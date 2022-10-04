MILTON — A torrential downpour couldn’t keep Mackenzie Lopez from netting three goals in Milton’s dominant 4-0 win over Midd-West on Tuesday night at Alumni Stadium.
The Black Panthers junior opened the scoring midway through the first half, then capped the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II match with two in the final 20 minutes.
Lopez has scored seven goals in the Black Panthers’ last three games.
“Mackenzie Lopez is a stud,” Milton coach Rodney Harris said. “I love having her as a part of this team.”
Midd-West coach Chris Sauer had a similar opinion.
“She’s a good player,” he said of Lopez. “She puts herself in good spots, she’s quick, and she’s got a good shot.”
Lopez’s first goal came just over 20 minutes into the game, firing a rocket past Midd-West goalkeeper Rylee Weaver.
Samantha Roarty extended the Black Panthers' lead early in the second half, bouncing a header off a Midd-West defender’s shin guard and into the net. Madison Zeiber, who finished the game with two assists, played a strong ball into the box off a corner kick to set up the goal.
Lopez tacked on the final two goals of her hat-trick late in the second half.
There was heavy rain throughout the entirety of the game, though Harris claimed his team thrives in poor conditions.
“We’re mudders, man. We love this stuff,” he said. “We mentally checked in and said that we wanted to play this game.”
Lopez added, “We love playing in the mud. No matter the weather, we go into it hard.”
Midd-West (6-6-1) was shut out, but the Mustangs certainly had chances to score. They looked threatening several times, particularly early on in the second half, and finished with 12 shots.
“You only get so many good chances to finish,” said Sauer. “We had three or four really good chances, and maybe we put two of them on goal. We definitely have to be able to finish our chances.”
The Mustangs next play Thursday at Bloomsburg (7-3).
The Black Panthers (9-3) have a tough test ahead of them in undefeated Central Columbia (13-0), the top team in the District 4 Class 2A power rankings.
“We have to play lights-out to be able to play against them,” said Harris. “Our kids have confidence going into the game, and we’ll line up and play as hard as we can.”
MILTON 4, MIDD-WEST 0
First half
M-Mackenzie Lopez, 20:32.
Second half
M-Samantha Roarty (Madison Zeiber), 44:06; M-Lopez (Zeiber), 59:56; M-Lopez (Camron Roush), 77:27.
Shots: M 18-12. Corners: M 4-2. Saves: Midd-West 6 (Rylee Weaver); Milton 7 (Mo Reiner).