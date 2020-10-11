SUNBURY — Excitement is building around the Shikellamy boys soccer program.
The Braves used a strong defensive effort headed by center backs Cam Cowder and Darwin Vazquez-Ruiz, and took advantage of their few good scoring opportunities against Dallas Scicchitano and the Shamokin defense to earn a 2-1 win Saturday for their second consecutive victory.
Shikellamy (3-7-2) has already surpassed its number of wins and draws from last season when it went 2-15-1. The Braves have three games left in the regular season, and have a chance to make the playoffs.
“It feels good,” said Cam Cowder, one of two seniors on the Shikellamy roster. “It’s a relief. It’s a lot more fun now that we’re not getting destroyed every game. We’re able to go out there, have a good time, relax and play.
“We have a go-out-there-and-try-to-win attitude now.”
Shikellamy coach Jon Steese said that having talent in the younger grades, as well as the attitude change, has helped the Braves change their fortunes this year.
“The younger guys have been putting in work in the offseason,” Steese said. “It’s a good group of young kids that want to play and win. It’s just getting them in that mindset. As much as we love Cam — he does well wherever we put him — starting just one senior, bodes well for our next couple years.”
Steese said beating the Indians — the teams played to a scoreless draw earlier in the season — was important as the Braves try to build momentum toward a possible playoff run.
“This was definitely one that we needed,” Steese said. “We’re trying to get the guys back on a winning mentality. It’s been a while since we’ve had a couple wins in a row.”
The Braves scored the game-winning goal with 24:15 to play. Owen Welliver delivered an incisive pass to Ryan Williams just inside the 18. Williams took a touch to get by a defender and slotted the ball just inside the post.
“I just went by him and put him it in the corner,” Williams said. “It felt good because last time we couldn’t finish a goal. This time we did it.”
Early on, it seemed as though Saturday’s game might be another scoreless draw. Shamokin’s defense kept the Braves from getting many good scoring chances, and when Shikellamy made a dangerous move, Scicchitano snuffed it out.
“He always keeps us in games,” Shamokin coach Jon Grybos said of his junior goalkeeper, who finished with nine saves. “He’s a great kid on and off the field. He makes plenty of saves for us, and he’s always extremely positive.”
Scicchitano rushed out to make a save on a breakaway by Sam Tarso, and was aggressive off his line to get long passes or intercept crosses.
On the other side, Shikellamy’s defense limited Shamokin to one shot inside the 18 during the run of play. That shot forced Dylan Zechman to make the toughest of his seven saves, and Cowder quickly cleared the ball.
The center back pairing of Cowder and Vazquez-Ruiz is fairly new for the Braves, but it’s paying dividends.
“Two or three games ago we started clicking,” Cowder said.
“We’ve made some adjustments,” Steese said. “Darwin was originally a striker when he was in middle school. Cam used to play up top. We’ve made some adjustments to strengthen our defense.”
Vazquez-Ruiz, who was vocal throughout the game in Spanish and English, said communication has been the key for the pair.
“We work really good (together),” Vazquez-Ruiz said. “We’re always communicating, making sure the ball goes where it should and getting it out as soon as we can.”
Cowder added that the pair had different strengths in the back.
“What I try to do with Darwin when he goes to challenge the ball — he’s a little bigger than I am, so he can run through the ball — is stay back to play the trash or quickly get to either side if they play the ball off,” Cowder said. “He’s strong back there. ... It’s worked pretty well.”
The Braves finally broke through when Zach Allar ripped a shot from 35 yards that seemed destined for the back of the net. Scicchitano leapt and got his fingertips on the ball to push it onto the crossbar, but Fernando Nunez was there for the Braves and scored on the rebound.
“We’ve been working all season long on getting that second chance or getting a rebound, making sure we’re following everything in,” Steese said. “It’s extremely important. We’re not a high-scoring team, so when we have those chances we have to put them in the back in the net.
“We’ve been working on those clean-up goals. We have to make the most of every opportunity.”
The Indians tied the score 3:39 into the second half when Carter Smink converted a penalty kick.
“Both teams came out a little bit flat, but both teams figured it out,” Grybos said. “They played exciting; they played hard soccer. There were spurts of possessions for both teams. We both had chances.
“It was a good matchup. We always like to play Shik. It’s always a good, competitive game.”
Now the Braves hope to continue to build the excitement, and earn a spot in the playoffs.
“From the preseason, we’ve been working really to try to have this type of season,” Vazquez-Ruiz said. “We want to finish out strong.”
SHIKELLAMY 2, SHAMOKIN 1
First half
Shik-Fernando Nunez, 28:25.
Second half
Sham-Carter Smink (PK), 43:39; Shik-Ryan Williams (Owen Welliver), 55:45.
Shots: Shik, 18-11. Shots on goal: Shik, 12-7. Corner kicks: Shik, 8-0. Saves: Shamokin 9 (Dallas Scicchitano): Shikellamy 6 (Dylan Zechman). Offsides: Shamokin 3; Shikellamy 1. Fouls: Shamokin 3; Shikellamy 4.