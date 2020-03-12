COAL TOWNSHIP — Zara Zerman scored a game-high 24 points to lead Northern Lebanon past Danville on Wednesday in a PIAA Class 4A girls basketball second-round game.
Zerman and Alshlyn Messinger sank consecutive 3-pointers to end the third quarter and gain enough separation as Northern Lebanon (24-4) ended District 4 champion Danville’s season, 48-37, at Shamokin.
The Vikings advance to face Lancaster Catholic in the quarterfinals, while the Ironmen saw their 25-4 season come to its conclusion.
Danville played without senior Linae Williams (concussion), but did its best to give Northern Lebanon everything it could handle.
“I just got done telling the girls that I couldn’t be any prouder of their effort,” said Danville coach Steve Moser, who coached his last game for the Ironmen. “They gave 110 percent. They never stopped hustling. That’s how it’s been all year, and tonight was no different.”
Danville appeared to have momentum on its side after Moser called time with 2:35 left in the third quarter, and the Vikings holding a 28-20 lead. The Ironmen scored the next five points out of the stoppage via an Emily Heath field goal and Olivia Outt 3-pointer. Northern Lebanon still had time to work with, and the Vikings made Danville pay.
Zerman swished a 3-pointer to answer Outt’s, and Messinger sank her only field goal of the night — a 3-pointer — to give NL a 34-25 lead as the buzzer sounded.
“That’s just kind of been the story for us,” Northern Lebanon coach Kenneth Battistelli said. “Zara is so strong for us, but then on different nights different girls will step up around her and make big shots. With our style of defense, a little separation goes a long way.”
Danville cut it to a five-point deficit (38-33) with an 8-2 run in the fourth, but the Vikings didn’t allow Danville to slice any closer, closing the game with 10 of the final 14 points.
Zerman scored 14 of her 24 points in the first half, with teammate Lindsay McFeaters adding 12, six of which came in the first quarter as the Vikings used an 8-2 stretch to build a 12-6 lead, which it didn’t relinquish.
Corinna Petrus led Danville with 14 points, and Outt adding eight in the loss for the Ironmen. Williams was briefly subbed in with 28 seconds left in the game. Moser subsequently called a timeout to remove Williams.
Moser is retiring as Danville’s coach after 14 seasons at the helm.
PIAA CLASS 4A
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
SECOND ROUND
At Shamokin High School
NORTHERN LEBANON 48,
DANVILLE 37
Danville (25-4) 37
Olivia Outt 3 0-0 8; Kylee Cush 1 3-6 5; Emily Heath 2 0-0 5; Ella Dewald 1 0-0 3; Corinna Petrus 6 2-4 14; Melannie Egan 1 0-0 2. Totals 5-10 37.
3-point goals: Outt 2, Heath, Dewald
Did not score: Linae Williams, Trinity Willoughby, Madison Sauers, Savannah Dowd, Riley Maloney.
Northern Lebanon (24-4) 48
Ashlyn Messinger 1 0-0 3; Emily Hauck 2 1-2 5; Zara Zerman 7 8-10 24; Lindsay McFeaters 4 4-4 12; Rachel Papson 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 13-16 48.
3-point goals: Zerman 2, Messinger
Did not score: Tabitha Hubbard.
Score by quarters
Danville`6`10`9`12 — 37
Northern Lebanon`12`10`12`14 — 48