The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 21 points, and Timmy Allen added 19 to send No. 10 Texas to a 76-71 win over No. 11 Baylor on Monday night, ending the Bears’ six-game win streak and keeping the Longhorns in a share of first place in the Big 12.
Rice made four 3-pointers in the second half, and his two free throws with 16 seconds left put Texas ahead by five with the final points.
Baylor had closed to 72-71 on Keyonte George’s three-point play before Texas answered with Marcus Carr’s fallaway jumper with 27 seconds left. It was Carr’s first basket of the second half and just his second of the game.
Rice, a 29% 3-point shooter in Big 12 play, was 4-of-5 shooting from long range. Allen was 7-of-10 from the floor and made two free throws in the final minute that put the Longhorns (18-4, 7-2) ahead by four.
No. 6 Virginia 67, Syracuse 62
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jayden Gardner scored 17 points, and made a jumper near the foul line in the final minute as Virginia withstood a second-half surge by Syracuse to win its seventh straight game.
Gardner, a fifth-year senior, drew a charge for the fifth foul on Syracuse big man Jesse Edwards with 1 minute left, then converted the shot with 37 seconds remaining to put the Cavaliers (17-3, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) up by four.
Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin each scored 12 points for Virginia, which completed a sweep of Syracuse and moved within one game of ACC-leading Clemson.
Judah Mintz scored 20 points and Edwards had 14 for Syracuse (13-10, 6-6), which has lost four of five.
Texas Tech 80, No. 13 Iowa State 77, OT
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech erased a 23-point deficit after halftime for its first Big 12 win of the season, with De’Vion Harmon scoring all 16 of his points after the break in a overtime victory against No. 13 Iowa State.
The Red Raiders trailed 59-36 with 12:36 remaining after one of Caleb Grill’s career-best eight 3-pointers, but a 20-3 run started not long after to make it close down the stretch.
Kevin Obanor had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8 Big 12), who won their second consecutive game including a victory over LSU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Grill scored 24 points but missed his final three 3-pointers after starting 8-of-9. One came on a frantic game-ending sequence in which the Cyclones (15-6, 6-3) missed three from long range trying to force a second overtime.
WOMEN
No. 3 LSU 76, Tennessee 68
BATON ROUGE, La. — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points, stirring a raucous sellout crowd with a series of clutch transition layups in the fourth quarter, and LSU remained unbeaten.
Angel Reese had 18 points and 17 rebounds for her program-record 21st straight double-double for LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC). Reese highlighted her performance with a transition layup while being fouled during a decisive 11-0 run after the Lady Vols had pulled as close as 53-52.