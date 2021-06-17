STATE COLLEGE — When the Line Mountain softball team faced a rain delay and a weather-induced venue change before last week’s quarterfinal, the Eagles let it just roll off their backs.
They played the “Animal” game (the players explained at the time that it was complicated when asked about the game) in the parking lot at Lebanon Valley College to stay loose.
So when Line Mountain’s 1-0 nine-inning state championship victory was delayed for nearly 20 minutes to replace the home plate umpire due to an injury, the Eagles didn’t let the nerves or the moment get to them.
They did a coordinated dance — well not super coordinated, but pretty good for mid-game choreography — to two songs, and then all sat in a circle for the final five minutes of the delay to play their favorite made-up game.
“We got to chill out a little bit. We got to talk to each other,” Line Mountain pitcher Kya Matter said. “We got to dance; we got to play the Animal game. It almost made it feel like just another day.”
Well maybe not quite any other day.
“It’s not another day; it’s not, but it just makes us calmer,” she said.
The Eagles (23-3) take their cues from their ace in the circle, and nothing seemed to rattle Matter in Line Mountain’s run to the state championship. She allowed just one run in 43 innings, and struck out 85 hitters in six postseason victories.
Line Mountain and Ligonier Valley hooked up in a long scoreless battle until the Eagles’ Kaely Walshaw came through with the game-winning double for the 1-0 victory.
It’s been that way the whole postseason for Line Mountain. The Eagles won three one-run games, including the district and state championships. Line Mountain’s quarterfinal win over Brandywine Heights was scoreless until the Eagles scored four in the top of the eighth inning.
So when the ninth inning of the sate championship game rolled around, the Eagles were confident enough to know they could score, and loose enough to make sure the pressure of the moment didn’t get to them.
“(Before I went to the plate), I just said, ‘Poke the ball somewhere; singles win games.’ I’ve been preached that since I was little,” said catcher Aspen Walker, whose one-out single started Line Mountain’s game-winning rally. “We knew we would score eventually.”
It’s an amazing ending to a Cinderella story. The Eagles didn’t have much softball history to speak off before this senior class came along — just two district wins in 2014.
Now, the Eagles are the first District 4 state softball champion since Central Columbia in 2014, and the first team in the Valley since Mifflinburg in 2004.