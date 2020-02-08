Yoder's pin ignites semifinal rally for Tigers

HERSHEY — Even though Ian Yoder was trailing with time running out, the Southern Columbia junior wasn’t about to give up.
So, Yoder kept battling.
When his opponent left him an opening — a slight one with little time remaining — Yoder made it count by rallying for a late pin that triggered a timely surge and enabled Southern Columbia to rally for a 39-26 victory over Chestnut Ridge in the semifinal round of the PIAA’s Class 2A Team Wrestling tournament at Giant Center.
With the victory, Southern will compete in its third consecutive Class 2A team championship match, and, for the third straight year, Jerry Marks’ Tigers will encounter Reynolds. Reynolds bested Saucon Valley 33-29 in the other semifinal.
Earlier Friday, Southern Columbia (20-2) grabbed a 47-18 decision over Brookville in a quarterfinal that began and ended with the Tigers reeling off five straight victories.
Trailing 20-18 following a loss at 126 pounds — the dual began at 182 — Yoder surged to a 3-0 lead early in the second behind a takedown and escape. Yet when Chestnut Ridge’s Kaleb Miller took Yoder straight to his back, Miller had a 5-3 advantage.
“I knew I was in this match and it was my match to win,” said Yoder, who also was aware that Miller had been tagged with a stalling warning in the second period. “I knew I had to keep my head and push this guy to the end and try to get him to break.”
Yoder wiggled off his back and escaped before the end of the second, but Miller regained control early in the third with a quick reversal. Down 7-4 with less than a minute to go, Yoder was undeterred.
After working himself free to slice his deficit to two (7-5), Yoder knew he had to take a good shot and gain control to at least force overtime. He did better than that, authoring a takedown while slapping on a cradle that ended the match with a pin at 5:45.
“Once I got out, I knew I had to go for it,” added Yoder, who needed two brief stoppages to put an end to a pesky bloody nose. “I was looking for the takedown and it all flowed into one motion. Got us some bonus points and it worked out nice.”
Marks said: “It happened fast. We work on those things at practice, to seize the opportunity. … He got the five points and the fall.”
Patrick Edmondson, Brandon Gedman and Wes Barnes followed with decisions at 138, 145 and 152, respectively, the Tigers had locked up the dual. Gavin Garcia added emphasis by pinning Baltzer Bollman in just 36 seconds.
“That was just the best feeling,” Yoder said. “Coming off the mat and you have your team all that excited and hyping you up and you just know you’re passing on that momentum for the next guy to keep things going.”
The Tigers ended the festivities in a flourish, and they began in similar fashion as Tyler Waltman opened the match by churning out a 4-2 win at 182. When Max Tillett and Gaige Garcia followed with first-period falls, Southern was up 15-0.
Chestnut Ridge responded with three straight wins to pull within 15-14, but Kole Biscoe’s 7-5 decision at 120 had Southern up four at the midway point.
Once the Lions (16-2) registered a pin at 126, Southern found itself down for the first time all weekend. Yoder, however, made certain the Tigers didn’t stay there.
After all, a potential return match with Reynolds was hinging on the outcome.
“This is the year,” Yoder said. “We’ve had them twice so far, and this is what we wanted. We’re in where we want to go and it doesn’t matter who it is; it just happened to be Reynolds. So, hopefully, we can go out there and keep things going like we did tonight.
“Get the job done.”
Stringing together a handful of victories at the start of its quarterfinal with Brookville, Southern combined that early run with a late flourish that resulted in the Tigers advancing to the semis.
Gavin Garcia opened the dual with a 9-0 major at 160, and Cade Linn followed with a first-period fall at 170. The Tigers then added Waltman’s 5-4 decision at 182, Tillett’s pin in 1:27 at 195, and Gaige Garcia’s dominant 7-2 decision over Nathan Taylor — Taylor came in with 28 victories — at 220 to build a 22-0 lead.
“Another good starting spot,” Marks said. “We looked at the match and kind of figured that our heavyweights would get that lead for us.”
Although Brookville climbed to within 22-18 following Brayden Kunselman’s pin at 120, Biscoe restored some order for Southern at 126 as he used a second-period escape to edge Owen Reinsel 1-0 and halt the run.
Biscoe’s win ignited a five-match winning spree that moved Southern forward and sent Brookville into the consolations. Falls from Yoder (132) and Edmondson (138) sealed the Tigers’ victory, setting up the date with Chestnut Ridge.
A few hours later, Southern was turning its focus toward another squad — Reynolds.
“We’ll be up till midnight, 1 o’clock, going over Reynolds,” Marks said. “Trying to find a way to beat them. You know what they are. They’re the No. 1 small school team in the state. … We need to find somebody to do what Ian Yoder did in that match.
“We’ve got to win the toss-up matches, because a lot of them will be toss-ups.”
PIAA CLASS 2A STATE DUALS
at Hershey
SEMIFINALS
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 39, CHESTNUT RIDGE 26
182: Tyler Waltman (SC) dec. Seth Holderbaum, 4-2; 195: Max Tillett (SC) pinned Trey Maxwell, 0:44; 220: Gaige Garcia (SC) pinned Noah Smith, 0:29; 285: Duane Knisely (CR) dec. Lear Quinton, 1-0; 106: Calan Bollman (CR) pinned Toren Cooper, 1:02; 113: Kai Burkett (CR) tech. fall Brady Feese, 4:49, 16-0; 120: Kole Biscoe (SC) dec. Nathan Holderbaum, 7-5; 126: Ross Dull (CR) pinned Garrett Krebs, 4:34; 132: Ian Yoder (SC) pinned Kaleb Miller, 5:45; 138: Patrick Edmondson (SC) dec. Trevor Weyandt, 8-4; 145: Brandon Gedman (SC) dec. Gryphon Callihan, 6-2; 152: Wes Barnes (SC) dec. Luke Moore, 7-4; 160: Gavin Garcia (SC) pinned Baltzer Bollman, 0:36; 170: Daniel Moore (CR) by forfeit.
QUARTERFINALS
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA, BROOKVILLE 18
160: Gavin Garcia (SC) m. dec. Wyatt Griffin, 9-0; 170: Cade Linn (SC) pinned Hayden Kramer, 1:40; 182: Tyler Waltman (SC) dec. Elliot Park, 5-4; 195: Max Tillett (SC) pinned Cole LaBenne, 1:27; 220: Gaige Garcia (SC) dec. Nathan Taylor, 7-2; 285: Colby Whitehill (B) pinned Lear Quinton, 3:30; 106: Logan Oakes (B) dec. Toren Cooper, 10-7, OT; 113: Cayden Walter (B) dec. Brady Feese, 4-3; 120: Brayden Kunselman (B) pinned Edward Zuber, 0:44; 126: Kole Biscoe (SC) dec. Owen Reinsel, 1-0; 132: Ian Yoder (SC) pinned Josh Popson, 2:49; 138: Patrick Edmondson (SC) pinned Coyha Brown, 1:22; 145: Brandon Gedman (SC) by forfeit; 152: Wes Barnes (SC) m. dec. Wyatt Kulik, 12-2.