Bob Latour, who served as Bucknell's swimming & diving coach from the inception of the program in 1956 until 1968 and director of athletics for a decade after that, has been posthumously elected to the Middle Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame.
Latour, who passed away in 2010 at the age of 85, is one of a dozen 2023 inductees into the MAC Hall of Fame. A member of the Bucknell Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 1985, Latour led his men’s teams to six MAC championships (1960, 1963-65, 1967-68) as well as the 1964 NCAA College Division title.
Latour started the program in 1956-57, and in just its fourth varsity season, Bucknell won its very first conference title. The squad finished first six times and second three times over a nine-year span from 1960-68.
Sixteen of Latour’s swimmers were selected to the College Division All-America Team, five were inducted into the Bucknell Athletics Hall of Fame, and his dual meet record was 83-31. In addition to winning the 1964 NCAA College Division title, Bucknell finished third the following season. The Bison captured seven individual gold medals and three relay titles in those two seasons.
Following the 1967-68 season, Latour stepped down as Bucknell’s head swim coach and was appointed to the director of athletics post, where he helped the university gain national stature with increased men's and women's athletic programs. In 10 years under his watch, Bison teams won more conference championships (23) than any other school, four sports were added to the intercollegiate program, and a $4 million sports/recreation center was constructed.
Latour served stints as president of the Middle Atlantic Conference and East Coast Conference, plus served as a member of the executive committee of the Eastern College Basketball Association.
After stepping down as director of athletics in 1978, Latour continued to serve the university and the athletics department in multiple capacities until retiring permanently in February 1990. A professor of physical education, he was coordinator of physical education and athletic recruiting, was the university's NCAA Faculty Athletics Representative for 12 years, taught a course entitled "Sport as a Social Institution" in the Freshman Adviser Seminar program from 1977-88, and was interim director of athletics from January-June 1988.