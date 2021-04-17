SHIPPENSBURG — Anthony Bhangdia won the long jump and triple jump to help Lewisburg's boys track and field team to a second-place finish Saturday at the Jack Roddick High School Invitational at Shippensburg University.
Jacob Hess placed second in the 3,200-meter run, and the Green Dragons ran to second- and third-place finishes in relay events to score 49 team points, second only to State College (87).
Brandon Zimmerman won both hurdles events, placed third in the long jump and ran on a sixth-place relay for fourth-place Danville (39).
Shikellamy's Mason Brubaker won the pole vault (15 feet, 2 inches), besting the field by 20 inches.
On the girls' side, Lewisburg placed third on the strength of Madison Downs' discus win and runner-up finish in the shot put. The Green Dragons' Siena Brazier was third in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300s.
Selinsgrove had a pair of third-place finishers in Annalise Bond (pole vault) and Kyleigh Elsayed (discus). Greenwood's Montana Paul was third in the javelin.
Jack Roddick Invitational
BOYS
Team scores (Top 10 & local teams): 1. State College 87; 2. Lewisburg 49; 3. Palmyra 40; 4. Danville 39; 5. Hempfield 32; 6. Warwick 30; 7. York Suburban 27; 8. Shikellamy 26; 8. Greencastle-Antrim 26; 10. Altoona 20; 10. Dallastown 20; 10. Cumberland Valley 20; 10. Nazareth 20; 33. Greenwood 6; 41. Selinsgrove 4.
Winner and local finishers
100: 1. Eniayo Ogunranti, State College, 10.81; 5. Gavin Colescott, Shikellamy, 11.21; 15. Tai Lehman, Greenwood, 11.51; 16. Chris Aviles, Milton, 11.52; 20. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 11.65.
200: 1. Kristian Phennicie, Dallastown, 22.36; 16. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 24.04.
400: 1. Logan Zeiders, York Suburban, 48.89; 17. Clint Rowe, Selinsgrove, 53.41.
800: 1. Sean Adams, State College, 1:56.49; 22. Douglas Houser, Danville, 2:05.44; 23. Elijah Adams, Lewisburg, 2:05.82.
1600: 1. Brady Bigger, State College, 4:16.62; 17. Lucas Jordan, Lewisburg, 4:36.92; 20. Evan Klinger, Danville, 4:38.14.
3200: 1. Weber Long, Greencastle-Antrim, 9:12.19; 2. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 9:28.14; 6. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 9:43.17; 9. Alan Daniel, Lewisburg, 9:48.85; 21. Bryce Ryder, Lewisburg, 10:09.19.
110 hurdles: 1. Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 14.92; 10. Cole Catherman, Selinsgrove, 16.12; 23. Mason Brubaker, Shikellamy, 17.09.
300 hurdles: 1. Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 39.24; 5. Cole Catherman, Selinsgrove, 41.36; 9. Terrance Zimmerman, Greenwood, 42.08; 11. Ben Bulger, Danville, 42.40.
2000 steeplechase: 1. Dan Gibney, Kennard-Dale, 6:35.41.
4x100 relay: 1. State College, 43.71; 3. Shikellamy (Joniel Bruno, Chase Morgan, Cameron Cowder, Gavin Colescott), 44.66; 16. Lewisburg (Ethan Dominick, Cam Michaels, Anthony Bhangdia, Stephen Tiffin), 46.07; 18. Greenwood (Alexander Bubb, Will Davis, Tai Lehman, Terrance Zimmerman), 46.12.
4x400 relay: 1. State College, 3:26.33; 3. Lewisburg (Calvin Bailey, Thomas Hess, Gianlucca Perrone, James Koconis), 3:28.75; 6. Danville (Evan Klinger, Brandon Zimmerman, Jackson Clarke, Doug Houser), 3:37.16.
4x800: 1. State College, 7:58.23; 2. Lewisburg (Calvin Bailey, Thomas Hess, Gianlucca Perrone, James Koconis), 8:02.13; 21. Greenwood (Brennan Miller, Zane Cassell, John Taylor, Jacob Cummins), 9:25.21.
High jump: 1. Conrad Moore, State College, 6-8; 13. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 5-8; 18. Devyn Kintzer, Millersburg, 5-6.
Pole vault: 1. Mason Brubaker, Shikellamy, 15-2; 3. Cameron Cowder, Shikellamy 13-6; 6. Adam Seasholtz, Lewisburg, 13-0; 17. Ethan Riedhammer, Danville, 11-6.
Long jump: 1. Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg, 21-11.2; 3. Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 21-7.75; 19 Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 19-5.5.
Triple jump: 1. Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg, 44-5.5; 5. Jagger Dressler, Danville, 42-9.5; 11. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 41-4.5; 17. Benjamin Bulger, Danville, 39-7.5; 24. Ian McKinney, Lewisburg, 36-11.7.
Shot put: 1. Dustin Hyde, Somerset, 59-2; 3. Mitchell Kauffman, Greenwood, 47-11.2; 5. Zachary Gose, Lewisburg, 45-9; 9. Cole Goodwin, Milton, 43-11.7; 10. Jared Oakes, Shikellamy, 43-7; 22. Eric Shoch, Shikellamy, 37-9.25.
Discus: 1. Collin Burkhart, Nazareth, 166-5; 13. Cole Goodwin, Milton, 131-3; 17. Mitchell Kauffman, Greenwood, 125-10; 19. Eric Shoch, Shikellamy, 123-9; 22. Jared Oakes, Shikellamy, 116-9.
Javelin: 1. Collin Burkhart, Nazareth, 202-5; 6. K.J. Riley, Danville, 166-10; 15. Bronson Krainak, Danville, 150-3; 18. Conner Snyder, Milton, 140-7.
GIRLS
Team scores (Top 10 & local teams): 1. Cumberland Valley 59; 2. State College 52.5; 3. Lewisburg 46; 4. Neshaminy 41; 5. Chambersburg 35.5; 6. Altoona 34; 7. Carlisle 32; 8. Mechanicsburg 30.5; 9. Warwick 30; 10. North Schuylkill 26; 12. Selinsgrove 19; 33. Greenwood 6; 39. Danville 4; 52. Milton 1.
Winner and local finishers
100: 1. Laila Campbell, Spring Grove, 12.22; 22. Sophia Shoemaker, Greenwood, 13.51.
200: 1. Sanaa Hebron, Neshaminy, 25.07; 16. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 27.60.
400: 1. Sanaa Hebron, Neshaminy, 58.15; 4. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 1:00.34; 19. Lillian Poust, Selinsgrove, 1:03.70; 27. Kierstyn Fogle, East Juniata, 1:07.04.
800: 1. Olivia Haas, Blue Mountain, 2:15.69; 12. Leah Walter, Milton, 2:25.18; 24. Delaney Humphrey, Lewisburg, 2:30.49.
1600: 1. Olivia Haas, Blue Mountain, 4:55.25; 19. Sarah Mahoney, Lewisburg, 5:29.20; 26. Amiyah Priebe, Greenwood, 5:36.33; 28. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 5:3818.
3200: 1. Cori McCormick, North Schuylkill, 10:56.93; 11. Amiyah Priebe, Greenwood, 11:42.09; 12. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 11:43.28; 23. Hannah Mirshahi, Lewisburg, 12:13.22; 26. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 12:32.27.
100 hurdles: 1. Haley Stickle, Somerset, 15.40; 3. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 15.76; 14. Maddie Ikeler, Lewisburg, 17.40.
300 hurdles: 1. Clare Marsh, St. Joseph's Catholic, 45.23; 5. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 48.75; 10. Maddie Ikeler, Lewisburg, 49.68; 17. Riley Murray, Milton, 51.70; 20. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 52.85.
2000 steeplechase: 1. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central, 7:26.20.
4x100 relay: 1. Altoona 49.85; 11. Selinsgrove (Cierra Adams, Carly Aument, Lilian Poust, Annalise Bond), 52.23; 19. Lewisburg 54.98.
4x400 relay: 1. Cumberland Valley 4:01.34; 5. Lewisburg 4:13.14; 19. Milton 4:26.54; 25. Danville (Emily Chillis, Jenna Angel, Bella Johns, Riley Maloney), 4:34.19; 26. Greenwood (Hailey Womer, Leah Bryner, Abby Taylor, Emma Rolston), 4:41.11.
4x800 relay: 1. Chambersburg 9:48.82; 4. Lewisburg 10:08.62; 11. Selinsgrove 10:36.87; 12. Greenwood (Leah Bryner, Kiersten Burch, Hailey Womer, Amiyah Priebe), 10:39.91; 21. Danville (Coyla Bartholomew, Hannah Bartholomew, Victoria Bartholomew, Zoe Zola), 11:00.66.
High jump: 1. Payton Kleckner, Pottsville, 5-4; 8. Madison Stebila, Selinsgrove, 5-0; 10. Emma Rolston, Greenwood, 5-0; 18. Brooke Klinger, Millersburg, 4-10; 21. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 4-8.
Pole vault: 1. Annika Hummel, Mechanicsburg, 11-6; 3. Annalise Bond, Selinsgrove, 11-0; 23. Hazel Miller, Greenwood, 7-6.
Long jump: 1. Shannon Mullin, State College, 18-4; 18. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 15-9.25.
Triple jump: 1. Brooke Long, Altoona, 36-9; 15. Madison Stebila, Selinsgrove, 33-1.50; 16. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 32-9.50; 21. Morgan Harris, Lewisburg, 31-2.
Shot put: 1. Justley Sharp, Homer Center, 40-6.50; 2. Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 36-32.5; 3. Kyleigh Elsayed, Selinsgrove, 36-1.25; 5. Munayyah Meredith, Lewisburg, 34-1; 8. Anita Shek, Milton, 32-32.5; 10. Callie Fish, Danville, 31-10; 27. Tori Egy, Greenwood, 27-9.
Discus: 1. Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 128-9; 3. Kyleigh Elsayed, Selinsgrove, 112-5; 5. Callie Fish, Danville, 106-0.
Javelin: 1. Renny Murphy, Berwick, 129.2; 3. Montana Paul, Greenwood, 120-6; 11. McKenna Parker, Selinsgrove, 103-9; 13. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 103-4; 14. Katya Galkowski, Greenwood, 101-3; 17. Jordyn Cather, Millersburg, 97-6; 27. Maddie Still, Lewisburg, 89-10; 29. Anita Shek, Milton, 70-8.