MILTON — Mackenzie Lopez scored four goals, and Sammy Roarty added two goals as the Milton rolled to a 6-2 win over Mifflinburg in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II opener for both teams.
Roarty — a freshman — has four goals in her last two games for the Black Panthers (2-1 overall, 1-0 HAC-II).
Mo Reiner had eight saves for Milton. Reiner also had eight saves in an 4-0 win over Shamokin on Saturday.
Taylor Beachey and Taylor Frederick each scored for Mifflinburg (3-3, 0-1).
The game was even statistically as Milton led in shots, 15-14, while each team had four corners.
Laura Darrup had eight saves in net for the Wildcats.
Milton 6, Mifflinburg 2
First half
Mil-Samantha Roarty; Mil-Mackenzie Lopez; Mil-Lopez; Miff-Taylor Beachy.
Second half
Mil-Lopez; Mil-Lopez; Mil-Roarty; Miff-Taylor Frederick.
Shots: Mil 15-14. Corners: Tie 4-4. Saves: Milton 8 (Mo Reiner), Mifflinburg 8 (Laura Darrup).