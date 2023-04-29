Lock Haven High School Classic
at Hubert Jack Stadium, Lock Haven Univeristy
Boys
100: 1. Jesse Myers, State College, 10.84; 2. Garrison Lucas, Central Mountain, 11.23; 3. Nathan Alexander, State College, 11.44; 4. Yazhir Slaughter, Williamsport, 11.60; 5. Amir Kemrer, South Williamsport, 11.63; 6. Jordan Donahay, Central Mountain, 11.63; 7. Andrew Pak-Blyzniuk, State College, 11.79; 8. Luke DeRiggi, Pocono Mountain West, 11.86.
200: 1. Jesse Myers, State College, 21.82; 2. Seth Stouffer, Greencastle-Antrim, 22.31; 3. Angelo Casas, Williamsport, 23.03; 4. Xzavier Minium, Milton, 23.05; 5. Garrison Lucas, Central Mountain, 23.11; 6. (tie) Peyton Welshans, Jersey Shore and Amir Kemrer, South Williamsport, 23.40; 8. Jakhi Briley, Pocono Mountain West, 23.70.
400: 1. Angelo Casas, Williamsport, 50.79; 2. Peyton Welshans, Jersey Shore, 51.01; 3. Mark Jackson, Pocono Mountain West, 51.95; 4. Lorenzo Thompson, Pocono Mountain West, 51.98; 5. Jakhi Briley, Pocono Mountain West, 52.52; 6. Nathan Horn, Jersey Shore, 52.63; 7. Alex Brown, Warrior Run, 52.84; 8. Seamus Babcock, State College, 53.33.
800: 1. Nick Sloff, State College, 1:56.38; 2. Alex Amador, St. Marys, 1:58.63; 3. Alexander Crist, Bellefonte, 1:59.24; 4. Nicholas Fortin, Hughesville, 1:59.30; 5. Owen Vaira, State College, 1:59.53; 6. Nicholas Hayes, 1:59.66; 7. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore, 2:02.91; 8. Michael Money, State College, 2:04.10.
1600: 1. Kevin Sherry, Coudersport, 4:22.58; 2. Shea McCusker, Hughesville, 4:25.50; 3. Elijah Bechdel, Beaver Area, 4:30.16; 4. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore, 4:30.57; 5. Isaac Oppermann, State College, 4:32.00; 6. Samuel Endres, State College, 4:34.23; 7. Weston Fry, Montoursville, 4:35.32; 8. Patrick Nardi, Williamsport, 4:37.67.
3200: 1. Kevin Sherry, Coudersport, 9:31.42; 2. Elijah Bechdel, Beaver Area, 9:48.64; 3. Chase Ebeling, Bellefonte, 9:49.21; 4. Sam Viglione, State College, 9:53.84; 5. Griffin Selber, State College, 9:57.09; 6. Ethan Holcomb, Williamsport, 10:04.47; 7. Domenic Bumblis, Beaver Area, 10:07.05; 8. Shea McCusker, Hughesville, 10:07.85.
110HH: 1. Calder Diakite, Williamsport, 15.10; 2. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 15.10; 3. Christopher Reed, Pocono Mountain West, 15.67; 4. Ben Robinson, Montgomery, 15.80; 5. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 16.05; 6. Niquis Coleman, Williamsport, 16.18; 7. Joel Langdon, Milton, 16.74.
300IH: 1. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 40.17; 2. Calder Diakite, Williamsport, 41.41; 3. Aiden Turner, Williamsport, 42.18; 4. Cody Goodspeed, Warrior Run, 42.21; 5. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 42.85; 6. Niquis Coleman, Williamsport, 43.25; 7. Ashton Krall, Milton, 44.88; 8. Trey Wagner, Bellefonte, 45.76.
2K steeplechase: 1. Augie Secco, St. Marys, 6:41.02; 2. Miles Ballard, State College, 6:52.07; 3. Nicholas Fortin, Hughesville, 6:54.36; 4. Isaac Dechow, Bald Eagle Area, 7:06.54; 5. Cashlin Rogers, Williamsport, 7:16.09; 6. Damien Winner, Central Mountain, 7:22.12; 7. Avery Seiber, State College, 7:24.99; 8. Caiden Puderbach, Hughesville, 7:27.44.
400R: 1. State College, 44.51; 2. Central Mountain, 44.80; 3. Jersey Shore, 45.52; 4. Loyalsock, 45.93; 5. Pocono Mountain West, 46.13; 6. Bellefonte, 46.58; 7. St. Marys, 47.56; 8. Elk County Catholic, 47.84.
1,600R: 1. Pocono Mountain West, 3:24.31; 2. Jersey Shore, 3:26.20; 3. State College, 3:26.29; 4. St. Marys, 3:35.09; 5. Warrior Run, 3:39.03; 6. Elk County Catholic, 3:42.94; 7. Central Mountain, 3:44.51; 8. South Williamsport, 3:48.47.
3,200R: 1. State College, 8:03.01; 2. Williamsport, 8:18.07; 3. Bellefonte, 8:23.58; 4. St. Marys, 8:51.60; 5. Hughesville, 8:53.95; 6. Loyalsock, 9:03.14; 7. Milton, 9:04.34; 8. Bald Eagle Area, 9:05.64.
High jump: 1. Joel Langdon, Milton, 6-0; 2. Kaiden Gates, Bald Eagle Area, 5-10; 3. Christopher Reed, Pocono Mountain West, 5-10; 4. William McGeahen, Williamsport, 5-8; 5. Gavin Brooks, Bald Eagle Area, 5-8; 6. Jakiha Kline, Williamsport, 5-8; 7. Anthony Wendt, Milton, 5-8; 8. Max Bodner, State College, 5-8.
Pole vault: 1. Jackson Bodner, State College, 13-0; 2. Adam Bell, State College, 13-0; 3. (tie) Nick Bellomo, Jersey Shore and Isaac Butler, Warrior Run, 12-6; 5. Anthony Wendt, Milton, 12-6; 6. Judah Kennel, Warrior Run, 12-0; 7. Indigo Koch, Williamsport, 11-6; 8. Chase Thompson, Bald Eagle Area, 11-6.
Long jump: 1. Yazhir Slaughter, Williamsport, 20-6; 2. Zane Hummel, Bellefonte, 20-1½; 3. Aiden Everett, Williamsport, 20-0½; 4. Dylan Scheller, South Williamsport, 19-10¼; 5. Collin Sharp, Bellefonte, 19-5¾; 6. Max Bodner, State College, 19-5; 7. Andrew Field, St. Marys, 19-5; 8. Gabe Gamson, State College, 19-0¼.
Triple jump: 1. Xzavier Minium, Milton, 42-3½; 2. Christopher Reed, Pocono Mountain West, 41-4½; 3. Aiden Everett, Williamsport, 41-0; 4. Dylan Scheller, South Williamsport, 40-10; 5. Ryan Taylor, Loyalsock, 40-5½; 6. Zane Hummel, Bellefonte, 40-5½; 7. Jakiha Kline, Williamsport, 40-0½; 8. Ashton Krall, Milton, 39-7¼.
Shot put: 1. Ben Spencer, State College, 49-11¼; 2. Logan Dawes, Central Mountain, 49-6½; 3. Andreas Solbakken, State College, 44-4¼; 4. Kieran Jodon, Bald Eagle Area, 43-1¾; 5. Jeremiah Johnson, Loyalsock, 43-1¾; 6. Aiden Greineisen, DuBois Central Catholic, 43-1¾; 7. Nariq Burks, Williamsport, 42-5½; 8. Austin Bowersox, South Williamsport, 40-2¾.
Discus: Not available.
Javelin: 1. Peter Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 189-4; 2. Aiden Greineisen, DuBois Central Catholic, 169-11; 3. Conner Snyder, Milton, 162-10; 4. Jace Brandt, Milton, 160-5; 5. Nathan Haas, State College, 149-8; 6. Gabe Wagner, Hughesville, 141-5; 7. Nariq Burks, Williamsport, 140-9; 8. Henry Smith, State College, 140-2.
Girls
100: 1. Mia Bowden, Pocono Mountain West, 12.90; 2. Rachel Hall, Central Mountain, 13.01; 3. Katelyn Peachey, State College, 13.03; 4. Kylie Field, State College, 13.22; 5. Lillian Bradley, South Williamsport, 13.23; 6. Bryn Derrick, Hughesville, 13.27; 7. Natalia Mills, Williamsport, 13.40; 8. Macy Plowman, Central Mountain, 13.82.
200: 1. Aaliyah Cancel, Pocono Mountain West, 26.39; 2. Kylie Temple, Hughesville, 27.24; 3. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 27.65; 4. Maura Caskey, St. Marys, 27.82; 5. Lillian Bradley, South Williamsport, 27.88; 6. Elizabeth Shultz, Williamsport, 27.94; 7. Mia Bowden, Pocono Mountain West, 28.02; 8. Macy Plowman, Central Mountain, 28.36.
400: 1. Aaliyah Cancel, Pocono Mountain West, 59.55; 2. Elizabeth Shultz, Williamsport, 1:00.96; 3. Julia Schubach, Central Mountain, 1:02.03; 4. Brooklyn Lentz, South Williamsport, 1:02.60; 5. Anna Sick, Jersey Shore, 1:02.93; 6. Madelyn Schmader, DuBois Central Catholic, 1:03.28; 7. Malia Abdullah, State College, 1:03.52; 8. Lucia Hayes, St. Marys, 1:03.55.
800: 1. Kaya Meler, Pocono Mountain West, 2:21.84; 2. Devon Jackson, State College, 2:26.58; 3. Gianna Bille, Elk County Catholic, 2:27.64; 4. Vivian Draper, Hughesville, 2:29.01; 5. Kristen Schellberg, State College, 2:29.98; 6. Ella Andrew, Beaver Area, 2:30.01; 7. Kate Fortin, Hughesville, 2:30.19; 8. Hailey Poust, Hughesville, 2:30.27.
1600: 1. Devon Jackson, State College, 5:12.29; 2. Kaya Meler, Pocono Mountain West, 5:15.70; 3. Claire Dufrene, Warrior Run, 5:16.02; 4. Ella Andrew, Beaver Area, 5:17.30; 5. Abbey Wolfe, Central Mountain, 5:16.21; 6. Sophia Bille, Elk County Catholic, 5:31.07; 7. Adara Whitehead, Loyalsock, 5:40.95; 8. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 5:41.45.
3200: 1. Grace Neubert, Elk County Catholic, 11:16.87; 2. Abbey Wolfe, Central Mountain, 11:35.50; 3. Julia Bigger, State College, 12:08.58; 4. Rylie Teapole, Beaver Area, 12:08.60; 5. Ella Andrew, Beaver Area, 12:27.59; 6. Keiara Shaffer, Warrior Run, 12:33.51; 7. Emma Liadis, Bellefonte, 12:37.29; 8. Birtukan Hartman, Jersey Shore, 12:47.30.
100H: 1. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 15.99; 2. Emma Garstka, St. Marys, 16.75; 3. Sarah Tate, State College, 16.92; 4. Sarah Hall, Central Mountain, 17.04; 5. Jocelyn Wiseman, Central Mountain, 17.40; 6. Lauren Watkins, State College, 18.24.
300IH: 1. Kylie Temple, Hughesville, 46.35; 2. Sarah Tate, State College, 47.97; 3. Emilie Nagle, Montgomery, 50.33; 4. Sami Straub, Elk County Catholic, 51.31; 5. Josie Gerst, Jersey Shore, 51.79; 6. Vivian Wilt, Central Mountain, 51.85; 7. Chloe Kennedy, Loyalsock, 52.12; 8. Reese Kramer, State College, 52.94.
2K steeplechase: 1. Marlee Kwasnica, State College, 7:28.82 (meet record – previous mark of 7:35.38 set in 2018 by Madeline Consuelos of Northwestern Lehigh); 2. Zoe Puhala, DuBois Central Catholic, 8:24.74; 3. Abigail Bigger, State College, 8:30.59; 4. Sophie Baylis, State College, 8:30.77; 5. Sybil Thompson, Bald Eagle Area, 8:46.35; 6. Olivia Laudenslager, South Williamsport, 8:49.95; 7. Madelyn Schmader, DuBois Central Catholic, 9:01.18; 8. Allison Anstadt, Hughesville, 9:01.23.
400R: 1. Central Mountain, 50.96; 2. Loyalsock, 51.50; 3. State College, 51.57; 4. Williamsport, 52.29; 5. St. Marys, 52.85; 6. Milton, 53.05; 7. Hughesville, 53.10; 8. Pocono Mountain West, 53.16.
1,600R: 1. Pocono Mountain West, 4:14.05; 2. Hughesville, 4:17.20; 3. Milton, 4:18.55; 4. Elk County Catholic, 4:20.74; 5. State College, 4:21.54; 6. Warrior Run, 4:23.70; 7. Central Mountain, 4:29.37; 8. Jersey Shore, 4:29.96.
3,200R: 1. Elk County Catholic, 9:48.12; 2. Hughesville, 10:08.34; 3. Warrior Run, 10:12.87; 4. Milton, 10:26.67; 5. State College, 10:54.31; 6. Central Mountain, 11:53.65; 7. Bald Eagle Area, 12:46.21.
High jump: 1. Brooklyn Lentz, South Williamsport, 4-10; 2. Maddy Hall, Loyalsock, 4-10; 3. Emma Campusano, Pocono Mountain West, 4-10; 4. Anna Tyson, Bellefonte, 4-10; 5. Abby Akers, South Williamsport, 4-8; 6. Elizabeth Schrock, Milton, 4-8; 7. Josie Younkin, State College, 4-8; 8. Najiyah Smith, Williamsport, 4-8.
Pole vault: 1. Kendall Simms, Montoursville, 10-0; 2. Alivia Ritenour, Warrior Run, 8-6; 3. Chloe Lawrence, Pocono Mountain West, 8-6; 4. Morgan Reiner, Milton, 8-6; 5. Heather Leskovansky, Bald Eagle Area, 8-0; 6. (tie) Victoria Schellenberg, Bellefonte; Maddy Wittman, St. Marys and Lyndie Peters, Loyalsock, 8-0.
Long jump: 1. Lily Hendricks, Central Mountain, 17-6¼; 2. Sara Proctor, Bellefonte, 16-9¾; 3. Natalia Mills, Williamsport, 16-1½; 4. Alexandra Antoniono, State College, 15-10½; 5. Rachel Sloff, Elk County Catholic, 15-9¾; 6. Gracelyn Stacey, Central Mountain, 15-7; 7. Izabel Sekhon, State College, 15-5½; 8. Sara Dewyer, Milton, 15-4.
Triple jump: 1. Lily Hendricks, Central Mountain, 36-11; 2. Sami Straub, Elk County Catholic, 34-4; 3. Maddy Wittman, St. Marys, 34-4; 4. Kina Cominskie, Loyalsock, 33-10; 5. Alexandra Antoniono, State College, 33-9; 6. Izabel Sekhon, State College, 32-8; 7. Najiyah Smith, Williamsport, 32-6; 8. Khia Ungard, Williamsport, 32-5.
Shot put: 1. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 35-4¾; 2. Rylee Nicklas, St. Marys, 35-0¼; 3. Tori Newton, Elk County Catholic, 34-8½; 4. Sierra Myers, Coudersport, 34-4; 5. Allison Geci, Elk County Catholic, 32-3; 6. Brianna Gordner, Milton, 31-0¾; 7. Nina Steppe, Jersey Shore, 30-11¼; 8. Nataliya Mills, Williamsport, 30-11¼.
Discus: Not available.
Javelin: 1. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 129-5; 2. Abigail Hoover, Bald Eagle Area, 117-8; 3. Tori Newton, Elk County Catholic, 113-7; 4. Ellie Maeulen, Montoursville, 110-0; 5. Rylee Nicklas, St. Marys, 109-0; 6. Olivia Taylor, Bald Eagle Area, 105-4; 7. Victoria Schellenberg, Bellefonte, 103-8; 8. Ava Snyder, Hughesville, 103-8.