Local sports
SCHEDULE
TODAUY
COLLEGE
Men's golf
Bucknell Invitational, All-Day Event
Women's volleyball
Navy at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Monday 10th
Field Hockey
Midd-West at Benton, 4 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Central Columbia at Line Mountain, 4 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 5 p.m.
Greenwood at State College, 6:20 p.m.
Forbes Road at East Juniata, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Central Mountain at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.
District 4 singles, semifinals/final, at Central Pa Tennis Center, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Midd-West at Columbia Montour Vo-Tech, 4 p.m.
Meadowbrook Christian at Montgomery, 4 p.m.
Northumberland Christian at Shikellamy, 4 p.m
Boys Soccer
Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
East Juniata at Juniata, 4 p.m.
Millersburg at Line Mountain, 4 p.m.
Greenwood at Susquenita, 6:20 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
Central Columbia at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Shikellamy at Milton, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Juniata at Shamokin, 5:30 p.m.
East Juniata at Southern Huntingdon County, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Men's Golf
TBD at Bucknell Invitational, All Day Event