Five Valley sports teams will play for District 4 titles in soccer and field hockey on Thursday night.
District 4 officials announced the times and sites for four championship soccer games and the 2A field hockey final this morning.
Tonight, the 3A soccer finals will be played in Middleburg beginning with the girls at 6 and the boys following at 8. Only the district champions will advance to the state tournament next week.
In girls, top-seeded Mifflinburg meets third-seeded and defending champion Selinsgrove in the first game at Midd-West, followed by the Danville-Selinsgrove boys.
On Thursday night, in A field hockey, fifth-seeded Line Mountain takes on third-seeded Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. at Selinsgrove High School. Both teams have already qualified for states.
Also on Thursday, district champions in A and 2A for boys and girls soccer will be crowned.
Southern Columbia will have a doubleheader at Central Columbia. In the A girls final, defending state champion Southern will meet top-seeded South Williamsport at 6 p.m. Both teams have already qualified for state the tournament.
The Southern boys will take on East Juniata in the late game at 8. Only the champion qualifies for states.
Midd-West and Lewisburg's boys teams will meet in the district playoffs for the sixth consecutive year when they clash for the 2A boys title at 6 p.m. at Loyalsock. Both teams have qualified for the state tournament.
Lewisburg has beaten Midd-West in the last two district title games, while Midd-West won a semifinal shootout in 2018. Lewisburg also beat the Mustangs in the final in 2016 and 2017.
In 2A girls, top-seed Central Columbia will meet second-seeded Montoursville at 8 p.m. Thursday night in Danville. Both teams have qualified for states.