WILLIAMSPORT — Bryce Woodruff might have felt a little nervous as he walked out onto the infield at Lamade Stadium as thousands of fans filed in for the mid-afternoon Little League World Series game between the West and Southwest.
Woodruff, the son of Bucknell women’s basketball coach Trevor Woodruff, was asked to throw out the opening pitch before the game. His father and Bucknell assistant coach Kelly Mazzante accompanied him as he took the field.
“I grew up coming to Williamsport as a young kid,” Trevor Woodruff said. “We would make the trip down most years, and as an adult I’ve had my kid here the past couple years. We’re excited to be back, especially being involved this year makes it even more special.”
Prior to the pitch, Bryce looked back at this dad, who calmly motioned for him to throw the ball. He delivered a high pitch, but went straight to the catcher. The crowd cheered and the nerves quickly washed away from Bryce Woodruff, as he smiled and looked up at the crowd.
It was a special moment before the game, especially for Trevor Woodruff, who grew up in Bradford County. He said he has attended countless Little League World Series, but Friday was the first time he got to see if from an inside perspective.
“We moved into our new home in Lewisburg, and we were just talking about how amazing it is this event is right here,” Trevor Woodruff said. “To be here, at a place we’ve come before, and we’re at the ground floor right here next to the field.”
Trevor Woodruff said he favors the Mid-Atlantic, but wouldn’t commit as he said it’s hard to root against anyone at the Series. It wasn’t that hard for Bryce to commit, as he quickly pointed to the Southwest and its bright orange uniforms on the field.
Prior to Bryce and Trevor Woodruff getting their chance to stand on the mound and throw a pitch, Warrior Run’s Major Division Baseball team was honored for its accomplishments throughout the summer.
This year was special for the Warrior Run kids as they advanced further than any team from the area, claiming district and section championships before falling in the state tournament.
“It means a lot,” Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman said. “Being on the field was awesome. Obviously, it’s any Little Leaguer’s goal to get here, but the chances are very slim. We had a good run.”
It was the perfect cap to a memorable season for Warrior Run.
“Getting to states and winning a game at states was just a great experience the kids and I will never forget,” Zechman said. “The coaches and the community coming together was great. It was an inspiration to our team.”