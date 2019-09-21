JERSEY SHORE — Tanner Lorson threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as Jersey Shore rolled to a 39-8 win over Shikellamy at Thompson Street Stadium in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Friday night.
Josh Malicky caught a 77-yard TD pass from Lorson with 8:02 left in the first quarter, before scoring on a 3-yard TD run with 6:39 left in the first quarter. Lorson made it 20-0 after one quarter when he broke a 47-yard TD run.
Shikellamy’s touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Mason Brubaker found John Peifer with a 29-yard TD pass.
Peifer finished with 52 receiving yards on four catches. Davis Marshall caught a pair of passes for 35 yards.
The Braves got on the board in the third quarter with a safety.
Joel Derr led Shikellamy with 36 rushing yards, and Nathan Minnier added 35 yards on the ground.
Jersey Shore improves to 3-2 overall, 2-0 HAC-I. Shikellamy falls to 0-5, 0-2.
Jersey Shore 39, Shikellamy 8
Shikellamy (0-5) 0 0 2 6 — 8
Jersey Shore 20 13 6 0 — 39
First quarter
JS-Josh Malicky 77 pass from Tanner Lorson (Cam Allison kick), 8:02
JS-Malicky 3 run (kick failed), 6:39
JS-Lorson 47 run (Allison kick), 1:39
Second quarter
JS-Owen Anderson 28 pass from Lorson (kick blocked), 6:35
JS-Cayden Hess 7 pass from Lorson (Allison kick), 1:21
Third quarter
S-Safety, ball fumbled in end zone, 9:30
JS-Allison 27 blocked punt return (kick failed), 8:31
Fourth quarter
S-John Peifer 29 pass from Mason Brubaker (kick failed), 2:20
TEAM STATISTICS
S JS
First downs 14 15
Rushes-yards 32-141 32-189
Passing yards 134 214
Passing 9-27-3 10-14-1
Fumbles-lost 2-0 3-1
Penalties-yards 7-91 3-38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shikellamy: Joel Derr, 8-36; Nathan Minnier, 3-35; Mason Brubaker, 1-28; Zahki Nettles, 7-24; Coltyn Sempko, 3-11; Drew Balestrini, 10-7. Jersey Shore: Josh Malicky, 15-63, TD; Tanner Lorson, 3-58, TD; Dawson Sechrist, 9-47; Owen Anderson, 2-15; Donald Steinbacher, 3-6.
PASSING — Shikellamy: Drew Balestrini, 8-24-3 for 105 yards; Mason Brubaker, 1-2-0 for 29 yards, TD; Nathan Minnier, 0-1-0. Jersey Shore: Tanner Lorson 10-14-1 for 214 yards, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Shikellamy: John Peifer, 4-52, TD; Davis Marshall, 2-35; Brayden Long, 1-20; Nathan Minnier, 1-17; Eric Shoch, 1-8. Jersey Shore: Stanton Westlin, 3-56; Josh Malicky, 2-97, TD; Owen Anderson, 2-38, TD; Cayden Hess, 2-5, TD; Anthony Shaffer, 1-18.
n Jim Thorpe 41,
Midd-West 0
BEAVER SPRINGS — CJ Selby ran for 250 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns as the Olympians rolled to the noneleague win at West Snyder Elementary School.
Jim Thorpe (5-0) built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, before Selby scored twice in the second quarter as the Olympians led 35-0 at halftime.
Jim Thorpe rushed 40 times for 295 yards, and gained 82 yards through the air.
The Olympians more than 7 yards per play offensively in the contest.
The Mustangs were held to 92 yards of total offense, and six first downs.
Midd-West falls to 2-3 on the season.
Jim Thorpe 41, Midd-West 0
Jim Thorpe (5-0) 14 21 0 6—41
Midd-West 0 0 0 0—0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
J-Dom Madera 1 run (Condly kick), 8:22
J- Snisky 18 pass from Calcano (Condly kick), 2:52
Second quarter
J— Selby 29 run (Condlly kick), 8:06
J— Binder 13 pass from Calcano (kick blocked), 2:57
J — Selby 22 run (Madera run), 1:18
Fourth quarter
J— Herron 6 pass from Calcano (kick failed), 11:00
TEAM STATISTICS
JT MW
First downs 18 6
Rushes-yards 40-295 23-53
Passing yards 82 39
Passing 8-13-0 5-16-1
Fumbles-lost 2-0 3-2
Penalties-yards 6-60 2-13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jim Thope: Madera 9-51 TD, Selby 23-250 2 TD, Calcano 2-(-14), Team 4-(-5), Tinajero 2-8; Midd-West: Lauver 2-2, Wolfley 5-8, Bennett 7-2, Joe Rodriguez 2-7, Josh Rodriguez 5-9, Schlief 2-25.
PASSING – Jim Thorpe: Calcano 8-12-0 for 82 yards, 3 TDs; Selby 0-1-0-0; Midd-West: Bennett 4-14-1 for 29 yards, C.Regester 1-2-0- for 10 yards.
RECEIVING — Jim Thorpe: Madera 1-12, Snisky 3-44 TD, Binder 1-13 TD, Selby 1-(-3), McCartney 1-10, Herron 1-6; Midd-West: G. Regester 2-13, Wolfley 1-12, Swan 1-4, Weist 1-10 .