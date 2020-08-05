Megan Zimmerman felt as though she was on a bit of an emotional rollercoaster over the last week of July.
The Warrior Run graduate participated in a Zoom meeting on July 22 with her Messiah women’s basketball teammates where they outlined their expectations for preseason workouts and excitement to return to campus.
Two days later, Zimmerman was on another Zoom call, this time to find out the Middle Atlantic Conference would not be playing any sports during the fall semester, meaning the start of her junior basketball season is pushed to January.
“That was definitely not an easy Zoom meeting to be a part of,” Zimmerman said. “It was definitely disappointing and disheartening. I know so many athletes in the MAC — especially my teammates and I — have been working so hard this summer to prepare for our seasons.”
Since getting over the initial shock, Zimmerman said she’s tried to take a more optimistic view.
“It’s something I can’t change,” Zimmerman said. “I want to be set apart with the way I respond to adversity, so I’m looking at it as more time to get better before January.”
A week after the MAC made its decision, the Landmark Conference — one of the last holdouts in Division III — followed suit.
“It’s something we all thought was going to happen,” Susquehanna women’s basketball coach Gabby Holko said. “There are 44 conferences in Division III, and we were one of three who waited until we did to delay. It was the right decision, and the safest thing to do.
“We were sad at first, but we’re excited that we still have a season.”
What form that season will take is still to be determined, but the expectation is that games will begin in January.
“I’m not 100% sure (how the season will be),” Holko said. “I’ve been talking with other coaches in the conference, and I think it will be conference only — that we’ll have 14 games of conference play. I think they’re not going to make an actual decision until the NCAA decides what to do with winter championships.”
Zimmerman and Messiah had their season cut short in March. The Falcons reached the Sweet 16, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know this will not be what the season normally would look like,” Zimmerman said. “Making NCAAs and winning the conference are always the goals, but I’m grateful to get to step on the court again, play with my teammates and play for coach (Mike) Miller.
“Especially with getting our season cut short by COVID in March, we have the drive of unfinished business and that will still be there in January. I hope the next few months go fast because I’m ready to get back out there.”
The NCAA also relaxed the restrictions for this season on practices at the Division III level. So Holko said the River Hawks plan to take advantage of that, and begin officials workouts on Oct. 1 instead of Oct. 15.
“I think we’ll start with small group work on Oct. 1,” Holko said. “We’ll work to get the flow of our offense, and we can do defensive principles and skill work.
“We’ll be able to get more into it on a smaller basis. We can be more prepared fundamentally, and have better comprehension of our principles.”
Holko, who is entering her second season as Susquehanna’s coach, said she wouldn’t be able to tell how beneficial the small-group workouts were until the full team was together.
“We won’t have full practice until the second semester starts,” Holko said. “We have some student-athletes who are going to do remote learning for the first semester, so it’s really on them to do work at their own homes.”
She said the team was excited for whatever the season would be after hearing the initially-disappointing news.
“After explaining it to the team, they were really receptive,” Holko said. “We still have a season; we still need to have the mindset of working hard in the summer.”