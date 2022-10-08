Local sports

SCHEDULE

TODAUY

COLLEGE

Men's golf

Bucknell Invitational, All-Day Event

Women's volleyball

Navy at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Monday 10th

Field Hockey

Midd-West at Benton, 4 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Central Columbia at Line Mountain, 4 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 5 p.m.

Greenwood at State College, 6:20 p.m.

Forbes Road at East Juniata, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Central Mountain at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.

District 4 singles, semifinals/final, at Central Pa Tennis Center, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Midd-West at Columbia Montour Vo-Tech, 4 p.m.

Meadowbrook Christian at Montgomery, 4 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at Shikellamy, 4 p.m

Boys Soccer

Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

East Juniata at Juniata, 4 p.m.

Millersburg at Line Mountain, 4 p.m.

Greenwood at Susquenita, 6:20 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

Central Columbia at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Shikellamy at Milton, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Juniata at Shamokin, 5:30 p.m.

East Juniata at Southern Huntingdon County, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men's Golf

TBD at Bucknell Invitational, All Day Event

