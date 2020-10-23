With an even narrower margin of error this season for the District 4 playoffs, one would think there would be a huge log jam of teams doing battle in this final week of the regular season with a chance to grab a playoff berth.
However, the only race that appears not to be set comes in Class 2A, where Central Columbia — which plays defending state champion Southern Columbia — and Line Mountain — which faces Newport in the Buffaloes’ first game since an Oct. 2 victory over Susquenita — are battling for that final spot.
I also wonder if the Eagles can jump over South Williamsport for the No. 3 seed with a victory. The Mounties play Towanda (1-4).
Class 3A looks as though Montoursville will be the top seed, followed by Danville, Athens and Loyalsock. Athens faces Montgomery, which is 3-3 in Class A, so I’m pretty sure the Wildcats won’t pick up enough power points to jump the idle Ironmen, which lost this week’s game due to Mount Carmel shutting down its football team for the season.
North Penn-Mansfield seems to have an outside shot to jump the Lancers. North Penn faces one-loss Troy, which is currently the No. 2 seed in Class 2A, and would likely need Lewisburg to beat Loyalsock.
Class 4A is set with Jersey Shore as the top seed and Mifflinburg coming in as the No. 4 seed. Shamokin and Selinsgrove are also in, and will play tonight to determine who is the home team for next week’s semifinal contest.
The top seeds have to be considered the favorites in each class. If Montoursville, Southern Columbia or Jersey Shore aren’t that respective class’s champion that means we got an upset, which I have no problems with of course.
Two weeks ago, I’d have said all three were locks, but I wonder about the Warriors until they play their semifinal game. They lost 1,000-yard rusher Rocco Pulizzi to an injury, and Dillion Moll was nicked up as well. They play Warrior Run this week, so we probably won’t see how much this affects Montoursville until their semifinal.
Also remember, if your favorite team is eliminated from the district playoffs, it doesn’t necessarily mean the season is over. All teams have the option to schedule the two regular-season games they missed when the PIAA moved the season back — good heavens the kerfuffle seems ages ago, not two months — until the final week of November.
Speaking of Mount Carmel cancelling its season after a hazing incident, it looks like the district made a decision on what to do with the Mount Carmel games. Central Columbia and Danville each received forfeit victories for games that were scheduled. Interestingly enough, the Loyalsock and Mount Carmel game, originally scheduled for the second week of the season is still listed as a postponement, so I’m guessing since the Red Tornadoes and Lancers hadn’t rescheduled the game, Loyalsock doesn’t get that forfeit credit.
With Shamokin in the playoffs, the Coal Bucket will probably just go down as not being played at all. One more thing — albeit quite minor — that we will always remember about this year.