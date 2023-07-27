NEWTOWN SQUARE — Facing an elimination game at the state tournament Thursday, the Mifflinburg Major Division All-Stars had to play with a short memory, especially considering what occurred a day prior.
After losing their opening game to Back Mountain National on a head-first slide at home plate, Mifflinburg's All-Stars moved past the frustration and got home runs from Andrew Yerger and Brayden Resseguie to win 6-1 over West Point at Newtown/Edgmont Little League. With the win, Mifflinburg is still in the state title hunt and will take on East Side in another elimination game today at 6 p.m.
"I think we just got the nerves out," Yerger said. "Because every time — districts, sectionals — the first game we've played terrible, couldn't hit. But now after the first-game jitters are out, we're ready to go."
After a scoreless first inning, Yerger and his teammates showed they were ready as they got their bats rolling again. Lukas Shaffer started the bottom of the second with an infield single. Yerger then crushed a pitch from West Point starter Tino Faccioni over the left-field fence to give Mifflinburg a 2-0 lead.
Fresh off his homer, Yerger showed what he can do on the field, as well.
After an outfield error allowed West Point to score its run in the top of the third, Yerger bobbled a ground ball at third base but he recovered in time to step on third for an out. His throw to second base completed a double play and limited the damage to one run.
Mifflinburg's offense went back to work in the bottom of the third. Callen Hommel led off the inning with a double, and Dylan Catherman dropped a bunt single to allow Hommel to move to third. When Catherman tried to steal second, an errant throw went into the outfield and enabled Hommel to score while Catherman took third. Hayden Showalter then lifted the ball into the outfield for a sacrifice fly as Mifflinburg took a 4-1 lead.
Two innings later, Mifflinburg added two insurance runs thanks to a home run by Resseguie that hit the right-field foul pole.
"That was a hit-and-run, too," said Mifflinburg coach Chris Snyder said of Resseguie's shot. "I guess that's one way you don't have to worry about running afterwards; you can just hit it and hit the pole. It was amazing because he struck out earlier in the game. He was down on himself, and then he had a bad throw to first base so he was really down. That was great to see to get his confidence back up.
"(We) hit the ball very well (Thursday)," Snyder added. "Still can be a little bit better. Just trying to keep getting the line drives, keep the hands up so we're not popping up, but, hey, we're making contact. We'll take it any way you can get it."
With Mifflinburg's offense backing them up, Shaffer and Vaughn Yoder tamed West Point's bats with each pitcher tossing three innings. Shaffer earned the win after only allowing two hits and one run, notching a pair of strikeouts. Yoder finished the game and permitted just a hit and a walk while striking out three.
Both pitchers had to work out of some jams. Right out of the gate, West Point put two runners in scoring position in the top of the first. However, Shaffer got out of the inning with three consecutive outs.
Then, with two outs in the top of the fourth, Faccioni attempted to help his own cause by stretching a single into a double, but an outfield assist from Collin Brandt got to second base in time and Faccioni was ruled out to end the inning. West Point also left a runner stranded at third during the top of the fifth.
"Lukas wasn't as sharp (Thursday), but he lasted," Snyder said. "He had to come out of there, his arm was bothering him a little bit, so we took him out. Then Vaughn comes in afterwards. Vaughn does a good job of closing, working that knuckle-curve that they have. He pitched very well.
"Our defense and pitching have been phenomenal so far in two games here. The boys have been playing great defense."
LITTLE LEAGUE
MAJOR DIVISION
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Newtown Square
Elimination game
MIFFLINBURG 6, WEST POINT 1
West Point;001;000;— 1-3-2
Mifflinburg;022;02x;— 6-7-2
Lukas Shaffer and Vaughn Yoder. Tino Faccioni.
WP: Shaffer; LP: Faccioni.
West Point: JoJo Monios, 1-for-2, single, HBP; Faccioni, 2-for-2, two singles; Garrett Repak, walk, run.
Mifflinburg: Hayden Showalter, RBI; Shaffer, 1-for-1, single, run; Andrew Yerger, 1-for-2, homer (2nd, 1 on), run; Jaxon Kaskie, 1-for-2, single; Hudson Troup, 1-for-2, run; Brayden Ressequie, 1-for-2, homer (5th, 1 on), run; Callen Hommel, 1-for-2, double, run; Dylan Catherman, 1-for-1, single.