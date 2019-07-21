Locke continuing his family's racing legacy

SELINSGROVE — Derek Locke is not the only race car driver to say he was “born at the track.”
Yet, in the case of the Selinsgrove Speedway sprint car driver, that statement isn’t much of an exaggeration.
Just ask Derek’s father, former championship racer Howie Locke.
“I was not born at the track, but Derek all but was,” Howie said. “He was very close to being born at Silver Spring Speedway in 1984.”
It is accurate, however, to say that Derek was born to race.
In addition to his father, Derek’s grandfather, his uncle, and his dad’s cousin are among the Locke family members who have spent much of their lives chasing checkered flags, and often winning.
All had successful years at the now defunct Silver Spring Speedway, near Mechanicsburg. Derek and Paul Troutman, Howie’s cousin, won championships racing all over the country in go-karts. Paul is a former world champion. While most ran open-wheel, Derek’s uncle, Fred, raced late models at Silver Spring.
Howie won six track championships in the super sportsman class at Silver Spring Speedway before it closed in 2005, along with four Super Sportsman Tour titles and 48 overall features. He was inducted this year into the BAPS (formerly Susquehanna Speedway Park) Hall of Fame.
Derek, who traded his go-kart for a sprint car in 2008, has been among the top drivers in the 360 division at Selinsgrove.
Nevertheless, he has learned quickly that being competitive and winning championships are not always synonymous.
Although he has finished in the top 10 in the points standings for eight years in a row, he has not won a championship and has two feature wins. He has three third-place finishes, and was fourth the past two seasons.
Derek entered the 2019 season, his ninth as an every-week racer, with as much optimism as ever, with several new people coming on board to help.
“We’ve been really fast this year, but we pretty much gave away two features (because of) having parts failures. And it’s new stuff that’s breaking,” Derek said. “I don’t know if this is just not our year, but we’ve been in the top five every week all year, but we haven’t had any luck for some reason. We’re a top-five car every week, contending for a win every week, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Howie agreed, noting that Derek has been fast enough to get from the back to the front and that’s a good thing, he said, because they have not had good pill draws (for starting positions).
“We have a good maintenance program; we buy good parts, but sometimes it’s just not your day,” Derek said.
Indeed, after a parts failure-related crash at Williams Grove Speedway two weeks ago, Locke had a repeat performance at Selinsgrove the following dat, causing him to spin out in turn three on lap 29 of the 30-lap feature while running third behind Selinsgrove’s Blane Heimbach, who won the race, and Sunbury’s Mark Smith, two of central Pennsylvania’s best.
Talking about his races this year makes him sound like a broken record. He was running second and had a part break the first week, the next week he led by about three seconds and the drive shaft broke, then was leading in another race and had throttle issue.
“Any DNF (did not finish) here takes you out of the points. If you have a problem it just ends your points deal with guys like Smith, (Jason) Shultz, (Kevin) Reinhard,” he said. “It kind of stinks, but now we’re just trying to get as many wins as we can.”
The UPS driver from Mechanicsburg still looks forward to the second half of the season knowing he can turn things around, even if his title hopes have been dashed.
“You know you have a car that can win; you know you should have won; and you still have confidence,” he said, noting that after the Selinsgrove season ends, he will travel to race several different tracks, including some in New York where he has run well in the past.
He will also take as much time as possible for something more important than racing: his family.
The 34-year-old, along with his wife, Sarah, a Hershey Medical Center nurse, son Ethan, 3, and daughter Emily, 1, will hit the beach among other family activities.
Like his father, grandfather and others, racing is Derek’s passion, but, he said, “I have two kids so you have to go to the beach one weekend and go racing the next weekend or go to the beach and race the same weekend, crazy stuff that normal people wouldn’t do, But we try to make time for the family and racing.”
His young son already loves racing and cheers for him at the track.
Chances are good that he will follow in his father’s footsteps, but, Derek said he wouldn’t push Ethan to race.
Howie said he had a go-kart track in his backyard and Derek was racing around when he was young.
“I didn’t push him but one day he asked me, ‘When am I going to race?’ and I said, “when do you want to race?’ and he said, ‘Right now,’” Howie said.
So, at age 10, older than many today, Derek began his kart racing career and eventually traveled the country, often with his grandfather, while Howie raced his super sportsman at Silver Spring and Derek’s sister competed in equestrian events.
“It was kind of crazy there for a while,” Derek said.
Howie sold his super sportsman cars and raced his sprint car for a season with the plan to put Derek in the car the next season, and Derek has been there since.
“I happily retired to my Harley and got some cross-country runs in with my wife (Patti),” Howie said.
He continues to help his son, and his father still occasionally runs his last race car with the Williams Grove Oldtimers.
“Our whole family has been wrapped up in racing for several years,” Howie said.
He added that he still enjoys going to watch the kids race karts.
“It gets you started,” Howie said, noting that perhaps not too far down the road, he will be going along with his grandson (Ethan) to the kart races.
And the Locke family legacy will continue.