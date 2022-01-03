Penn State is in the market for a new special teams coordinator.
On Monday, Oregon announced the addition of Joe Lorig to first-year coach Dan Lanning’s staff.
“It gives me great pleasure to announce Joe Lorig as our special teams coordinator and nickels coach,” Lanning said in a statement. “Joe has a proven track record of coaching special teams. His units have twice ranked No. 1 nationally in special teams efficiency, and Joe is also connected with many of the high school coaches throughout the state of Oregon.”
Lorig, a Washington native, spent the past three seasons with the Nittany Lions, and was largely successful during his three-year tenure.
Senior specialist Jordan Stout was named Big Ten Punter of the Year last month after averaging 46 yards per punt (second in the Big Ten) in 2021. He had a season-long 76-yard punt against Wisconsin in the Nittany Lions’ season opener, and he ended the year with 35 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
Stout was also a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, which is given to the nation’s top punter every year.
During the 2020 season, Penn State excelled in the return game, as returner Jahan Dotson etched a new school record for punt return average (24.6 yards). In 2019, Lorig’s first season with the program, Penn State ranked first in the Big Ten in field-goal percentage (.867) and second in punting-yard average (39.9).
Lorig in 2020 was responsible for coaching Penn State’s outside linebackers, and in 2021 he was tasked with instructing the Nittany Lions’ nickels.
Oregon hired Lanning last month to replace Mario Cristobal, who left to coach Miami. Former Miami coach Manny Diaz was named Penn State’s defensive coordinator last month.
Lorig is the second Penn State coach to depart the program this season. Former defensive coordinator Brent Pry was hired as Virginia Tech’s coach in late November.
“Growing up in the Pacific Northwest and attending college in the state, the University of Oregon has always been my dream job,” Lorig said. “I am extremely grateful to Coach Lanning for this incredible opportunity to work with him again, and I am very excited about the outstanding staff that he has assembled.”