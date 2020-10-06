PITTSBURGH — Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said his Panthers team got a “wake-up call” Saturday in a one-point, last-minute loss to North Carolina State — Pitt’s first setback of the season.
“I think it hit our kids in the stomach like, ‘What just happened?’ “ Narduzzi said. “And sometimes you need a wake-up call to find out really what’s real, what’s fake, who do you listen to. I think sometimes you listen to the outside noise and it can affect you.”
After Pitt took a lead with under two minutes remaining, the Panthers’ celebrated defense failed to stop the Wolfpack and quarterback Devin Leary. In addition to allowing 30 points, Pitt’s defense committed 11 penalties totaling 110 yards; eight penalties resulted in first downs for the Wolfpack.
“I think our guys learned,” Narduzzi said, calling the post-game gathering the “quietest meeting I’ve been in, focused, locked in, so I like where we are after that loss.”
“If a loss can be good for you, I think it’s going to be good for us. We’ll see how we respond. I think that’s going to be the key this week in practice, and from our history, we always respond, and that’s what I expect.”
The coach took the blame for not having his team prepared from a mental standpoint.
“It comes down to having your mind right, and I obviously didn’t do a great job of getting them mentally prepared to come in and play that football game,” Narduzzi said. “For whatever it is, sometimes you have to learn by the fire there, and I think that’s really what happened.”
First road game
The Panthers (3-1) will travel for the first time this year to face Boston College on Saturday.
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is a familiar name in the Pittsburgh area. A product of Pine-Richland High School, Jurkovec was a four-star recruit who received offers from Pitt, Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson, among others. He committed to Notre Dame as part of the Fighting Irish’s 2018 class but transferred to Boston College after being stuck behind Ian Book on the depth chart.
Narduzzi said Jurkovec is playing as he expected when watching the Eagles’ quarterback in high school.
“He’s confident, he’s getting the ball out,” Narduzzi said. “They’re not giving up sacks. He’s throwing the ball and he looks really, really good.
“He’s a good football player. He’s just as good or better than what we faced last week as a quarterback, and I thought Leary was really good.”
COVID-19 concerns
The Panthers will play five of their final seven games on the road, beginning with the trip to Chestnut Hill this week. Narduzzi isn’t concerned about the lopsided road schedule, but is concerned about the challenges of traveling during a pandemic.
“We’ve got to wear our masks for two hours on a flight and there’s talk of not even eating on the flight, just – you want to leave that thing up. I mean, we’re around different people,” Narduzzi said. “We’ve stayed in our bubble.
“I know our kids are out on campus, but I don’t know if the stewardesses are getting tests. I don’t know how all that thing works, but one of my philosophies has been the last few weeks, and we’ve been really darned good, is to pretend like everybody has got COVID-19 and protect yourself, and that’s going to be the biggest challenge. It’s the same thing at a hotel.”
Pitt has not had any players miss due to COVID-19 protocols for two straight games, after having seven players miss the first game and three miss the second game.
“We’re going into a place that I want to make sure we come out of nice and clean, too, because it’s about the safety of our football team,” Narduzzi said.