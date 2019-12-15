SELINSGROVE — Despite struggling at times with his jump shot Saturday afternoon, Matt LaCorte didn’t stop firing from deep when the Susquehanna wing found some space.
LaCorte’s persistence was rewarded as the junior knocked down a pair of deep shots when they mattered most.
Lukas Yurasits connected earlier — with the result up for grabs — to give LaCorte an opportunity to play hero.
Yurasits knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that forced overtime, and LaCorte made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions in OT as Susquehanna edged Neumann 87-83 at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
LaCorte and Danny Frauenheim each finished with 18 points to lead the River Hawks (6-3), who will break for finals and the holidays before resuming play on Dec. 29 against Mary Washington at an event hosted by Franklin & Marshall.
“We just have a great group of guys,” LaCorte said. “We all trust each other. They know if I haven’t hit my last few shots and I’m open, they trust me and they’re gonna throw me the ball just like any other person. … That’s how we are as a team.”
Zach Knecht (16) and Yurasits (11) also reached double digits as Susquehanna claimed a second straight victory. The River Hawks also received 11 rebounds from Tommy Sampson, who was plugged into the lineup with Dominic Dunn nursing a back injury.
Neumann’s Haneef Vaughn victimized the River Hawks for a triple-double. In addition to ringing up 27 points and grabbing 15 boards, the 6-foot-2 guard dished out 10 assists for the Knights (6-6).
Vaughn’s runner put Neumann ahead 69-68 with 32.8 seconds left in regulation. On the River Hawks’ next possession, a Frauenheim turned the ball over in the right corner with 13.9 seconds left.
Susquehanna was forced to foul, and Vaughn extended Neumann’s lead to three (71-68) by sinking two free throws.
Frauenheim’s 3-point try was off the mark, and Sampson grabbed the rebound before kicking it to the top of the circle to Yurasits. Once Yurasits gained control of the ball, he launched a shot that fell as the horn sounded.
“I bobbled the ball first,” Yurasits said. “Tommy kicked it out to me and I kind of lost it a little bit. I think it was (Vaughn) that kind of came and jumped tried to contest it, and it actually probably helped me because it probably gave him time to come down.
“When I went up, off my hand, the way that I shot it and my form and everything, it felt good. … As I saw it hit its top arc, I said, ‘That’s going to go down.’ Once I saw it go down and I heard the buzzer, I went crazy.”
Overtime awaited.
“Right when he hit it, I knew we were going to win,” Frauenheim said. “Obviously, I didn’t play my best game but it was next man up. Lukas had a great game. Zach really stepped up big. And obviously, Matt in overtime.”
Neumann and Susquehanna took turns scoring until LaCorte turned a Sampson dish into the first of his late 3-pointers with 1:32 left that put the hosts in front (78-77).
Merely 44 seconds later, following a defensive stop, Knecht found LaCorte out front and another 3-pointer followed as Susquehanna made it a two-possession game.
Frauenheim took care of the rest in the final 30 seconds — although Vaughn buried two late treys — by going 6-of-8 at the free-throw line.
Saturday’s win also gave the River Hawks momentum heading into finals — and the holidays — before they return to school later this month.
“It’s a great pick-me-up,” LaCorte added. “Our students have a lot going on, but this is great. We love winning games. We love games like this where we can compete for 40 (minutes) plus overtime. … That’s when it’s the most fun.”
SUSQUEHANNA 87, NEUMANN 83, OT
Neumann (6-6) 83
Haneef Vaughn 10-16 5-6 27; Sanoussi Abdourhamane 9-12 1-2 19; Anthony Mitchell 6-15 1-3 15; Waheem Lowman 4-11 0-0 12; Dennis Robinson 1-4 0-0 3; Nasir Cassel 2-11 1-1 7; Justin Smith 0-0 0-0 0; Jordyn Kendrick 0-0 0-0 0; Matt Porreca 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-69 8-12 83.
Susquehanna (6-3) 87
Danny Frauenheim 4-14 8-10 18; Matt LaCorte 6-17 2-2 18; Zach Knecht 8-12 0-0 16; Lukas Yurasits 4-6 0-0 11; Tom Sampson 2-6 2-2 7; Mike Kempski 2-3 0-0 5; Jay Martin 1-5 2-2 5; Wes Simons 2-5 0-0 4; Bryce Butler 1-3 0-0 3; Howie Rankine 0-2 0-0 0; Joe’l Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-73 14-16 87.
Halftime: Tied, 32-32. Regulation: Tied, 71-71. 3-point shooting: Neumann 11-21 (Lowman 4-7, Vaughn 2-2, Mitchell 2-5, Cassel 2-6, Robinson 1-1); Susquehanna 13-34 (LaCorte 4-11, Yurasits 3-3, Frauenheim 2-7, Kempski 1-2, Butler 1-2, Martin 1-3, Sampson 1-4, Rankine 0-2). Rebounds: Neumann 45 (Vaughn 15), Susquehanna 39 (Sampson 11). Assists: Neumann 16 (Vaughn 10), Susquehanna 20 (Frauenheim 5). Total fouls: Neumann 14; Susquehanna 14. Turnovers: Neumann 19; Susquehanna 12. A: 140.