Frontcourt play has once again proved critical to success for Big Ten men’s basketball teams during the 2020-21 season.
Teams without versatile big men capable of scoring in the post, protecting the rim and grabbing rebounds in bunches have had a hard time staying in games.
The physicality of the league, and playing up to three games a week due to COVID-19 postponements, has only added to the importance of frontcourt toughness. Shooting comes and goes, but putbacks and easy baskets inside never go out of style. The most consistent teams in the league this season have outscored teams in the paint, outrebounded opponents and protected the rim on a regular basis.
Here’s a look at the top five Big Ten frontcourt players so far this season:
1. Luka Garza, Iowa
Garza has struggled of late as opposing teams have collapsed with double- and triple-teams intended to stop him. The 6-foot-11, 265-pound Garza is still the Big Ten’s top scorer at 25.5 points per game, and remains relentless in his ability to establish position in the post. Garza also is shooting 45.5% from 3-point range (27-of-60) making him an inside-out threat that much tougher to defend. Garza’s 8.4 rebounds per game ranks fifth in the league.
2. Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
The 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn is simply the most physically intimidating player in the conference. He’s averaging 17.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, and has posted 12 double-doubles in 18 games. Cockburn’s ability to alter shots at the rim is a big reason Illinois ranks second in the conference in field goal percentage defense (40.9%).
3. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
No one is more valuable to his team in the Big Ten than Jackson-Davis, who leads the Hoosiers in scoring (19.9 points per game), rebounding (9.2) and blocked shots (1.8). Jackson-Davis hasn’t been able to expand his game from the perimeter as much as he would have hoped this season. Part of that is being parked in the post due to a season-long injury to center Joey Brunk. Jackson-Davis posted his seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds in IU’s 67-65 upset of No. 8 Iowa on Sunday.
4. E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
The 6-7, 240-pound Liddell has made a huge jump as a sophomore, a big reason the Buckeyes are in contention for the Big Ten title. He’s averaging 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, and has scored 20 or more points in four of Ohio State’s last six games. Liddell has shown the ability to stretch the floor for his teammates, shooting 29.3% (11-of-37) from 3-point range. While not a great percentage, it’s kept opposing defenses honest.
5. Trevion Williams, Purdue
Williams narrowly beats out a number of other deserving candidates, which includes Rutgers center Myles Johnson, Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson and Minnesota forward Liam Robbins. What sets the 6-10, 265-pound Williams apart is his passing ability in the post. Williams (15.4 points, 9.6 rebounds per game) has posted eight double-doubles while averaging 2.2 assists.
Young guns
A factor in Purdue’s success so far this men’s basketball season has been the emergence of a pair of freshmen guards — Jaden Ivey and Brandon Newman.
Newman earned Big Ten freshman of the week honors last week. This week, it was Ivey’s turn after he averaged 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and three assists in games against Maryland and Northwestern. Ivey had 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Purdue’s 75-70 win over Northwestern on Saturday.
Ivey is averaging 8.8 points and 3.1 rebounds. Newman, a redshirt freshman, is averaging 9.7 points while shooting 43.4% from 3-point range.
Together, the duo helped Purdue withstand the loss of starting guard Sasha Stefanovic, who returned Saturday after sitting out three games due to contracting COVID-19. Stefanovic had four points and two steals in 14 minutes off the bench.
Purdue (13-7, 8-5 Big Ten) remained one of seven Big Ten teams in the AP Top 25 this week at No. 24. That list includes No. 3 Michigan (13-1, 8-1), No. 4 Ohio State (15-4, 9-4), No. 6 Illinois (13-5, 9-3), No. 15 Iowa (13-6, 7-5), No. 21 Wisconsin (14-6, 8-5) and No. 25 Rutgers (11-6, 7-6).
Time changes
The Big Ten announced time changes to its men’s basketball schedule this week to accommodate a makeup game between Wisconsin and Nebraska which was postponed due to COVID-19.
Indiana’s game at Northwestern on Wednesday, originally scheduled for a 9 p.m. tip, will now move up to 5:30 p.m., and air on Big Ten Network as part of a tripleheader. Rutgers at No. 15 Iowa will follow at 7:30 p.m., moved back from a 7 p.m. tip. No. 21 Wisconsin will then play at Nebraska at 9:30 p.m.