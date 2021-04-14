MOUNT CARMEL — After a disappointing performance in Friday’s Gerald Breslin Invitational, Mount Carmel senior Zane Zlockie returned to the Silver Bowl on Tuesday afternoon and — under much better weather conditions — uncorked his personal-best javelin throw.
Zlockie won the event with a heave of 144 feet, 3 inches as the Red Tornadoes handled Warrior Run 108-41 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III track and field. The Red Tornadoes also dominated on the girls’ side over a depleted Defenders team (only 19 girls on the roster), winning 109-39.
Zlockie opened the season with a personal-best 140-foot throw, but his best throw at the invitational was 119.
“I had a bad day at the Breslins, but I’ve been pretty consistent in practices and the other meets in the 130s,” said Zlockie, who also long jumps and pole vaults.
He said not having a season last year was tough on he and his teammates but “we just have to make the most of what we have this year, and we’re glad to be out here.”
Mount Carmel coach Brian Carnuccio said, “Zane is doing good. Today’s been his best day, and he’s working very hard.”
Michael Balichik and Garrett Timco each won a pair of events for the Red Tornadoes (2-0). Balichik won the high jump at 5-8 and the triple jump at 36-9. Timco took the 100 (11.84) and the 200 (23.62). Nate Long won the long jump with a personal-best 19-0.
Balichik, who played baseball all his life, planned to join the track team for the first time last year after he broke a pinky finger in the final basketball game in the playoffs.
He reasoned that he would miss a lot of his baseball season with the broken finger, but would be able to run and jump. After the track season was canceled, he had a tough decision to make.
“I didn’t make up my mind until two weeks before the season,” he said, noting that he thought that he was in better shape for track because he hadn’t done anything for baseball in more than a year.
Balichik is planning to play football at Wilkes University next year.
The Red Tornadoes also won all three relays, both hurdles races and all three throws.
Carnuccio said some of the boys have been dropping their times in the past week, and he thinks that he has a team that will come on strong at the end of the season.
Noting that he has a lot of young kids (20 in the freshman and sophomore classes), he said they are spending a lot of time working on technique.
“I tell the kids, ‘Don’t worry about what the other guys are doing, because he might be an experienced runner.’ We just want to keep chopping those times. From last week to this week there have been some big improvements,” Carnuccio added.
The Defenders (0-2) — who are only running one meet per week, and have no home track because of construction — showed their talents in the pole vault and distance events. Kaden Majcher took the vault with a 11-6 followed by teammates Max Kennel (11-0) and Isaac Butler (10-0).
Defender senior Caden Dufrene won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs in 4:41.51 and-11:21.37, respectively. He also placed second in the 800 to teammate Andrew Adams.
Warrior Run coach Shaun Landis said the team’s focus is just on getting the kids to perform well.
“Our goal is to stay focused and try to improve from the week before,” he said, “We’re not trying to set any records, but we want the kids to learn and grow and develop, and they’ve done that.”
He said Dufrene said he worked very hard.
“Not having last season hurt a little bit, but he’s been out on the road running,” Landis said. “I live close to him. He has put his time in and he’s doing very well.”
Four Red Tornado girls posted double wins. Claudia Morris won both hurdles (100, 17.21; 300, 54.22). Avery Dowkus won the 200 in 29.31 and the long jump in 13-6. Lauren Shedleski won both the javelin (122-7) and shot put (31-8). Peyton Kehler took both the high jump (4-6) and triple jump (28-7).
“Going in, we knew that Warrior Run has an excellent distance program and an excellent cross-country program (winning the state title last fall), and they’ve always been successful,” Mount Carmel coach Ana Ditchey said.
The Defenders lived up to the accolades, as senior distance standout Lauren Trapani won the 3,200 for the Defenders in 11:23.44, and anchored the 4x800 relay squad to a win in 10:04.79, more than a minute ahead of the winning boys team.
“Our girls 4x800 relay ran very well, and we just put that team together today,” Warrior Run coach Scott Hoffman said. “We thought we could run around 10:15 or 10:20, so that was a good time today.”
Setting the table for Trapani were Sienna Dunkleberger, Alyssa Hoffman and Alanna Ranck.
“We take pride in our distance races, and it was a good meet for our girls to run against their girls,” Ditchey said. “We know they also have some good pole vaulters, and they alway run us hard. We don’t take anything for granted. was happy with what we did today. It was a nice performance.
Freshman Sage Dunkleberger, a member of the state championship cross-country team, won the 1,600 in 5:36.39.
“She ran very well and showed some major improvement,” Hoffman said.
The Defenders travel three times per week to Hughesville to practice due to the construction, but “we’re figuring it out,” Hoffman said.
BOYS
MOUNT CARMEL 108, WARRIOR RUN 41
4x800R: 1. Mount Carmel (Laythe Canafani, Kris Kalbarchick, Zack Zerbe, Joseph Kinnamin), 11:29.24; 110H: 1. Thomas Davitt (MC), 19.23; 2. Cody Goodspeed (WR), 20.27; 3. Jonny Slovick (MC), 20.81; 100: 1. Garrett Timco (MC), 11.84; 2. Jacob Zarski (MC), 12.33; 3. Jacob Schultz (MC), 12.87; 1,600: 1. Caden Dufrene (WR), 4:41.51; 2. Andrew Adams (WR), 4:54.53; 3. Derek Lawler (MC), 5:16.95; 4x100: 1. Mount Carmel (Jacob Zarski, Garrett Varano, Cole Spears, Garrett Timco), 47.25; 400: 1. Pedro Feliciano (MC), 58.28; 2. Hunter Rovenolt (WR), 1:00.28; 3. Orville Fesniak (MC), 1:02.95; 300H: 1. Jonny Slovick (MC), 46.82; 2. Cody Goodspeed (WR), 49.89; 3. Thomas Davitt (MC), 49.65; 800: 1. Andrew Adams (WR), 2:10.05; 2. Caden Dufrene (WR), 2:12.05; 3. Derek Lawler (MC), 2:29.46; 200: 1. Garrett Timco (MC), 23.67; 2. Cole Spears (MC), 24.52; 3. Michael Farronato (MC), 25.15; 3,200: 1. Caden Dufrene (WR), 11:21.37; 2. Kris Kalbarchick (MC), 12:34.67; 3. Zack Zerbe (MC), 16:03.54; 4x400R: 1. Mount Carmel, 4:27.16; High jump: 1. Michael Balichik (MC), 5-8; 2. Nathaniel Long (MC), 5-6; Long jump: 1. Nate Long (MC), 19-0; Triple jump: 1. Michael Balichik (MC), 36-9; 2. Pedro Feliciano (MC), 36-3; 3. Kevin Kinnaman (MC), 24-11; Javelin: 1. Zane Zlockie (MC), 144-3; 2. Michael Farronato (MC), 129-9; 3. Nathan McCormick (WR), 125-6; Shot put: 1. Mike Keer (MC), 39-6; 2. Matt Kelley (MC), 37-11; 3. Matthew Scicchitano (MC), 36-4; Discus: 1. Michael Farronato (MC), 110-3; 2. Mike Keer (MC), 107-6; 3. Nathan Yohn (WR), 103-9; Pole vault: 1. Kaden Majcher (WR), 11-6; 2. Judah Kennel (WR), 11-0; 3. Isaac Butler (WR), 10-0.
BOYS
MOUNT CARMEL 109, WARRIOR RUN 39
4x800R: 1. Warrior Run (Sienna Dunkleberger, Alyssa Hoffman, Alanna Ranck, Lauren Trapani), 10:04.79; 100H: 1. Claudia Morris (MC), 17.21; 2. Jenna Pizzoli (MC), 18.55; 100: 1. Haley Sypniewski (MC), 14.13; 2. Isabella Trujillo (MC), 14.46; 3. Kira Wesloskie (MC), 16.14; 1,600: 1. Sage Dunkleberger (WR), 5:36.39; 2. Talia Mazzatesta (MC), 5:38.96; 3. Mikaela Majcher (WR), 5:52.66; 4x100: 1. Mount Carmel (Avery Dowkus, Claudia Morris, Jenna Pizzoli, Stosh Lapotsky) 55.16; 400: 1. Isabella Trujillo (MC), 1;07.78; 2. Stosh Lapotsky (MC), 1:10.25; 3. Peyton Ranck (WR), 1:10.34; 300H: 1. Claudia Morris (MC), 54.22; 2. Jenna Pizzoli (MC), 1:00.71; 800: 1. Talia Mazzatesta (MC), 2:32.03; 2. Sienna Dunkleberger (WR), 2:33.15; 3. Caroline Fletcher (MC), 2:33.72; 200: 1. Avery Dowkus (MC), 29.31; 2. Claudia Morris (MC), 29.35; 3. Haley Sypniewski (MC), 30.87; 3,200: 1. Lauren Trapani (WR), 11:23.44; 2. Alyssa Hoffman (WR), 11:47.08; 3. Alanna Ranck (WR), 12:20.36; 4x400: 1. Mount Carmel, 4:46.79; High jump: 1. Peyton Kehler (MC), 4-6; 2. Paityn Moyer (MC), 4-4; 3. Isabella Trujillo (MC), 4-2; Long jump: 1. Avery Dowkus (MC), 13-6; 2. Peyton Kehler (MC), 13-4; 3. Brynn Evert (MC), 11-5; Triple jump: 1. Peyton Kehler (MC), 32-4; 2. Leah Shedleski (MC), 28-7; 3. Emma Shimko (MC), 27-2; Javelin: 1. Lauren Shedleski (MC), 122-7; 2. Jenna Pizzoli (MC), 90-10; 3. Hailey Carpenter (WR), 79-10; Shot put: 1. Lauren Shedleski (MC), 31-8; 2. Avery Dowkus (MC), 31-6; 3. Brynn Evert (MC), 29-3; Discus: 1. Sydney Hoffman (WR), 106-4; 2. Dani Rae Renno (MC), 98-7; 3. Lauren Shedleski (WR), 90-6; Pole vault: 1. Mya Shoemaker (WR), 10-0; 2. Emma Miller (WR), 8-6; 3. Charity Vellner (MC), 7-0.