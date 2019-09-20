MILTON — Colton Loreman made four saves to help Carter Lilley’s second-half goal stand up for Milton in a 1-0 win over Central Columbia in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys soccer match Thursday.
Lilley broke the scoreless tie with an assist from Tyler Hendershot. The Black Panthers (5-3 overall, 3-2 HAC-II) had eight corner kicks.
Milton 1, Central Columbia 0
Second half
M-Carter Lilley (Tyler Hendershot).
Shots: CC 4-3. Corners: M 8-2. Saves: Central Columbia 2; Milton 4 (Colton Loreman).
n Danville 8, Shikellamy 0
SUNBURY — Kaleb Hause scored three goals and added an assist — all in the first half — to lead Danville to the HAC-I victory.
The Ironmen scored three times in the opening 10 minutes, including a goal and assist from Hause. They led 6-0 at halftime.
Danville 8, Shikellamy 0
First half
D-Nick Cera (P.J. Cera), 39:32; D-Kaleb Hause, 32:06; D-Matt Bucaloiu (Hause), 30:52; D-Eric Seymour (Ryan Hause), 9:52; D-Hause, 4:14; D-Hause, 0:52.
Second half
D-N. Cera, 37:45; D-Logan Hess, 16:25.
Shots: D 16-5. Corners: D 3-1. Saves: Danville 4 (Evan Haas); Shikellamy 4 (Ben Gross 2, E.J. DelValle 2).
n Lewisburg 5,
Montoursville 0
LEWISBURG — Alan Daniel and Philip Permyashkin each scored a pair of goals to pace Lewisburg in the HAC-II match.
Daniel scored goals 35 seconds apart just six minutes into the match. Permyashkin scored on either side of the half. Josh Nicholls had the Green Dragons’ final goal.
Lewisburg 5, Montoursville 0
First half
L-Alan Daniel, 34:13; L-Daniel, 33:38; L-Philip Permyashkin, 2:52.
Second half
L-Permyashkin, 30:40; L-Josh Nicholls, 14:06.
Shots: L 20-2. Corners: L 5-1. Saves: Montoursville 18 (Zach Baylor); Lewisburg 2 (Cole Catherman).
n Southern Columbia 2,
Muncy 1
MUNCY — Aden Trathen scored the game-winning goal in the middle of the second half and assisted on Southern Columbia’s other tally in the nonleague win.
The Tigers (1-6) trailed late in the first half when Trathen connected with Jimmy Bender for the equalizer at the 13-second mark. Trathen then scored with 24:30 to play in the match.
Southern Columbia 2, Muncy 1
First half
M-Connor Sassano (Collin Smith), 8:55; SC-Jimmy Bender (Aden Trathen), 0:13.
Second half
SC-Trathen, 24:30.
Shots: SC 6-3. Corners: SC 8-7. Saves: Southern Columbia 2 (Savich Chapman); Muncy 3 (Eli Slamka).
n Nativity BVM 7,
Lourdes Regional 2
POTTSVILLE — Jon Arevelo scored four goals and assisted on a fifth in the Schuylkill League victory.
Adam Sandri scored consecutive goals in the second half, pulling Lourdes Regional within 6-2.
Nativity BVM 7,
Lourdes Regional 2
First half
N-Jon Arevelo (Educ Zamudio), 31:20; N-Adrian Flores (Arevelo), 30:18; N-Arevelo (Flores), 29:45.
Second half
N-Arevelo (Zamudio), 34:20; N-Pablo Fernandez, 31:15; N-Arevelo, 23:40; LR-Adam Sandri (Hayden Hain), 20:30; LR-Sandri (Layth Kanafani), 13:59; N-Jayro Gomez, 3:00.
Shots: N 14-3. Corners: LR 2-1. Saves: Lourdes Regional 7 (Luke Demanicor); Nativity BVM 1 (Luke Sajone).
n Benton 9,
Meadowbrook Christian 2
BENTON — The host Tigers bolted to a five-goal lead in the first half, and put away the nonleague match with four more after halftime.
Dillon Stokes scored twice for the Lions (2-6), including a goal with 5 seconds remaining. Gavin Millett had an assist for Meadowbrook.
Benton 9,
Meadowbrook Christian 2
First half
B-Cole Shaffer, 30:59; B-Shaffer, 23:14; B-Kyle Koch, 22:18; B-Clay Nichols, 6:30; B-Nichols, 2:32.
Second half
B-Fernando Cruz, 26:52; B-Cruz, 25:41; B-Zach Lyons, 22:45; B-James Dilossi (penaty kick), 19:24; MC-Dillon Stokes (Gavin Millett), 15:00; MC-Stokes, 0:05.
Shots: B 21-6. Corners: B 10-0. Saves: Meadowbrook 12 (Michael Eager); Benton 4 (Jacob Martin).