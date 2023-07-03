The Daily Item
Longtime Susquehanna University track & field throwing Cris Delbaugh is retiring after more than three decades as an assistant at his alma mater.
Delbaugh, a 1991 SU graduate, joined the Susquehanna staff under Jim Taylor the same year he graduated. Over the course of his 33-year career, Delbaugh coached two national champions, 18 NCAA All-Americans, 24 national qualifiers, and 98 conference champions between shot put, weight throw, hammer throw, and javelin.
“I’ve always felt blessed with my luck to have coached SU track and field for all these years,” related Delbaugh. “The combination of team, family and hard work has always been the base of this magical trip I’ve been on. To have been blessed with the caliber of athletes I’ve had over the years has been more than gratifying. I will be forever grateful to Jim Taylor, Marty Owens and Ethan Senecal. Without their leadership, my career would never have been so complete. I also will always be thankful for the lifelong friends I have made through the years.”
His two national champions came in 1998 and 2000. In 1998, Janee Shaner won the NCAA title in the women’s javelin. Two years later, in 2000, Adam Ressler won the men’s javelin crown.
“We would like to thank Coach Delbs for all his hard work and dedication to the Crusader and River Hawk Family,” SU track coach Ethan Senecal said. “His devotion to the sport and university is unprecedented and he will be missed greatly. Cris has been an integral part of my time here at SU and a big reason for our recent success. He is not only a colleague, but a great friend and I wish him the best of luck as he enters the next chapter of his life.”
Delbaugh came to SU in 1987 after a standout throwing career at Lewisburg High. He finished fifth at the PIAA Track & Field Championships in the shot put in 1984.
He completes his coaching run in unprecedented fashion, mentoring the 2022-23 squad that swept the men’s and women’s Landmark Conference indoor and outdoor team championships, with the women obtaining their first-ever outdoor conference title. Delbaugh and the staff were named the Landmark’s Coaching Staff of the Year for men’s indoor and men’s and women’s outdoor.