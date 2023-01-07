SCHEDULE

TODAY

COLLEGE

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Lafayette, 1 p.m.

Purdue vs Penn State (at The Palestra), 6 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Lafayette at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Unified Bocce

Shikellamy at Southern Columbia, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Southern Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Upper Dauphin at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Meadowbrook Christian at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at Sullivan County, 8 p.m.

Williamsport at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

South Williamsport at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Central Columbia

Shamokin at Montoursville, 7:30

Lewisburg at Warrior Run

Girls basketball

East Juniata at Line Mountain, 6 p.m.

Muncy at Meadowbrook Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Greenwood at Millersburg, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Wrestling

Hofstra at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

