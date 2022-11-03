It’s hard to believe my 30th regular season wrapped up last week, and I’ve been hard-pressed to think of a year where we’ve had so many good teams.
Danville and Mount Carmel, of course, finished the season undefeated, but Milton, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove and Southern Columbia all had fewer than four losses and combined for a 32-8 record this season. Those eight losses came to teams with a combined four losses. It’s like a riddle. If you read it enough times it makes sense.
Even the teams that finished below .500 for the most part have some pretty positive things going for them next season. A young Line Mountain team led at halftime in four of its six losses this season. All four of those teams — Penns Valley, Tri-Valley, Juniata and Upper Dauphin — play in their respective district playoffs this weekend.
Did anybody expect Warrior Run to win one game, let alone three? Or be a legitimate offensive threat? However, look at that opening stretch of games or any of those seven losses, and you’ll see nary a pushover.
Lewisburg struggled with injuries, and won just two games, but look at that schedule and look how the Green Dragons played against 8-2 Mifflinburg in the final week of the season. Seven of their eight losses came to playoff teams. Five came to teams that will play a home playoff game this weekend.
Even one-win teams Midd-West and Shikellamy had their positives for the future. The Mustangs will play on their own field next year with the light situation finally figured out.
Shikellamy played so hard in its one-win season, coach Jim Keiser had 12 new players come out for the team in the middle of the season, providing much-needed depth for the injury-plagued Braves and hope for the future. Nobody on the Braves quit, and even in week nine against undefeated Mount Carmel, Shikellamy’s defense held the Red Tornadoes to their lowest rushing output of the season.
Here are some other things that stuck with me in the 2022 season:
Favorite game
This one is a tough one. I saw three different teams rally from two-score deficits this season and all three were outstanding games.
Southern Columbia found itself in a rare position in its opener at Crispin Field. Berwick held the Tigers without a point in taking a 14-0 lead at halftime and Southern Columbia lost its all-state linebacker Garrett Garcia just three minutes into the season. A lengthy lightning delay that affected every game across over coverage area that night was a godsend for Southern Columbia. The offense got untracked — scoring four touchdowns in four offensive touches at one point — in a 42-27 win.
The next week at Harold L. Bolig Field, the same thing happened to Selingrove. A major injury — quarterback Mark Pastore would miss the next two weeks after a later second-quarter sack — and a two-score deficit seemed to have the Seals in a big hole.
However, sophomore Gavin Bastian moved from receiver to quarterback after 156 yards receiving in the opening night win over Bellefonte to guide the Seals on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter as Selinsgrove won 17-14.
Milton fell behind 12-0 to Mifflinburg back on Oct. 17, and 20-7 early in the third quarter after the first play in the second half turned into a Wildcats fumble return for a touchdown. Xzavier Minium was unstoppable in the second half, and the Black Panthers rallied for a 29-26 victory.
But, I think my favorite game of the season came on Sept 16 in the Williamsport area, when the No. 2-team in Class 3A Danville and No. 4-team (now No. 5) in the Class 2A clashed when Danville traveled to Loyalsock.
The previous week, the Lancers were the first District 4 team to beat Southern Columbia since 2011 and the Ironmen had not been breathed on, let alone touched in their first three games.
What followed is what looking more-and-more like a District 4 Class 3A championship game preview — though Mifflinburg will have a say in that — on a warm night in September.
It was hard-hitting, and had big plays galore for a game with a combined 31 points. Danville passed its biggest test on its way to 50.8 points per game this season on offense, and its first undefeated regular season since 2010.
Underrated players
These are just some of the guys that might not be on our leaderboards — namely not skill guys — but some players that stuck out to me at times this season.
Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler was real excited about his freshman class in the preseason, and what they could add to his returning group that had playoff aspirations.
One of those freshmen — Chad Martin — has been asked to do plenty of things for the Wildcats. He’s been mostly a slot receiver on offense — he had two big first-down catches in the Wildcats’ 19-0 win over Selinsgrove. When Mifflinburg was down an offensive lineman against undefeated Jersey Shore, Martin moved inside to play guard for Mifflinburg.
He’s been a big contributor at outside linebacker for Mifflinburg as well coming up with a fourth-down pass breakup in the red zone in an 18-13 win over Lewisburg last week.
And Martin’s best position might be quarterback. With the game out of hand against Jersey Shore, Martin threw two long TD passes to his freshmen cohorts — Arthur Troup and Landon Murray — in the second half that hit both in stride perfectly down the field.
Selinsgrove junior Andrew Sassaman can say the same thing about his versatility. The junior played outside linebacker for most of the season for the Seals, but with an injury to senior two-way starter Max Maurer late in the season, Sassaman started at left tackle against Montoursville. I wonder how many starting left tackles can say they had a pass breakup downfield in pass coverage in the same game.
I didn’t get a chance to see Shikellamy live this season, just on Youtube, and television, but one of the players that I heard a lot of about was sophomore defensive lineman Derek Turber-Ortiz. The youngest member of an athletic family — oldest brother Jean played baseball in college, Shawn played safety at Kutztown and Ethan was a senior with 66 tackles and four sacks this season for the Braves.
The youngest might be the best. Anyone that saw his hit on Mifflinburg standout Andrew Diehl on Shikellamy’s Youtube feed of the game a few weeks ago is all the proof you’ll need. Ninety-nine tackles as a defensive lineman, especially as a sophomore, add to it.
The future
What does the postseason hold? All four District 4 champions will have a legitimate chance at a state championship. The winner in Class A — Canton or Muncy — probably has the best chance at a gold medal. I really think it’s time for Mount Carmel to break through as well, and it’s an even year (look up the Red Tornadoes’ state title history).
It’s strange not to talk about Southern Columbia’s state title chances, but Mount Carmel is a clear favorite by virtue of its regular-season win. But the Tigers certainly can’t be counted out.
Danville is certainly talented enough as well to be at Cumberland Valley in December, but its draw is tough if it makes it through the district tournament. A first-round date with an undefeated District 3 champion (Wyomissing or Lancaster Catholic) and an undefeated Lakeland team lurks from District 2.
Jersey Shore will have to contend with either Aliquippa or Center Valley if it wants to cap its amazing four-season run with a state championship in Class 4A. Those two schools were undefeated until Quips ended Center Valley — the two-time defending Class 3A state champion — 36-game winning streak last weekend.