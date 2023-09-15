When you think of Milton senior Mackenzie Lopez, you probably think of someone who’s a star soccer player, academically dedicated and a state medalist in the javelin.
Now, Lopez can add placekicker for the Black Panthers’ football team to that list. She’s now splitting time between football and soccer this season.
“It’s just been a goal of mine to do and having the encouragement of my coaches and parents, especially the football coaches and my soccer coach (Rod Harris) as well, had a big impact on that,” Lopez said. “But then giving me enough confidence and encouragement saying that I can do it definitely helped me and pushed me. All my football teammates and soccer teammates, everyone was just on board and they made me feel so comfortable and confident that I went for it.”
Before the season started, Lopez had never kicked a football before, so getting reps in as a kicker at summer camp was crucial to her development.
There was a bit of a learning curve for Lopez when she first started attempting field goals at practice. One thing Lopez had to acclimate to was seeing what was ahead of her when she was wearing a football helmet.
However, Lopez’s soccer background has aided her in her transition, she said.
“Kicking a soccer ball and football, they have some things in common,” Lopez said. “I guess the way you want to kick it is a little different. Learning how to play probably with five pounds with the helmet and the pads, just learning with that is a little different. Then obviously the male-female sports, the mentality, the environment, everything is just on a total different level.”
“It 100 percent definitely helps. I think just walking on, my soccer form helps a lot with that, but if I were to walk on for football and not have kicked a ball before, it’d be a little different. Especially with far back field goals, I don’t think without my soccer background I’d be able to go as far.”
Lopez only sees the gridiron during field goals and PATs. Ethan Rhodes handles kickoffs and punts for the Black Panthers.
Since Milton was shutout 14-0 against South Williamsport in its opener, Lopez didn’t get an opportunity to show off her kicking skills until the week after. In the Black Panthers’ next game against Towanda, Lopez finished a perfect 3-of-3 on PATs. In last week’s 57-13 rout of Midd-West, Lopez converted on all seven of her PAT attempts.
Lopez became the first girl to score for Milton’s football team during its game against Towanda.
Lopez has yet to attempt a field goal in a game, but she’s been making them from 48 yards out during practice. At first, Lopez was nervous about appearing in game action, but she feels a lot better about it now that she has two games under her belt.
“It was scary at first, going through all the practices and everything felt so smooth,” Lopez said. “The moment you step on the field with everyone watching you and another team in front of you besides your teammates, it’s definitely a different environment. Knowing that my (offensive) line and my holder have my back definitely helps a lot, but I think after the first few times kicking I got it down now. Not as scared.”
On the soccer pitch, Lopez has scored eight goals and has led the team to a 4-0 start this season. In those four games, the Black Panthers have outscored opponents 35-4. Lopez has netted 61 goals for her career.
Rod Harris, who coaches Lopez in both soccer and track and field, said that her athleticism is the reason she’s been to pick up placekicking so quickly. Lopez finished seventh in Class 2A in the javelin with a mark of 128 feet, one inch during the PIAA Championships in May. Lopez followed that up with a throw of 133-5 in June at the New Balance Nationals at the University of Pennsylvania, which was good enough for 13th place.
“There’s a talent to be able to kick a football,” Harris said. “It’s a lot different than kicking a soccer ball, especially when you have to put through those two uprights like that. But she is a heck of an athlete and anything she puts her mind to doing, she can do very well. She’s committed to it. I mean she practices, she works at it, and she tries to be the best she can be in whatever it is she’s doing.”
“Because of the strong leg that she has and what she’s created, she knows how to strike a ball,” Harris said. “As opposed to soccer trying to strike a ball and keeping it low and blowing through, she has to make sure she lifts her shoulders back and puts her head up to bring that ball up through the uprights. It’s a different style of kicking, but she knows when to do which one depending on which sport she’s doing.”
While she’s made school history this season, Lopez hopes that she isn’t the last girl to appear on the football field for Milton.
“Obviously it felt amazing, but I know other girls in past years have tried, so knowing that I can do that and accomplish that and hopefully inspire other girls to do it helps me feel amazing,” Lopez said. “After a football game, I had a middle school girl come up to me and say that she’s playing football — she’s actually a wide receiver, but I inspired her. Definitely knowing that I’m the first one to score, the first female up there, knowing that I can inspire a lot more than just people in the high school, definitely feels amazing.”