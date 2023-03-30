STATE COLLEGE — Friends of Mike Rhoades say although the newly-minted Penn State men’s basketball coach didn’t explicitly speak returning to his home state to coach the Nittany Lions into existence, coming back home to lead a program has long been one of his ambitions.
That dream became a reality on Thursday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center when Penn State formally introduced Rhoades as its new basketball coach.
“My family is here, my Schuylkill County family is here,” Rhoades said during his introductory press conference on Thursday. “Attendance will definitely come up a lot because there will be a lot of road trips from Schuylkill County.”
Rhoades grew up two hours east of State College in Mahanoy City. His career as a player took him to Lebanon Valley College where he was an All-American point guard. Mount Carmel Area head basketball coach John Lazicki played with Rhoades for three seasons in the mid-1990s. Their friendship, which began during their AAU days, didn’t end once their collegiate playing careers ended.
Rhoades graduated from Lebanon Valley College in 1995, leaving the program as a two-time All-American and with an NCAA Division III national championship he and his teammates won in 1994. As a senior, Rhoades was named Division III’s national player of the year.
“He’s a big family guy,” Lazicki said. “His mom still lives in Mahanoy City. His brother and sister still live in the area. He never said I want to get back to this (school) or that (school). I would bust on him and say, ‘Hey, Mike. You ready to come back to PA?’ And he’d say if the right job would open… He was loyal to VCU. He loved the people down there. He raved about how well they treated him. I’m sure it’s a bittersweet thing for him leaving.”
Philip Campbell played on teams at Lebanon Valley College with Rhoades and Lazicki. Campbell said he’s never attended a game at Penn State, but he figures that will change next fall with Rhoades at the helm.
“Whenever Mike was on TV for VCU or any of his days coaching, I tried catch it on ESPN2 or whatever it was on, but I have a pretty strong belief that now we will try to catch more games in person,” Campbell said.
Before Thursday, Rhoades’ last visit to the Bryce Jordan Center in an official coaching capacity came in 2020 when his VCU Rams played the Nittany Lions. Penn State won a 72-69 contest that night. Rhoades shared his long history with the university and familiar connections when recounting his road back to Pennsylvania.
“My dad used to drive us up here for a lot of different things,” Rhoades said. “I’ve seen games at Rec Hall. I worked basketball camps here. My sister went here. My brother went here. My dad went to graduate school here.”
Former Bucknell coach Pat Flannery coached the Flying Dutchmen from 1989-1994. His history with Rhoades, however, predated their coach-player relationship.
“At 9 years old, he was at my camp, and he got in a fight with my nephew,” Flannery said. “They were the same age. They were both competitive, but I threw my nephew out of camp, and my sister didn’t talk to me for a month. So when he was 16 and we recruited him, I reminded him of that. He’s someone I’ve known a long time. Very competitive.”
That competitive nature has been a hallmark of Rhoades during his 19 years as a head coach. He’s compiled a 373-189 record during that span. He offered a glimpse into what he’ll bring to his new program and the Big Ten.
“We’re going to be very aggressive – especially on defense,” Rhoades said. “We want to create opportunities all the time with our defense. We have to let guys loose and let them go make plays. These are great athletes, great basketball players. What I don’t want them to do is slow them down and put them on their heels. I want to put them on their toes and make them go fight at a high level.”
One of Rhoades’ immediate challenges will be to restore a roster that’s lost four players to the transfer portal since the season ended.
“Mike will sell his style of play,” Lazicki said. “His style of play goes well with today’s player. He likes to get up in your face defensively. He likes to run and gun. He’s a player’s coach. He’s not this tyrant where it’s his way or the highway. If anything, he wants the kids to be tough and play hard, but at the same time, he’ll listen to his players. Talking to his former players, they love him.”
While the opportunity to return home to coach a Power Five program was one he couldn’t resist, Rhoades said he and his wife, Jodie, shed tears – both happy and sad – throughout the process. As the two sat airborne on their way to State College on Thursday before his formal introduction, they both shook their heads in amazement.
“(With), Mike, it’s family,” Flannery said. “Mike is from the coal region. They could have given him a whole bunch of Mrs. T’s Pierogies and Guer's Iced Tea and he would have been happy. But there are a couple of zeroes (on the contract).”