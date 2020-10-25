MILTON — Mackenzie Lopez scored two goals, and Milton outlasted Shamokin, 4-3, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Saturday.
Milton (8-7) and Shamokin (7-9-1) failed to qualify for the District 4 Class 2A playoffs, as the Black Panthers and the Indians finished as the No. 9 and 10 seeds, respectively for the eight-team field.
Riley Murray and Morgan Reiner also scored for Milton. Janae Bergey, Camden Lloyd and Crystal Hamilton each had assists for Mlton
Sadie Komara scored two goals and had an assist for the Indians and Peyton Korbich added goal.
Shots: Milt, 11-5. Corners: Milt, 6-3. Saves: Shamokin 6 (Olivia Haupt); Milton 2 (Alexis Sanders).
DUNCANSVILLE — Anna Ulmer scored to break a halftime tie, and Emily Garvin added two more goals — both with assists from Emma Daku-Treas — to lead the Warriors to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association championship, topping the Lions in the tournament final.
Daku-Treas, who was named the MVP, and Meadowbrook’s Amelia Yordy each scored two first-half goals.
Maddy Osman scored to pull the Lions (15-3-1) to within two with 22 minutes to play, but the Warriors (16-1-1) held from there.
First half
NC-Emma Daku-Treas (Anna Ulmer), 3:26; MC-Amelia Yordy, 4:11; NC-Daku-Treas (Ulmer), 18:18; MC-Yordy (Kaily Devlin), 27:44.
Second half
NC-Ulmer, 46:01; NC-Emily Garvin (Daku-Treas), 51:31; NC-Garvin (Daku-Treas), 53:11; MC-Maddy Osman (penalty kick), 58:22.
Shots: NC, 17-7. Corners: MC, 8-6. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 12 (Emily Toland); Northumberland Christian 4 (Rebekah Hayner).