DANVILLE — After his teammates got Danville out to an early lead, Caden Hagerman got a chance to show what he means to the Ironmen wrestling team Monday.
“What’s crazy to think about our group is that I consider Caden a leader on the team, and he has to be, even though he’s only a sophomore,” Danville coach Seth Kanaskie said. “We have so many young guys. He’s been around the sport long enough that he understands it enough to help lead our freshmen. We’re leaning on sophomores to step up and get big wins.”
Hagerman racked up nine back points before pinning Mount Carmel’s Gavin Lasko in 3:35 at 172 pounds, giving Danville a 30-point lead on its way to a 48-27 victory.
Danville (5-4) slotted five freshmen and five sophomores into its starting lineup, yet they went a combined 7-3 — including three falls in six contested matches — to combine for 42 of the Ironmen’s 48 total points.
“We start 10 freshmen and sophomores,” Kanaskie said. “With everybody we have in the room now, the culture is just awesome. They’re getting after each other and getting better every single match. The ceiling is so high for this group; we just need to keep them all right here in it.”
After Mount Carmel (2-7) forfeited the opening 126-pound slot, Danville freshman Gavin Haggerty got things started with a bang at 132, accumulating five takedowns before catching Ezequiel Toro in a cradle for the fall halfway through the third period.
Two bouts later, fellow freshman Weston Whapham needed just 55 seconds to pin Mount Carmel’s Maddox Reed.
“They continue to get better every time they have the opportunity to compete, and you can’t ask for more than that,” Kanaskie said of the duo. “I’m very, very pleased with their effort so far.”
The Ironmen received their third fall courtesy of Hagerman. That pin extended Danville’s lead to 36-6, the widest margin of the night.
“It’s sometimes a lot to ask of a 15-year-old kid, but Caden gets after it against anybody,” Kanaskie said. “There are things that he can clean up technique-wise that we’ll keep grinding on, but he goes out and battles no matter where we put him in our lineup. Sometimes he’s giving up 20 pounds. He’s another kid that’s just doing it the right way.”
Following Hagerman’s sixth victory of the early season, Mount Carmel went on a tear, winning the final four bouts and picking up falls in three of them.
Justin Weidner took 56 seconds to get the fall at 189, and then returning state qualifier Damon Backes earned another first-period fall at 215.
With the pin, Backes improved to 9-0 on the season.
“(Backes) has been off to a great start and hopefully he continues to build on it,” Mount Carmel coach Tom McDonald Sr. said. “We’ve been working on his cardio more this year, which I think hurt him a little bit last season. If he keeps up his cardio, he’ll be a contender again this year.”
Trevor McDonald and Kristopher Kalbarchick also posted pins for the Red Tornadoes at 138 and 113 pounds, respectively.
However, the overall lack of wrestlers and the injury bug continued to weigh heavily on the Red Tornadoes, who had to forfeit at five weights — three of which occurred within the four lightest weights.
“The lack of depth hurts. And it’s not just that, it’s also a lot of injuries,” McDonald Sr. said. “We have a couple guys banged up right now. Hopefully, they come back in the near future. It’s hard to win when you’re giving up five forfeits. We should have one or two back in the next week, so hopefully that works out for us. You can’t compete with a good team like Danville when you have so many holes.”
The closest bout of the night was at heavyweight between Mount Carmel’s Ryan Weidner and Danville’s Justin Kutcher.
Despite giving up nearly 60 pounds to Kutcher, Weidner took him down right before the first-period horn for the first points, and carried a 3-0 lead into the third period after an early escape in the second.
Then, after a near-90-second battle, Kutcher broke free from the bottom to cut Weidner’s lead to 3-1 with roughly 35 seconds remaining.
Weidner then got warned and called for stalling, but hung on for the narrow 3-2 victory to cut Danville’s overall lead to 36-21 at the time.
“That was a great win for him, especially as a freshman,” McDonald Sr. said. “He’s been getting his feet wet in the varsity experience. He just needs to stop backing up in the third period like he did tonight, where he got his two stall calls and gave up a point. I think that just comes with experience.”
DANVILLE 48, MOUNT CARMEL 27
106: Blake Sassaman (D) by forfeit; 113: Kristopher Kalbarchick (MC) pinned Braeden Earlston, 3:29; 120: Kyle Vanden Heuvel (D) by forfeit; 126: Andrew Johnson (D) by forfeit; 132: Gavin Haggerty (D) pinned Ezequiel Toro, 4:56; 138: Trevor McDonald (MC) pinned Sean Johnson, 1:19; 145: Aaron Johnson (D) by forfeit; 152: Weston Whapham (D) pinned Maddox Reed, 0:55; 160: Jacob Ray (D) by forfeit; 172: Caden Hagerman (D) pinned Gavin Lasko, 3:55; 189: Justin Weidner (MC) pinned Jacob Gilbert, 0:56; 215: Damon Backes (MC) pinned Joe Shipe, 1:44. 285: Ryan Weidner (MC) dec. Justin Kutcher, 3-2.
* Match started at 126 pounds.