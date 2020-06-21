There was high school swimming in District 4 prior to 1995, of course, but it didn’t command near the statewide respect it currently enjoys until Stef Williams arrived.
The Bloomsburg High standout’s earth-shattering debut on the PIAA stage transformed the sport in our area for a quarter-century.
Williams broke the state’s short-sprint records on consecutive days as a freshman, the first two of her eight record-setting state championship swims in her prep career.
Some insisted she set a state record every time she swam at Penn State’s McCoy Natatorium, whether preliminary race or event final — which may actually be true.
Williams’ success on the high school and club levels inspired scores of Valley youth swimmers, many of whom had a similar background in YMCA competition. Even if they were peers and too old to idolize Williams, area kids realized state championships and records were achievable goals.
So it was a seismic episode in the PIAA swimming community whenever one of Williams’ long-standing state records would fall.
Mifflinburg’s Adriana Grabski memorably eclipsed Williams’ marks in the Class 2A 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle on back-to-back days in 2013. As a sophomore the previous year, Grabski was just 0.04 seconds off Williams’ standard in the 50 free.
“(Williams is) such a big name,” Grabski said that 2013 late-winter evening. “We’re always looking back at her records, and I was like, ‘She was before her time.’”
Williams and Jessi Perruquet — Williams’ contemporary from Danville — who earned Division I scholarships to swim at Georgia and North Carolina, respectively, likely inspired many of the girls on The Daily Item’s Team of the Decade from 2010-19.
Champions such as Grabski, who swam at Virginia Tech, and Shamokin’s Abby Doss, who is bound for North Carolina State, will no doubt inspire this decade’s best.
THE DAILY ITEM GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING ALL-DECADE TEAM 2010-19
200 freestyle
Michelle Giordani
Line Mountain (2007-11)
Giordani’s quantity — two district gold medals, two district silvers and four top-18 state swims, including a sixth-place finish in 2011 — just barely earned the nod over Adriana Grabski’s quality (a state championship in record time in her lone 200 free final).
Like Grabski, Giordani excelled as an independent swimmer with YMCA roots. She arrived with a flourish, winning the District 4 Class 2A title in her first postseason 200 free by nearly a quarter-second. She also won the district 100 free by a wider margin as a freshman. After finishing 18th at the PIAA meet that year, she improved her 200 free place in each successive state meet.
Giordani lost dogfights for the district crown as a sophomore and junior — and placed 13th and 10th, respectively, at states — before returning to the District 4 pinnacle as a senior in the 200. At her last state meet, she clocked 1:54.76 to gain all-state status in sixth place. She also placed 11th in the state’s 500 free as the District 4 champion.
200 individual medley/500 freestyle
Abby Doss
Shamokin (2016-20)
There should probably be an asterisk here, something to note Doss’s last state meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While she was still awarded state gold medals in both the 200 IM and 500 free on the merit of her top-seeded times, any swimmer will tell you the thrill is in posting a championship time.
Doss did that like clockwork, going 5-for-6 at her three state meets. She finished second in her first PIAA final, two seconds behind the 200 IM winner, but mined nothing but gold from there — including the following day’s 500 free state championship.
Doss owned the medley event (50-yard legs of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle), becoming the District 4 all-time best with a record time of 2:01.91 as a sophomore. She became the district’s 500 free queen the next day, breaking her one-year-old record (4:53.46). Both marks still stand.
Doss finished her prep career with seven state gold medals (four in the 500 free) plus a silver, as well as eight golds, three relay silvers and a relay bronze at districts.
50 freestyle/100 freestyle
Adriana Grabski
Mifflinburg (2010-14)
The district’s all-time best short sprinter, Grabski became state royalty in 2013 when she erased a pair of 15-year-old records set by Bloomsburg legend Stef Williams.
Of course, Grabski was long-established among the state’s best by then.
As a freshman, she was edged by 0.29 seconds in her first 50 free district final, but she never lost another district race. Grabski amassed seven district gold medals (four in the 100 free, two in the 50 free, and one in the 200 free) over her career. Her winning 50 free time of 23.60 in her senior year is the District 4 record.
Similarly, after being nipped in the blink of an eye and settling for second place in both the 50 and 100 at states in her freshman season, Grabski minted six PIAA gold medals over the next three years. In 2012, the sophomore’s 23.20 in the 50 was 0.04 seconds off Williams’ 1998 record, while her 50.40 in the 100 was 0.79 seconds behind Williams’ mark.
The following year, she took down Williams’ 200 free state record by 0.32 seconds, clocking 1:47.05 in her only PIAA 200 final. For an encore, she went 49.57 in the 100 free to eclipse (by 0.04 seconds) a state record that Williams made a National Federation of High Schools standard in 1998.
Grabski capped her career with a third pair of state golds in 2014, falling two-tenths and three-tenths of a second shy of setting new records in the 50 and 100, respectively.
100 butterfly/100 breaststroke
Maggie Storm
Lewisburg (2007-11)
Storm’s glowing resume boasts eight individual swims at the state meet, and half of them were in “A” finals confirming all-state status.
She was also highly decorated on the district stage, beginning with a breaststroke gold medal and a butterfly bronze in her freshman year. The breaststroke event produced another gold the following year, then a silver and bronze as her butterfly began to take center stage. After claiming the butterfly bronze in her sophomore season, she won consecutive district championships in her final two years.
That tremendous district success in the specialty swims punched Storm’s ticket to states year after year, and she never finished outside the top 12 in any individual event. Her top state finish came as sophomore in 2009, when she was fourth in the breaststroke (1:06.36). She was ninth and eighth, respectively, in her last two years.
Storm twice placed sixth in the butterfly, as a sophomore (58.38) and senior (58.88), and also swam on a pair of top-10 relays, including the sixth-place 200 free squad in 2011.
100 backstroke
Caitlin Foley
Lewisburg (2011-15)
Among the girls featured here, only three won eight individual district gold medals. If not for Doss, Foley would have been recognized as the decade’s best in the 200 IM. If not for Kelsey Williams, no one would have come within a cannonball’s splash of Foley’s backstroke success.
In her prep career, the four-time District 4 champion lived in the state’s backstroke top 5. As a freshman, she placed fifth while helping the Green Dragons to a pair of top-10 relay finishes. She also took 12th in the 200 IM that year.
The following year, Foley jumped to fourth in the PIAA backstroke and ninth in the 200 IM. She then entered the 2014 state meet as the district record-holder in the backstroke (58.08 at Williamsport High), and grabbed the bronze medal in 56.78. She was also all-state for the second time in the 200 IM, placing sixth.
As a senior, Foley repeated as the state’s bronze medal winner in the backstroke and sixth-place finisher in the IM.
All-around
Kelsey Williams
Danville (2007-11)
Williams’ remarkable versatility produced nine district gold medals, five silver awards and six top-five swims in individual state events.
She owned the District 4-2A titles in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke throughout her career, in addition to swimming on three second-place 200 medley relays and three top-two 400 free relays (including the 2009 champion).
Williams ultimately had 13 state swims — seven in ‘A’ finals that conferred all-state status — highlighted by a backstroke bronze medal (56.98) in her senior season that was just a half-second off the National Federation Honor Roll time she achieved the previous year. She also placed fourth in the state 200 IM as a junior in 2010.
Her best state showing in five relays was as a member of the Ironmen’s 200 medley team that placed eighth in 2009.
One-meter diving
Ciana Rollman
Shamokin (2009-13)
Long before her younger brother Quinn became a four-time district diving champion, Ciana brought home the family’s first district gold medal. First silver and bronze medals, too.
Ciana Rollman finished seventh in the district as a freshman, then surged to third place the following year with a 53-point jump. Rollman made the move to second place in her junior season with 361 points, claiming her first PIAA berth. She bowed out in the state semifinals, scoring 218.80 points.
As a senior, Rollman won the district crown by 34 points, scoring 368.90. She then sailed through two cuts at the state meet to reach the finals and finished 14th overall with 301 points.
200 medley relay
Caitlin Foley, Emily Maxwell, Emily Foley, Allison Friery
Lewisburg (2012)
This Green Dragons quartet had the misfortune of competing against the Central Columbia team that set district and state records that still stand nearly a decade later.
The Blue Jays went 1:49.85 at districts, relegating Lewisburg to second place in 1:52.20. At the state meet, Central Columbia scorched a winning time of 1:46.89. The Green Dragons placed eighth in 1:53.22 to secure all-state status.
Foley, a freshman, had a 27.65-second split in the backstroke leg; junior Emily Maxwell went 31.98 in the breaststroke; senior Emily Foley posted a 28.52 on her butterfly; and senior Allison Friery clocked 25.07 in the freestyle.
200 freestyle relay
Allison Friery, Gwen Stefan, Emily Maxwell, Maggie Storm
Lewisburg (2011)
Lewisburg played second fiddle to Central Columbia once again at districts, but the Green Dragons persevered to achieve the best state finish by an area relay team during the decade.
The girls followed up their second-place time at the district meet by clocking 1:38.97 at states to place sixth an earn all-state status. They were just seven-tenths of a second off the bronze-medal pace.
Friery, a junior, opened with a 25.04-second leg, and her teammates followed with similar clockings. Stefan, a senior, went second in 24.72, while sophomore Maxwell followed in 24.08. Storm, a senior, closed with a 25.13-second leg.
400 freestyle relay
Emily Maxwell, Caitlin Foley, Emily Foley, Allison Friery
Lewisburg (2012)
Friery swam on four 400 free relay teams that placed in the top 15 in the state.
She led off in her first two seasons for units that placed 15th and 13th, respectively. She swam second as a junior for a 10th-place finisher; and she anchored the Green Dragons who were ninth in her senior year.
At the 2012 district meet, Lewisburg’s time of 3:45.08 finished second to Central Columbia. Shortly after, the girls dropped more than six seconds at states, going 3:38.88 at states. Maxwell swam a 52.74-second opening leg; Caitlin Foley followed in 55.57; Emily Foley’s third leg was 57.37; and Friery closed the race in 53.20.
JUST MISSED THE CUT
Elizabeth Bason, Danville (2015-19)
Bason won four individual district championships (two backstroke, one butterfly and one IM), four silver medals and three relay golds. At state meets, she had four top-10 finishes, including fourth place in the 200 IM and sixth in the backstroke as a junior.
Samantha Carpenter, Shamokin (2011-15)
Carpenter was a three-time District 4-2A breaststroke champion, finishing second only in her sophomore season to the girl who was ultimately the state’s fifth-place finisher. She swam the event four times at states, with a high finish of 11th as a junior.
Lexi Cole, Danville (2007-11)
Cole won the district’s 500 freestyle in her first three seasons and twice placed in the state’s top 10 (eighth as a freshman). She also collected six district silver medals from relays, as well as one each from the 200- and 500-free races her senior year.
Gabrielle Doss, Shamokin (2017-21)
Doss is the three-time defending district breaststroke champion, in addition to a two-time butterfly silver medalist and 200 free runner-up.
Bailee Dyroff, Lewisburg (2014-17)
Dyroff placed among the district’s top-five divers four times, finishing fourth twice and winning the championship in her senior year with 386.50 points. She landed 13th in the state that season, amassing 309.03 points at the PIAA meet.
Olivia Fravel, Selinsgrove (2013-17)
Fravel was a district champion in each of her last three seasons, winning the 100 free as a sophomore and the breaststroke her last two years. She also earned district bronze in the 100 free and butterfly. Her best state showing was fifth in the breast as a senior.
Sarah Fravel, Selinsgrove (2015-19)
Fravel began her career with three consecutive district titles in the 50 freestyle. She missed a four-year sweep by 0.07 seconds as a senior, but then smoked the field to win her first 100 free crown. She had 12th- (100 free) and 14th-place (50 free) state finishes.
Allison Friery, Lewisburg (2008-12)
Friery accumulated so much hardware, placing in the top three of five individual district events — including a 50 freestyle championship — and six district runner-up relays. She earned all-state status in the 50 as a sophomore, as well as with two relay teams.
Emily Maxwell, Lewisburg (2009-13)
Maxwell won a district breaststroke title in ninth grade, added a relay gold as a sophomore, and won the 200 free in her junior year. She had three district runner-up finishes, and six more in relays. Of her 12 state swims, she was seventh in the 100 free as a senior.
Lewisburg 400 freestyle relay (2011)
After winning the district championship in 3:45.14, the Green Dragons’ quartet of Gwen Stefan, Allison Friery, Emily Maxwell and Maggie Storm swam to fifth place at the state meet in 3:40.35.