SELINSGROVE — Not long after Susquehanna defeated Moravian in the Landmark Conference semifinals Wednesday, Lukas Yurasits was talking about making some history with his River Hawks teammates.
On Saturday night, Yurasits and the River Hawks delivered.
Yurasits scored 27 points as Susquehanna defeated Scranton 86-69 in the championship game of the Landmark Conference men’s basketball tournament.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore from New York City was named the four-team event’s Most Valuable Player after scoring 49 points in his two games.
Zach Knecht (15), Bryce Butler (14) and Danny Frauenheim (11) also reached double figures as the River Hawks (20-7) stretched their winning streak to seven games while capturing their first Landmark Conference championship.
With the win, Susquehanna earned the Landmark’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament. The last time Susquehanna played in the NCAA Tournament, Knecht was a freshman and the River Hawks reached the Sweet Sixteen. They'll learn what's next during Monday's selection show.
Susquehanna won its first league championship since coach Frank Marcinek guided the then-Crusaders to the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth crown in 1996.
“Zach was just saying, ‘We’re gonna be the first team to do it,’” Yurasits said. “They went to the NCAA Tournament (as an at-large entry), but they never did what we did. He never experienced that and he would just keep saying, ‘We’ve got to work hard and keep at it; keep being ourselves and we’re going to make history.’ And we did.”
Susquehanna held a 12-point lead (31-19) with 4:45 left in the first half following a Frauenheim trey, but Scranton rattled off the next 10 points to pull within two. A Yurasits 3-pointer and Wes Simons’ turnaround jumper had Susquehanna up 36-32 at the break.
Scranton went ahead (43-42) on a Jack Brockett 3-pointer, but Frauenheim made a free throw to tie the game. Moments later, Butler drew a charge that really amped up the crowd.
“All year, that’s kind of been my role, to be our energy guy,” said Butler, who totaled five steals and twice beat defenders to his own missed shots for putbacks. “That’s kind of something I take pride in, just kind of carry everyone else and make sure everyone else has all their energy. I love it. It’s fun to play that way.”
Yurasits said: “Bryce’s our man. He leads us in so many aspects. Defensively, he’s our best defender. He brings so much energy and he makes big shots.”
Yurasits made a 3-pointer off a Frauenheim inbounds pass, then watched Frauenheim find Quincy Haughton for another deep look that put Susquehanna up eight (51-43).
“When I hit that 3 from the corner and Quincy hit that 3 and they called that timeout, we knew we were ready,” Yurasits said. “This was our moment. We needed to step on their throats and that’s what we did. They got tired, and we just out-toughed them.”
Scranton got within five (53-48) on a Bailey basket, but the 6-4 Haughton made another 3-pointer at the 13:17 mark to restore an eight-point lead. The visiting Royals got within seven points three times, but never closer.
“The two big 3s from Quincy Haughton were huge,” Marcinek said. “Those two 3s came at a time when we really needed them.”
While the Susquehanna full-court defense didn’t frazzle Scranton like it did Moravian, the River Hawks still managed to force 24 turnovers for the second straight outing.
“The press is like a steady drip, drip, drip until it just blows open,” Marcinek said. “I thought some of our offense came because of their fatigue. Offense also came because we turned them over in that stretch.”
Next up is the NCAA Tournament.
“We’re glad to get it done,” Butler said. "We’re not done. … We have a seven-game winning streak, so we’re going to try to keep it rolling.”
LANDMARK CONFERENCE FINAL
SUSQUEHANNA 86, SCRANTON 69
Scranton (19-8) 69
Jackson Danzig 2-6 2-2 7; Jack Brockett 2-4 0-0 6; Logan Bailey 8-12 3-4 20; Matthew Mancuso 6-12 5-9 19; Kyle DeVerna 1-6 4-4 6; Jack Stafford 0-0 0-0 0; Jack Dreisbach 0-0 0-0 0; Stephen Braunstein 3-3 2-2 9; Jack Lambert 0-0 0-0 0; Ryan Ems 0-0 1-2 1; Lucas Hackett 0-0 1-2 1; Brian Monaghan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-43 18-25 69.
Susquehanna (20-7) 86
Bryce Butler 6-13 0-1 14; Matt LaCorte 1-4 0-0 3; Danny Frauenheim 3-8 3-4 10; Lukas Yurasits 8-15 7-8 27; Zach Knecht 7-10 1-1 15; Jordan Harnum 0-0 0-0 0; John Long 0-0 0-0 0; Thomas Sampson 0-0 0-0 0; John Kozinski 0-0 0-0 0; Jack Van Syckle 0-1 0-0 0; Joe’l Morris 0-0 0-0 0; Quincy Haughton 2-2 0-0 6; Howie Rankine 0-0 0-0 0; Jay Martin 1-4 0-0 2; Wes Simons 4-5 1-5 9; Mike Kempski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 12-19 86.
Halftime: Susquehanna 36-32. 3-point goals: Scranton 7-16 (Mancuso 2-3, Brockett 2-4, Bailey 1-1, Braunstein 1-1, Danzig 1-3, DeVerna 0-4), Susquehanna 10-18 (Yurasits 4-6, Haughton 2-2, Butler 2-4, Frauenheim 1-1, LaCorte 1-4, Kempski 0-1). Rebounds: Scranton 33 (Mancuso 11), Susquehanna 25 (Knecht 7). Assists: Scranton 12 (Bailey 4, Mancuso 4), Susquehanna 14 (Frauenheim 5). Total fouls: Scranton 18, Susquehanna 24. Fouled out: Knecht. Turnovers: Scranton 24, Susquehanna 7.