby Taylor (Hailey Womer), 12:40; G-Emma Rolston (Womer), 9:20; G-Bryner (Stroup), 2:08.
Fourth quarter
G-Alyssa Barner (Rolston), 4:44; G-Naomi Lyter (Rolston), 3:21; G-Stroup, 1:28.
Shots: G 23-1. Corners: G 19-1. Cards: None. Saves: Greenwood 1 (Lydia Miller 1, Sarah Pennay 0); Line Mountain 14 (Taylor Deiter).