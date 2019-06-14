Zeiders plays key role in state final win

UNIVERSITY PARK — Blaise Zeiders walked onto the field at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park and couldn't help but take it all in before the beginning of Friday's PIAA Class 4A championship game against Beaver.
"You just had to look around at this beautiful field," Zeiders said after his Seals claimed a 7-4 victory over the Bobcats for the school's Class 4A state championship.
Once the senior righty took a moment to compose himself, he put together six of his strongest innings of the season to help Selinsgrove win the state title.
"I felt good. The last two games I've pitched is the best I've felt all season," Zeiders said.
Zeiders moved to 9-0 on the season, and if this is the last game he ever pitches — he expects to play infield when he attends Lock Haven next season — he certainly made it a memorable one.
"I had a friend in travel ball who had won a state title, and I never have had that feeling before," Zeiders said. "Now to win a state title, it's so surreal."
After an unearned run in the first inning, Zeiders settled in, allowing just two hits over the next five innings. He worked all four quadrants of the strike zone, while keeping the Bobcats guessing with his fastball and curveball.
"(Catcher) Wyatt (Metzger) and coach (Bryan) Mohr were telling me to work in or out, or when to throw my offspeed stuff," Zeiders said. "I really trust my catcher and coach Mohr."
With five starters that hit .360 or higher this season, Zeiders did an outstanding job of limiting the Beaver offense.
"Our 1-2 guys (Blaise and Logan Hile) have been phenomenal all year long," Selinsgrove coach Brett Beiler said. "Getting themselves out of jams, even if they get into them. We've faced a lot of teams that could hit. This team came into the game being able to hit. For Blaise to shut them down like that, just phenomenal."
Zeiders also credits a change in his approach on the mound this year for helping him this season.
"I pitched to contact all this season. This season was different," Zeiders said. "I had so much faith in my defense this season. That was the biggest difference."
The one time the Seals defense failed Zeiders, he was there to bail them out. A throwing error allowed a picked off runner to reach second before Jack Yanssens RBI single in the top of the first as the Seals fell behind 1-0 early in the state final.
However, Zeiders served up a double down the left-field line that scored Teague Hoover from first base to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning.
"They had the momentum (after the top of the first), then Teague had that good hit," Zeiders said. "I knew we had to score a run there and bounce right back because that's the kind of team we are.
"As soon as that one run scored, we had the confidence, and we really felt we could win the game."
By the time the Bobcats got to Zeiders, they trailed 7-1. In the top of the seventh, the first four hitters reached base, including a bases-loaded walk to force in a run when Zeiders left the game after 104 pitches. He finished with four strikeouts and four walks.
"I think it was just the adrenaline of knowing we needed three outs for a state championship," Zeiders said. "The momentum was in our favor, but I got a little wild out there. I knew Ryan Reich could finish it off. I left him a mess, but he got the job done."
Reich hit the first batter he faced for force in another run before a sacrifice fly for the first out. Reich then got a called third strikeout and a groundout to end the game.