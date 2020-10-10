Work ethic, positivity make Dietz a leader on field, in classroom

Midd-West senior Makenna Dietz is the leading scorer on the Mustangs girls soccer team, and maintains a 4.0 GPA.
However, first-year Midd-West girls soccer coach Chris Sauer said Dietz's best quality wasn't so easily quantified.
"She's a great leader," Sauer said. "Some kids think being a leader is telling people what to do. She understands that to be a leader you have to be a servant. You have to serve the people looking up to you. I think that's her greatest quality — her servant leadership."
Dietz has been honored for her leadership in the past, as she was awarded the George Eastman Young Leader's Award last year.
"I have a pretty good work ethic," Dietz said. "I like to be positive for my peers. I'm trying not to get grumpy about things when they don't go our way. I'm trying to be better all the time to be the best I can be."
Dietz's leadership skills, as well as her performance on the pitch and in the classroom, are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Dietz's leadership skills extend to the soccer field, where she was named one of the team's captains for the season.
"Makenna has been a fantastic leader," Sauer said. "She's one of our captains. Her effort has been absolutely outstanding. She comes to every game prepared to play and sets the tone for the rest of the team."
Dietz said that uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic has pushed her to work even harder.
"Things aren't always given," Dietz said. "For a while we thought we would maybe not even have a season, so I always try to do my best because you don't know what's going to happen."
That has paid off on the field, as Dietz has scored seven goals and dished out eight assists so far this season. Dietz assisted on one of the Mustangs' goals Thursday in a 3-1 win over Central Mountain that pushed the team to 6-6.
"I never really scored many goals or anything before," Dietz said. "It's fun that it's happening during my last season.
"There's a freshman on the team (Rachel Keister) who has been finishing a lot of my assists. I've known her since she was little, so that's very cool."
Part of the increased offensive production comes from a position switch as Dietz moved from the central midfield to a target forward.
"I'm more offensive-minded, so I like playing there," Dietz said. "I just like playing wherever they put me. I'm happy to be on the team."
Co-coaches Sauer and Lori Goodling, in their first year in charge of the program, decided to try Dietz in that position during their limited preseason work with the team.
"We were trying to find our best lineup," Sauer said. "We didn't have a whole lot of time to work with them in the preseason. We needed someone who was willing to do the work up front. Someone with speed, who could finish and was unselfish. Makenna checked all the boxes. Once we put her up there, everything else fell into place."
Academically, Dietz is currently enrolled in Advanced Placement literature and composition and is taking a statistical methods course at Susquehanna.
"I like getting the opportunity to take a college class, so I know more what it will be like next year," Dietz said.
Dietz said she liked to experience a wide range of courses, so she could see what she liked, but she wanted to do well in whatever task was at hand.
"I just try to focus and take lots of notes," Dietz said of her keys to academic success. "I'm a big note-taker. I know it's important to do well because it will set me up for success late in life. I always try to do better."
Dietz took AP biology as a junior, which fits into her future plans.
"Next year, I want to go to Messiah and study nutrition," Dietz said. "I've been accepted there, so I'm pretty set on going. My older brother also goes there. Every time I'm on campus, I love the atmosphere. It's a really cool place. I love the faith aspect. That's important to me."
In addition to athletics and academics at Midd-West, Dietz is the National Honor Society president, the student council president, the senior class secretary and a school board representative.
"I like being involved in school, and I want to make a difference," Dietz said. "I want to help it be a positive place. I love it at Midd-West. I think it's such a great place, and I want to help other people see that."
Outside of school, Dietz volunteers with children's church at Grace Covenant in Middleburg.
"They have a pretty big kids' wing at my church," Dietz said. "I loved being back there when I was a kid, and I thought it was so cool when the older kids would come help. I love being back there now. I wanted to give back.
"It's important to pour into the young people. So many people poured into me to make me who I am today. I want to be a good role model for the younger kids."
Sauer and Dietz have known each other through church for a long time, and Sauer said he was happy to have the opportunity to coach her.
"I've known Makenna since she was born basically," Sauer said. "She's such a great kid. She's got a great heart. She's the epitome of what you would like to have as an example for the younger kids to look toward. She's an outstanding student. She cares about her community."